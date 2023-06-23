ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກັບຈີນ ສະມາຄົມຂອງບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຫຼື ASEAN ກຳລັງວາງແຜນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມກັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຕົນ ຊຶ່ງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາທະເລນາຕູນາໃຕ້ ຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຊ້ອມລົບ ອີງຕາມກອງທັບຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຂອງອາຊຽນ ຄັ້ງທີ 20 ໃນນະຄອນ ບາຫລີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ມິຖຸນາ, ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບຂອງ 10 ປະເທດອາຊຽນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ແລະປະສານງານໃນດ້ານການລາດຕະເວນໃນນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງປົກກະຕິ ໂດຍພົວພັນກັບ ກອງທັບບົກ, ກອງທັບເຮືອ ແລະກອງກຳລັງພິເສດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ​ແຕ່ວັນທີ 18 ຫາ 25 ຂອງເດືອນກັນຍາ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມສົງໄສຈາກປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ເຊັ່ນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ກໍຕາມ.

ສະຖານທີ່ຊ້ອມລົບ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມີປະເທດສະມາຊິກອາຊຽນ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນມີຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງໃນເຂດນ້ຳແດນດິນກັບຈີນ ຍ້ອນຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ສ໌.

“ການຊ້ອມລົບນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ເລື້ອງການລົບ ສະນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບກ້ຳໃຕ້ ທີ່ຕິດພັນໂດຍກົງກັບປະຊາຊົນ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄ ສົກກອງທັບຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ພົນເຮືອຕີ ຈູລີອັສ ວີດໂຈໂຈໂນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນແລະອ້ອມແອ້ມ ເກາະບາຕຳ ຢູ່ທີ່ປາກແຫຼມມາລັກກາ, ອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຍຸດທະສາດທາງແລ່ນໃນທະເລ ສຳລັບການຄ້າຂອງໂລກ.

Amid regional tensions with China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is planning its first joint military drill, finalizing on Thursday the location in Indonesia's South Natuna Sea, according to the Indonesian military.

At the 20th ASEAN Chief of Defense Forces Meeting in Bali on June 7, 10 ASEAN military chiefs agreed to conduct routine joint training and coordinated patrols in waters of the South China Sea involving their army, naval and special forces from Sept. 18-25, despite skepticism from member state Cambodia.

The site was moved because several ASEAN member nations are in territorial disputes with China over the resource-rich South China Sea, according to Reuters.

"This exercise is focused not on combat, so it is best suited for the south that is in direct contact with the people," said Indonesian military spokesperson Rear Admiral Julius Widjojono, adding that the drills will be held in and around Batam island at the mouth of the Malacca Strait, another strategic waterway for world trade.