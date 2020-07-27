ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນຂອງເອເຊຍ ປັ່ນປ່ວນ ຍ້ອນສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ

ສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນຂອງເອເຊຍຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບປັ່ນປ່ວນ ແລະສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ລາຄາຄຳສູງຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຫວັດການໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ ນິກເກອິ ໃນ ໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນອັດຕາ 0.5 ເປີເຊັນ ເມື່ອຕອນກະດິ່ງດັງຂຶ້ນເປັນສັນຍານເຖິງການປິດຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ. ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ ແຮງ ເຊັງ ໃນຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຕົກລາຄາໃນອັດຕາ 0.1 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນຂອງຊຽງໄຮ ກໍໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງເລັກນ້ອຍ.

ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ S&P/ASX ຂອງຊິດນີ ໄດ້ຫລຸດຕ່ຳກວ່າ 0.1 ເປີເຊັນ. ສ່ວນດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ KOSPI ໃນໂຊລ ແມ່ນສູງຂຶ້ນ 1.1 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ TSEC ໃນ ໄທເປ ພຸ່ງຂຶ້ນ 2.3 ເປີເຊັນ. ແລະດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນ Sensex ໃນມຸມໄບ ແມ່ນຕົກຕ່ຳກວ່າ 0.3 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງການຊື້ຂາຍ.

ຄຳແມ່ນຂາຍກັນຢູ່ໃນລາຄາ 1,931.10 ໂດລາຕໍ່ອອນສ໌ຊຶ່ງສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼັງຈາກກົງສຸນສະຫະລັດ ໃນເມືອງເຊັງດູຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປິດໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍປັກກິ່ງ ສຳລັບການສັ່ງໃຫ້ປິດກົງສຸນຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຮິວສຕັນລັດເທັກຊັສ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ໃນການຄ້າຂາຍນໍ້າມັນ, ນໍ້າມັນດິບຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກຂາຍ 41.4 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຖັງ, ເຊິ່ງ ຫຼຸດລົງ 0.3 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ນໍ້າມັນດິບ ເບຣັ້ນ ໄດ້ຂາຍຢູ່ທີ່ 43.17 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຖັງ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼຸດລົງ 0.3 ເປີເຊັນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທັງໝົດສາມດັດສະນີທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ ໃນການຄ້າຂາຍໃນອະນາຄົດໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.

Worsening relations between the United States and China threw Asian markets into a mixed state and sent gold to a record high Monday.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo had dropped 0.5% at the time of its closing bell. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 0.1%, while Shanghai’s Composite was little changed.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down less than 0.1%. The KOSPI in Seoul is up 1.1%, and Taipei’s TSEC soared 2.3%. The Sensex in Mumbai is 0.3% lower in late afternoon trading.

Gold is selling at a record $1,931.10 per ounce as investors looked to park their money in safe haven assets after the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, China was forced to close in retaliation by Beijing for the closure of its consulate last week in Houston, Texas.

In oil trading, U.S. crude was selling at $41.14 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude was selling at $43.17 per barrel, also down 0.3%.

All three major U.S indexes were trending positively in futures trading Monday.