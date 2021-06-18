ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສຫລ ຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ CENTCOM ກ່າວວ່າ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກ NATO ແມ່ນສຳຄັນ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດສືບຕໍ່ຖອນກຳລັງຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານໃນພາກພື້ນກ່າວວ່າ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກບັນດາພັນ ທະມິດໃນອົງການເນໂຕ້ ຈະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການກົດດັນຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຕໍ່ໄປ. ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມາຮອດ ພ້ອມກັບກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນລຳໃໝ່ຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງອັງກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ. ຄາຣລາ ບາບ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໄດ້ຢຸດແວ່ເບິ່ງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ໃນຖານະເປັນນັກຂ່າວພຽງຄົນດຽວ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປກັບຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຫຼື CENTCOM ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກຳປັ່ນທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອແຫ່ງພະຣາຊີນີອັງກິດ ຄືກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ HMS Queen Elizabeth ໄດ້ແລ່ນຜ່ານທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວໂລກ ຄັ້ງປະຖົມມະເລີກຂອງກຳປັ່ນນັ້ນ.

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳປັ່ນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງອັງກິດຮ່ວມກັບນາຍພົນແຟຣັງຄ໌ ແມັກ ເຄັນຊີ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຕ້ອນຮັບ ກຳປັ່ນລຳໃໝ່ຂອງພັນທະມິດ ເຂົ້າມາໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ນາຍພົນ ແຟຣັງຄ໌ ແມັກເຄັນຊີ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຫຼື CENTCOM ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ກໍາປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນລໍານີ້ ອາດຈະມີໂອກາດສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ ໃນ Operation Inherent Resolve ຫຼື OIR ໃນສອງສາມມື້ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້. ແນ່ນອນພວກເຮົາຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບ ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນນັ້ນ ມັນຄວນເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາຄວນຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນໄດ້.”

ຫ່າງອອກໄປຫຼາຍພັນກິໂລແມັດ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນລຳດຽວຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ກຳລັງຫຍຸ້ງກັບການສະໜອງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງອາກາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຖອນອຸບປະກອນແລະປະຊາຊົນທັງຫຼາຍຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ສະນັ້ນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ HMS Queen Elizabeth ກໍຈະເຂົ້າມາຮັບໜ້າ ທີ່ຕໍ່ໃນການສູ້ລົບຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ການໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງກຸ່ມລັດ ອິສລາມ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະຊີເຣຍ ຈາກທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ.

ພັນເອກ ເຈມສ໌ ແບລກມໍຣ໌ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງບິນຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ HMS Queen Elizabeth ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນນຳເອົາຕົນເອງໄປຢູ່ໃນທ່າທີທີ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນພາລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ພັນເອກ ເຈມສ໌ ແບລກມໍຣ໌ ຂອງອັງກິດ ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງບິນ ກຸ່ມໂຈມຕີຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ.

ພັນເອກ ແບລກມໍຣ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາມີເຮືອບິນລົບ ລຸ້ນ F-35 18 ລໍາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານເຫັນຢູ່ດ້ານຫຼັງຂອງທ່ານ ໃນເວລານີ້. ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນ 10 ລໍາຈາກສະຫະລັດ ແລະ 8 ລຳ ຈາກສະຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ.”

ເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນ F-35 ຂອງອັງກິດ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຕ້ານແຮງຖ່ວງດຶງຂອງໂລກ ປະກອບເຂົ້າໃນຝຸງບິນປະຈຳກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ລຸ້ນທີຫ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ.

ສ່ວນບັນດານັກບິນນາວິກະໂຍທິນສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊຳນິຊຳນານໃນການບິນຂຶ້ນແບບໃໝ່ ໂດຍການແລ່ນຂຶ້ນໂດຍກົງຈາກພື້ນເນີນຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນສະຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ແທນທີ່ວ່າຈະແລ່ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍແຮງສົ່ງດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຮັດກັນມາ ຢູ່ເທິງພວກກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ພັນເອກ ຊາຍມອນ ດໍແຣນ ປະຈຳກອງບິນໂຈມຕີຂອງກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ HMS Queen Elizabeth ກ່າວວ່າ “ການບິນຂຶ້ນ ດ້ວຍການຍິງຊັດອອກໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມແຮງ ແລະບິນໄວຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 320 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າ ໃດວິນາທີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການບິນທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ. ມັນເປັນຄວາມສະບາຍ ຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນການບິນເຫາະຂຶ້ນຈາກພື້ນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ HMS Queen Elizabeth ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກທ່ານໄດ້ວ່າ ການບິນລົງຈອດທາງຕັ້ງ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບມັນ ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງດີແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ Queen Elizabeth ນໍາໜ້າກອງເຮືອລົບອີກ 6 ລໍາຂອງອັງກິດແລະເຮືອດຳນ້ຳທີ່ແລ່ນຢູ່ໃຕ້ທະເລເລິກສີຟ້າແກ່ຂອງເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ.

ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ ຍັງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົມທົບໂດຍກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງເນເທີແລນແລະ ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນກອງກຳລັງທີ່ໜ້າເກງຂາມຢູ່ແຫ່ງຫົນໃດທີ່ມັນໄປນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມພົນຈັດຕະວາ ສຕີບວ໌ ມົວເຮົ້າສ໌ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຸ່ມກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນໂຈມຕີຂອງອັງກິດ.

ພົນຈັດຕະວາ ມົວເຮົ້າສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານເບິ່ງອອກໄປເທິງເດີ່ນບິນຂ້າມບ່າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນກອງບິນ ທີ່ກຽມພ້ອມຈະອອກໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ ໂລກເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະຢູ່ແຫ່ງຫົນໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຈະໄປນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”

ຈາກທີ່ນີ້ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ Queen Elizabeth ຈະແລ່ນຄົດລ້ຽວໄປຕາມທ້ອງທະເລຂອງພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ກອງກຳລັງທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ອາດຈະຖືກທົດສອບໃນໄວໆນີ້ ໂດຍກຳປັ່ນທັງຫຼາຍຂອງຈີນທີ່ລໍຖ້າການໄປເຖິງຂອງພວກເຂົາຢູ່ແລ້ວ.



As the U.S. continues its withdrawal in Afghanistan, the commander in the region says help from NATO allies will be essential in keeping the pressure on terror groups. Help has arrived with the deployment of Britain’s newest aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb made a stop on the carrier as the only reporter traveling with the head of the U.S. Central Command.

The crown jewel of her majesty’s navy, aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, sailing through the Mediterranean Sea on her maiden voyage around the world.

We went aboard Britain’s biggest ship with General Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, ((Courtesy DVIDS)) who welcomed the ally’s new firepower for the region.

(Gen. Frank McKenzie, US Central Command)

“So, this carrier may have the opportunity to support us in OIR in the next few days, Operation Inherent Resolve. We would certainly welcome their participation in that should it be possible for them to do so.”

Thousands of kilometers away, America’s only aircraft carrier in the Middle East is busy providing air support as the U.S. pulls its assets and people out of Afghanistan.

So, HMS Queen Elizabeth is picking up the slack in the counterterror fight, striking Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria from the Mediterranean Sea.

(Capt. James Blackmore, HMS Queen Elizabeth Air Wing Commander)

“Over the coming days then, we’ll start putting ourselves in a position to be able to contribute towards those missions.”

British Captain James Blackmore is the air wing commander of the carrier’s strike group.

(Capt. James Blackmore, HMS Queen Elizabeth Air Wing Commander)

“Yes, we’ve got 18 F-35s which you see behind us right now. That’s ten from the U.S., eight from the UK.”

The gravity-defying British and American F-35 jets make up the largest fifth-generation carrier wing in the world.

The U.S. Marine pilots have to master a new launch style, jumping off the curved ramp of the U.K. carrier....

...instead of slingshotting off a catapult, as they do on American carriers.

(Col. Simon Doran, HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group)

“Going off on a catapult and getting up to 200 miles per hour ((320 km per hour)) in just a few seconds is an interesting ride. It is much more comfortable to go off HMS Queen Elizabeth on a ramp, and I can tell you that the vertical landing, once you get used to it, it’s actually quite nice.”

The Queen Elizabeth leads a flotilla of six other British ships and a submarine cruising below the Mediterranean’s deep blue waters.

The carrier is also joined by a Dutch frigate and a U.S. destroyer, making it a force to be reckoned with wherever it goes, according to the carrier strike group commander British Commodore Steve Moorhouse.

(Commodore Steve Moorhouse, UK Carrier Strike Group Commander)

“You look out on the flight deck over our shoulders, and that’s an air wing that’s ready to go. So, the world is a dynamic place, and wherever we need to be, we can get there quickly.”

From here, the Queen Elizabeth will weave through the waters of the Middle East on its way to the South China Sea, where this massive display of Western strength ((Courtesy DVIDS)) could soon be tested by Chinese vessels awaiting their arrival.