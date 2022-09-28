ລັດເນບຣາສກາ ພະຍາຍາມຂຸດຮ່ອງນໍ້າ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເນື່ອງຈາກລະດັບນໍ້າ ທີ່ຫຼຸດລົງ

ເນື່ອງຈາກລະດັບນໍ້າທີ່ຫຼຸດລົງ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດເນບຣາສກາ ທາງພາກກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ພາກັນວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຂຸດຮ່ອງນໍ້າ ເພື່ອນໍາເອົານໍ້າຈາກແມ່ນໍ້າໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກເຂົ້າໄປ

ສູ່ລັດຂອງຕົນ, ສກັອດ ສເຕີນສ໌ (Scott Stearns), ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງເຈນນິເຟີ ກິມເບລ ນັກວິຊາການ ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍນໍ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນໍ້າ ເຊົາທ໌ ແພລດທ໌ (South Platte) ໄຫຼຜ່ານລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະໄຫຼເຂົ້າສູ່ລັດເນບຣາສກາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລະບາຍນໍ້າສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ອອກຈາກດ້ານ ໜ້າຂອງພູຣັອກກີ້ (Rocky) ທາງທິດເໜືອເຂົ້າສູ່ລັດວາຍໂອມິງ ແລະຜູ້​ຄົນ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນອາໄສແມ່ນໍ້າສາຍຫຼັກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງເຈນນິເຟີ ກິມເບລ, ຈາກສູນກາງນໍ້າຂອງລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນແມ່ນໍ້າ ເຊົາທ໌ ແພລດທ໌, ນໍ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອສະໜອງຄວາມຕ້ອງ ການຂອງມະນຸດ, ສໍາລັບຂົງເຂດຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາແລ້ວ ແລະສໍາລັບດ້ານການກະເສດ.”

ນີ້ແມ່ນນໍ້າທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງເທດສະ ບານເມືອງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຂອງຟາມລ້ຽງສັດຢູ່ໃນລັດເນບຣາສກາ ສຕີບວ໌ ແຮນຊັນ (Steve Hanson) ມີຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈ, ໂດຍລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການພັດທະນາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂຕເມືອງ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຄໍາວ່າ ‘ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍຫງ່າອອກໄປ,’ ແຕ່ການພັດທະນາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂຕເມືອງຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມບາງສ່ວນ ຕໍ່ນໍ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ລັດເນບຣາສກາ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນການຕາມກົດໝາຍ ດ້ວຍການນໍາໃຊ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງລັດທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 99 ປີ ສໍາລັບຂຸດຮ່ອງນໍ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ນໍ້າຈາກແມ່ນໍ້າ ເຊົາທ໌ ເພລດທ໌ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ຊາວກະສິກໍາຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ດອນ ສນາຍເດີ (Don Schneider) ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ເປັນສ່ວນຕື່ມນໍ້າຢູ່ເທິງໜ້າດິນທີ່ລາວໃຊ້ສໍາລັບປູກສາລີ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຈົ້າຫາກດຶງເອົາແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຫຼັກອອກໄປ, ເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ໃດ? ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຫາກຕ້ອງການຈາກລັດເນບຣາສກາ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເອົາໃສ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່ອງນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເອົານໍ້າບາງສ່ວນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ເພື່ອການຂະຫຍາຍຜົນຜະລິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ກ່າວໄປແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນສໍາລັບອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດດູດນໍ້າຈາກນໍ້າສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃຊ້ໄດ້ເລີຍ.”

ການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງປະຊາກອນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການນໍ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງ ກິມເບລ ກ່າວວ່າ ລະບົບນໍ້າຢູ່ໃນຊັ້ນດິນໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງມາເນື່ອງຈາກໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.

ທ່ານາງ ກິມເບລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີຄວາມກົດດັນຫຼາຍຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ສິ່ງທໍາອິດແມ່ນ ນະທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາເປັນປະເທດທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງ, ພວກເຮົາສ້າງສວນປູກພືດຂຶ້ນມາຈາກທະເລຊາຍ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຍັງສ້າງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດອ້ອມຮອບບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວອີກດ້ວຍ. ທຸກໆຄົນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.”

ທ່ານ ແຮນຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງການກ່ຽວກັບຮ່ອງນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເປັນສິ່ງຕັດສິນວ່າ ລັດເນບຣາສກາຂອງທ່ານຈະຍັງຄົງຢູ່ອີກດົນປານໃດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນຈະຕ້ອງເປັນການດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມກັນກັບເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ. ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຢູ່ນະເວລານີ້, ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຈະເຮັດແບບດຽວກັນຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການເຫັນນໍ້າເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາສູ່ບໍລິເວນແຫ່ງນີ້ ແລະໃຊ້ຕາມຈຸດປະສົງ ທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາແຕ່ດັ້ງເດີມ.”

ທ່ານສກັອດ ສເຕີນ, ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດອັນໃໝ່. ລັດເນບຣາສກາມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ໃນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດມາແລ້ວຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄລຍະເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນລາຍງານຂອງ Omaha Daily Bee ເມື່ອປີ 1894 ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ຊາວກະສິກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງບາງທີມກໍມາກັບງົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ພາກັນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນມາໃນຊ່ວງເດືອນກັນຍາ ແລ້ວກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຸດຮ່ອງນໍ້າ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຄໍ້າປະກັນຈາກເມືອງ ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວໃຊ້ໄດ້ບໍ່ຮອດປີ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ, ໂດຍຂຸດພື້ນທີ່ບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງແຜນການ ຂຸດ​ຮ່ອງ​ນ້ຳ 100 ກິໂລແມັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ໃນພາກການປະຊຸມສະພາປະຈໍາປີ 2022, ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງລັດເນບຣາສກາໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບການຊື້ບໍລິເວນທີ່ດິນດັ່ງກ່າວມາຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຄອບຄອງ ໃນຈໍານວນ 53 ລ້ານໂດລາ ອອກແບບຮ່ອງນໍ້າແຫ່ງນັ້ນຄືນໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງໂດຍສັນຍາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັນລະຫວ່າງລັດແລ້ວ ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການຕາມເສັ້ນທາງເດີມ.

Falling water levels have people in the Midwest state of Nebraska planning to dig a canal to get water from a river in the Western state of Colorado. VOA Correspondent Scott Stearns has our story.

The South Platte River runs through the Western state of Colorado and into the Midwestern state of Nebraska, draining much of this part of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains north into Wyoming. Many people rely on this river, says water policy scholar Jennifer Gimbel.

Jennifer Gimbel, Colorado Water Center

"On the South Platte, that water is used to supply water for human needs, for the municipalities that have all grown up and for agriculture."

It is the water demands of growing municipalities in Colorado that concern Nebraska rancher Steve Hanson.

Steve Hanson, Nebraska Rancher

"That's one of our fears as we see the huge urban developments. I hesitate to use the word 'sprawl,' but the huge urban developments in Colorado is threatening some of our water."

So Nebraska is moving to act on a right it holds in a 99-year-old compact between the states to dig a canal into Colorado to obtain more South Platte water. Colorado farmer Don Schneider says that water refills the aquifer he uses to grow corn.

Don Schneider, Colorado Farmer

"When you pull that main resource out, where are you at? When we get this demand from Nebraska that they wanted to put in the canal and they want to pull some of this water that we're used to taking for our augmentation, like I said, it's very unsettling of what the future could hold for us if we can't pump our wells."

Population growth is increasing demands on water in the western United States, where Gimbel says aquifers are dropping from years of drought.

Jennifer Gimbel, Colorado Water Center

"There's a lot of pressure in the West. First of all, we're an arid country here. We built gardens out of deserts, and we built economies around that. Everyone's feeling that pinch."

Hanson says the canal project could decide how long his Nebraska land will remain available.

Steve Hanson, Nebraska Rancher

"It's going to have to be a collaboration. We're going to have to get along with our neighbors to the west and Colorado. I understand what they're doing now. I would do the same if I were able to. But I would like to see some of that water get over here and used for some of the purpose it was originally intended for."

Scott Stearns, VOA News

It’s not a new idea. Nebraskans first tried it more than 100 years ago. Reporting in the 1894 Omaha Daily Bee says more than 500 farmers, some with teams of cattle, crossed the border in September and started digging. Financed by county bonds, the funding lasted less than a year, and the project was abandoned, having broken ground on just one-quarter of the planned 100-kilometer canal.

In its 2022 legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers voted $53 million for land acquisition and design of the new canal which, by the states’ compact, is meant to run generally along this same route.