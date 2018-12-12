ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝຣັ່ງກຳລັງຊອກຄົ້ນຫາມືປືນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຕະຫຼາດຄຣິສ
ມັສ ໃນສູນກາງເມືອງສຕຣາສບວກ ສັງຫານສາມຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບາດເຈັບ 11 ຄົນ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ມີສ່ວນໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫານີ້
ນັບແຕ່ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໄດ້ລົບໜີຈາກຕະຫຼາດໄປ ຫຼັງຈາກການຍິງກັນໃນແລງວັນອັງ
ຄານວານນີ້.
ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂຶ້ນສູ່ “ການໂຈມຕີສຸກເສີນ” ເພີ້ມການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ
ຊາຍແດນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເພີ້ມການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດຄຣິສ
ມັສແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີພາຍໃນ ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕຟ ຄາສຕາເນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງ ສຕຣາບວກ
ເພື່ອເປິດການສືບສວນເລື້ອງກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ໄດ້ ວ່າແຮງດົນໃຈຂອງມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນ
ແມ່ນຫຍັງ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທັອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫົວຮຸນແຮງ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ໄປບ້ານຂອງລາວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຈັບກຸມລາວ
ແຕ່ວ່າລາວບໍ່ຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນນັກທ່ອງ
ທ່ຽວຈາກປະເທດໄທ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ຫົວ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວສຸກເສີນ.
ເມືອງສຕຣາສບວກ ແມ່ນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະພາຢູໂຣບ. ອາຄານດັ່ງ
ກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງຊົ່ວຄາວຫຼັງຈາກການຍິງກັນ.
ຕະຫຼາດໄດ້ຕັ້ງຢູ້ອ້ອມແອ້ມໂບດ ແລະດືງດູດເອົາພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໃນ
ແຕ່ລະປີ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຕືອນມາເປັນເວລານານ ເຖິງການ
ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຕະຫຼາດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນການວາງແຜນກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນເມືອງ ສຕຣາສ
ບວກມາ ໃນມື້ກ່ອນບຸນປິໃໝ່ 1999.
ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ບໍ່ເປັນບ່ອນແປກ ສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ລັດອິສລາມໄດ້ອ້າງ
ເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການວາງລະເບີດສອງຄືນ ແລະການຍິງກັນໃນນະຄອນປາ
ຣີໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ 2015 ສັງຫານ 130 ຄົນ ຫຼາຍເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກການຍິງກັນທີ່ຮ້າຍ
ແຮງຢູ່ຫ້ອງການນິຕະຍະສານຕາລົກເຍາະເຍີ້ຍ ແລະຈັບໂຕປະກັນໄປຈາກຕະຫຼາດ
ໂຄເຊີຣ.
ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລົດບັນທຸກຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນິສ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 86 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.
French authorities searched Wednesday for the gunman who attacked the Christmas market in the center of Strasbourg, killing three people and wounding 11 others.
Hundreds of security forces have been involved in the search since the suspect escaped from the market following the shooting Tuesday night.
France raised its security threat level to "emergency attack," adding tighter border controls while security is boosted at other Christmas markets.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner traveled to Strasbourg to open a terror investigation, but the gunman's motive was unknown.
Local authorities said the gunman was on a watch list of suspected extremists. Police went to his home earlier in the day Tuesday to arrest him, but he was not there at the time.
A witness told reporters that one of those killed in the attack was a tourist from Thailand who was shot in the head and did not respond to emergency treatment.
Strasbourg is headquarters of the European Parliament. The building was put on temporary lockdown after the shooting.
The market is set up around the Strasbourg cathedral and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Authorities say they have long been on the alert for an attack on the market since a foiled a terror plot in Strasbourg on New Year's Eve, 1999.
France is no stranger to extremist attacks. Islamic State claimed responsibility for two nights of bombings and shootings in Paris in November 2015, killing 130, months after a deadly shooting at a French satirical magazine and hostage taking in a kosher supermarket.
A terrorist truck attack in Nice in 2016 left 86 dead.
