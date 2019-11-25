ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້ ແລະ ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ເພື່ອແຍກຍ້າຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ອີຣັກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.
ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນທົ່ວພາກໃຕ້ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍນ້ຳມັນນັ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນຕຸລາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ແລະ ປັບປຸງການບໍລິການຕ່າງໆ.
ໃນເມືອງ ບາສຣາ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, 7 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນວັນທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ” ຂອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວປະທ້ວງ.
ອີກ 4 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນແຂວງ ນາສຊີຣິຢາ, ແລະ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເມືອງ ນາຈາຟ ແລະ ໃນແຂວງ ດີວາເນຍ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ອີຣັກ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ, ດ້ວຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ຈູດ ແລະ ທຳລາຍຊັບສິນຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ໃຊ້ລູກປືນແທ້, ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ປືນສີດນ້ຳເພື່ອທຳການຄວບຄຸມ.
ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເຕືອນບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣັກ ວ່າລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະພິຈາລະນາວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຜູ້ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼື ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.
ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ຈະໃຊ້ອຳນາດທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ບຸກຄົນທີ່ສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ລັກເອົາຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ສັງຫານ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບນັ້ນບາດເຈັບ.”
Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in southern Iraq Sunday, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens more.
Anti-government protests have been erupting all across the oil-rich south since October as demonstrators continue to demand an end to corruption and improved services.
In Basra Sunday, seven people were killed in what one security official called "one of the worst'' days of the protest movement.
Four others were killed in Nassiriya province, and one person was killed in both Najaf and Diwanieh provinces, Iraq's state news agency said.
The protests have become increasingly violent, with demonstrators burning and destroying properties and security forces using live fire, tear gas and water cannons to gain control.
Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraqi officials that Washington would consider imposing sanctions on officials responsible for violence or corruption.
"The United States will use our legal authority to sanction corrupt individuals that are stealing Iraqis' wealth and those killing and wounding peaceful protesters," Pompeo said.