ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກຄົ້ນ​ຫາມື​ປືນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ

​ມັ​ສ​ ໃນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ສ​ຕ​ຣາ​ສ​ບວ​ກ ສັງ​ຫາ​ນ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ 11 ຄົນ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນໄດ້​ມີສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກຄົ້ນ​ຫານີ້

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຜູ້ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໄດ້​ລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດໄປ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​

ຄານ​ວານນີ້​.

ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂຶ້​ນ​ສູ່ “ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​” ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເພີ້​ມການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​

ມັສ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ​ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ຟ ຄາສ​ຕ​າ​ເນ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເມືອງ​ ສ​ຕ​ຣາບ​ວກ

ເພື່ອ​ເປິດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ຮູ້ໄດ້ ວ່າແຮງດົນໃຈຂອງ​ມື​ປືນຄົນ​ນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ທັອງຖິ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນນັ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັ​ນ​ຊີ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ລາວ

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ບໍ່ຢູ່ຫັ້ນ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​

ທ່ຽວຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ຫົວ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບການປິ່ນ​ປົວສຸກ​ເສີນ.

ເມືອງ​ສ​ຕ​ຣາ​ສ​ບວ​ກ ແມ່ນ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງສຳນັກງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ອາ​ຄານ​ດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ.

ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ້​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ໂບດ ແລະ​ດື​ງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໃນ

​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ ​ເຖິງ​ການ​

ໂຈມ​ຕີໃສ່​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ ສຕ​ຣາ​ສ​

ບວ​ກມາ ໃນ​ມື້​ກ່ອນ​ບຸນ​ປິ​ໃໝ່ 1999.

ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ແປກ​ ສຳລັບການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີກໍ່​ການຮ້າຍ. ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ

​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສອງ​ຄື​ນ ແລະການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​

ຣີ​ໃນ​ເ​ດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ 2015 ສັງ​ຫານ 130 ຄົນ ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຍິງກັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ

​ແຮງຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ນິ​ຕະຍະ​ສານຕາ​ລົກ​ເຍາະ​ເຍີ້ຍ ແລະ​ຈັບ​ໂຕ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ

​ໂຄ​ເຊີ​ຣ.

ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ນິ​ສ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 86 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

French authorities searched Wednesday for the gunman who attacked the Christmas market in the center of Strasbourg, killing three people and wounding 11 others.



Hundreds of security forces have been involved in the search since the suspect escaped from the market following the shooting Tuesday night.



France raised its security threat level to "emergency attack," adding tighter border controls while security is boosted at other Christmas markets.



Interior Minister Christophe Castaner traveled to Strasbourg to open a terror investigation, but the gunman's motive was unknown.



Local authorities said the gunman was on a watch list of suspected extremists. Police went to his home earlier in the day Tuesday to arrest him, but he was not there at the time.



A witness told reporters that one of those killed in the attack was a tourist from Thailand who was shot in the head and did not respond to emergency treatment.



Strasbourg is headquarters of the European Parliament. The building was put on temporary lockdown after the shooting.



The market is set up around the Strasbourg cathedral and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Authorities say they have long been on the alert for an attack on the market since a foiled a terror plot in Strasbourg on New Year's Eve, 1999.



France is no stranger to extremist attacks. Islamic State claimed responsibility for two nights of bombings and shootings in Paris in November 2015, killing 130, months after a deadly shooting at a French satirical magazine and hostage taking in a kosher supermarket.



A terrorist truck attack in Nice in 2016 left 86 dead.