ຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນໃນເອເຊຍຕົກລາ​ຄາໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະຮຸ້ນຂອງທະນາ ຄານ​ຕ່າງໆທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງແຮງ ຫລັງຈາກຕະຫລາດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ມີ ​ລາ​ຄາຕົກຕໍ່າລົງ ທ່າມກາງການລົ້ມແຫລວ ຂອງສອງທະນາຄານ ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ດັດຊະນີ​ຮຸ້ນ 225 Neikkei ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ 2.2 ເປີເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ ​ໂດຍຮຸ້ນຂອງທະນາຄານ Solfbank ຕົກລົງຢູ່ 4.1 ເປີເຊັນກຸ່ມ​ການ​ເງິນ Mizuho ​ໄດ້ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ 7.1 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ການ​ເງິນ Sumitomo Mitsui ​ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດ​ລາ​ຄາລົງ 9.8 ເປີເຊັນ. ດັດຊະນີ Hang Seng ຂອງ Hong Kong ຕົກລາ​ຄາ 2.4 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ປິດ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມືີ້ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຄໍ້າປະກັນໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນວ່າ ລະບົບທະນາຄານສະຫະລັດເປັນທີ່ປອດໄພ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ເສຍພາສີຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ພວກ​ນັກລົງທຶນ ຢູ່ທະນາຄານ Silicon Valley ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແລະ Signature ​ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ.

“ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ສາມາດໃຫ້ຄວາມໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈຕໍ່ລະບົບທະນາຄານວ່າ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ. ການຝາກເງິນຂອງທ່ານເປັນທີ່ປອດໄພ” ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການຖະແຫລງຫ້ານາທີ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການຝາກເງິນຂອງພວກລູກຄ້າຈະປົກປ້ອງໂດຍກອງທຶນທະນາຄານ ທີ່ຈ່າຍເປັນປະຈຳ ເຂົ້າສູ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືບັນຊີສຳລັບເວລາສຸກເສີນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ຈັກຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບທັງໝົດວ່າ ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ” ຢູ່ສອງທະນາຄານ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມີການຄໍ້າປະກັນ ທະນາຄານສະຫະລັດສູນເສຍປະມານ 90 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸນຄ່າຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງທຶນຢ້ານກົວວ່າ​ຈະ​ເກີດຄວາມລົ້ມແຫລວຂອງທະນາຄານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ. ການສູນເສຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໄດ້ມາຈາກບັນດາທະນາຄານຂະໝາດກາງ ທີ່​ເທົ່າໆ​ກັນ​ກັບທະນາຄານ Silicon Valley.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮຸ້ນ​ຂອງທະນາຄານໃຫຍ່ໆຂອງປະເທດເຊັ່ນວ່າ JP Morgan, Chase, Citigroup ແລະ Bank of America ກໍ​ມີ​ການຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ການຂາຍອອກ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ບັນດາທະນາຄານໃຫຍ່ ມີກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ນັບແຕ່ ເກີດວິກິດ​ດ້ານການເງິນ ປີ 2008 ແລະໄດ້ທົດສອບເນັ້ນໜັກ ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ໂດຍອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງກົດລະບຽບ.

Stock markets in Asia fell Tuesday, with shares of banks hit particularly hard, following a decline in U.S. markets amid the fallout from the collapse of two U.S. banks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index closed down 2.2% with shares of Softbank falling 4.1%, Mizuho Financial Group dropping 7.1% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group sinking 9.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 2.4% Tuesday.

U.S President Joe Biden Monday sought to reassure Americans that the U.S. banking system is secure and that taxpayers would not bail out investors at California-based Silicon Valley Bank and the New York-based Signature Bank.

"Americans can have confidence the banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe," Biden said in a five-minute statement delivered at the White House.

He said customers' deposits will be covered by funds banks routinely pay into a U.S. government-held account for such emergencies.

Biden vowed, "We must get a full accounting of what happened" at the two banks.

Despite the assurances, U.S. banks lost about $90 billion in stock market value on Monday as investors feared additional bank failures. The biggest losses came from midsize banks, of the size of Silicon Valley Bank.

While shares of the country's biggest banks — such as JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America — also fell Monday, the selloff was not as sharp. The huge banks have been strictly regulated since the 2008 financial crisis and have been repeatedly stress tested by regulators.