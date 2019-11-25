ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້ ແລະ ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ເພື່ອ​ແຍກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣັກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ທີ່​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ໄປດ້ວຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ນັ້ນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ ແລະ ປັບ​ປຸງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ໃນ​ເມືອງ ບາ​ສ​ຣາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, 7 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ຂອງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ອີກ​ 4 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ ນ​າ​ສ​ຊີ​ຣິ​ຢາ, ແລະ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ນາ​ຈາ​ຟ ແລະ ໃນ​ແຂວງ ດີ​ວາ​ເນຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ອີ​ຣັກ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງໄດ້​ຈູດ ແລະ ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້, ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ປືນ​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ຄ​ວບ​ຄຸມ.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອີ​ຣັກ ວ່າລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຜູ້​ມີ​ຄວາມຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫຼື ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ.

ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເພື່ອ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັ່​ງ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສັງ​ຫານ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ນັ້ນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.”

Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in southern Iraq Sunday, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens more.



Anti-government protests have been erupting all across the oil-rich south since October as demonstrators continue to demand an end to corruption and improved services.



In Basra Sunday, seven people were killed in what one security official called "one of the worst'' days of the protest movement.



Four others were killed in Nassiriya province, and one person was killed in both Najaf and Diwanieh provinces, Iraq's state news agency said.



The protests have become increasingly violent, with demonstrators burning and destroying properties and security forces using live fire, tear gas and water cannons to gain control.



Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraqi officials that Washington would consider imposing sanctions on officials responsible for violence or corruption.



"The United States will use our legal authority to sanction corrupt individuals that are stealing Iraqis' wealth and those killing and wounding peaceful protesters," Pompeo said.