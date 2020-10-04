ທ່ານເມື່ອຍກັບການຢູ່ບ້ານບໍ່? ລອງໃຊ້ບໍລິການ ຖ້ຽວບິນ ທີ່ໄປບໍ່ຮອດໃສ ເບິ່ງບໍ່?

ດ້ວຍການເດີນທາງສາກົນເກືອບວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ, ອຸດສາຫະກຳການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາວິທີໃໝ່ເພື່ອຫາລາຍໄດ້. ໃນທະວີບ ເອເຊຍ, ມີວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ ເພື່ອຫາລາຍໄດ້ຄືເກົ່ານັ້ນກໍແມ່ນຜ່ານອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ໄປບໍ່ຮອດໃສ,” ເຊິ່ງນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ແລະ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄືກັບສະໜາມບິນສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ສະໜາມບິນ ອິນຊອນ ທີ່ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ເປົ່າຫວ່າງເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ. ແຕ່ບາງສາຍການບິນໃນເອເຊຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນມັນ ດ້ວຍການສະເໜີຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ຈົບລົງຢູ່ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີ່ມ.

ມັນແມ່ນຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ບໍ່ໄປຮອດໃສ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນອາດຟັງຄືເລ່ກົນ, ແຕ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວພວກລູກຄ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ຊື້ປີຖ້ຽວບິນນັ້ນ.

ສາຍການບິນຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ນີ້ໄດ້ພາບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານໄປເກາະ ເຈຈູ ຂອງ ເຫົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ບິນອ້ອມສອງສາມເທື່ອ ແລະ ກໍບິນກັບຄືນມາ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ຢູ່ເທິງອາກາດ, ຜູ້ໂດຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຮຽນພາສາ ແລະ ວັດທະນະທຳ ເກົາຫຼີ.

ນາງ ຫຼິວ ຈຸນ ຮຸຍ, ຜູ້ໂດຍສານຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ໄປບໍ່ຮອດໃສໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເດີນ ທາງໄປໃສ, ໝູ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ແນະນຳງານນີ້ໃຫ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນມັນຢູ່ອິນເຕີແນັດ. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມັນພິເສດຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຢາກມີປະສົບການໃນ “ຖ້ຽບິນທີ່ໄປບໍ່ຮອດໃສ” ນີ້.

ຖ້ຽວບິນດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ມີລາຄາຖືກ. ສາຍການບິນ Qantas ຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຂາຍປີ້ເກືອບ 800 ໂດລາ ສຳລັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນຊັ້ນປະຢັດ.

ໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ຖ້ຽວບິນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ບິນອອກຈາກພື້ນດິນດ້ວຍຊໍ້າ. ບໍລິສັດບັນເທີງແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ສະ ເໜີຖ້ຽວບິນໃນຫ້ອງຜູ້ໂດຍສານສະໜາມບິນປອມ. ຜູ້ໂດຍສານຈະໄດ້ຮັບອາຫານ ແລະ ທ່ຽວຊົມສະຖານທີ່ໆມີຊື່ສຽງ ຜ່ານອຸປະກອນເໝືອນຈິງສຸບໃສ່ຫົວ.

ນາງ ຮິຣາຣິ ອີໂຕະ, ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຖ້ຽວບິນເໝືອນຈິງກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງທຸກມື້ໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ, ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະຢູ່ໄປໄດ້ອີກດົນໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ແນວໂນ້ມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສັນຍານທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນເມື່ອຍແລ້ວ ກັບການກັກບໍລິ ເວນ ແລະ ການຫ້າມອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມິງມິງ ເຈັນ ນັກບັນຍາຍກ່ຽວກັບການຕະຫຼາດທາງຕິຈິຕອລ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫາກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກເດີນທາງໄປປະເທດອື່ນ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຜ່ານຂັ້ນຕອນຄວາມປອດໄພທຸກຢ່າງ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ກວດຫາ COVID-19 ແລະ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນ. ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ສະດວກສະບາຍຫຼາຍສຳລັບຫຼາຍຄົນ.”

ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ໄປບໍ່ຮອດໃສອາດເສີມສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕ່າງໆ, ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍອຸດສາຫະກຳການທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ເຂດຊັອບປິ້ງຫຼາຍແຫ່ງທີ່ອາໄສຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດ ແມ່ນສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະເປົ່າຫວ່າງ, ລໍຖ້າການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງເງິນໂດລາຈາກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ມາໃນເວລາໃດໄວໆນີ້.

With international travel almost nonexistent because of the coronavirus pandemic, the global tourism industry is finding new ways to make money. In Asia, one way companies are trying to stay profitable is through so-called "flights to nowhere," as VOA's Bill Gallo explains from Seoul.

Like most of the world’s airports, South Korea’s normally packed Incheon Airport has sat mostly empty for months.

But some airlines in Asia are trying to change that by offering flights...that end up right where they began.

It’s the flight to nowhere. While it may sound like a gimmick, customers are actually buying tickets.

This Taiwanese airline took passengers to South Korea’s Jeju Island, circled a few times and flew right back to Taiwan. In the air, passengers had a Korean language and culture lesson.

“Because I couldn’t go abroad, my friend recommended this event. I found it on the Internet. I felt it was very unique. I wanted to experience a ‘flight to nowhere.’”

The flights aren’t cheap. Australia’s Qantas airline charged almost $800 for an economy seat on a flight...

...that offered views of attractions such as the Great Barrier Reef. The flight sold out in 10 minutes.

In Japan, the flights don’t even leave the ground. This entertainment company offers flights in a fake airport cabin. Passengers get meals and tour famous sites through virtual reality headsets.

“We’ve been changing and trying to improve every day, so I hope it will last for a long time in the long run.”

The trend is a sign people are eager to be done with quarantine and other restrictions.



“The problem is, if you want to travel to other countries, you have to go through all the safety procedures, you have to get your Covid-19 tests, and you need to go through quarantines. And that’s really not convenient for a lot of people.”

“But while the flights to nowhere may provide a boost for travel companies, they don’t help the broader tourist industry. Here in Seoul, many shopping districts that rely on foreigners are mostly empty - waiting for the flood of tourist dollars that may not come anytime soon.”