ອັງກິດ ຈະກຳນົດໂທດອາຍາ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົບພະຍົບ ເດີນທາງຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບ ຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ

ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ເດີນທາງຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບອັງກິດ ຈາກປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄປຫາ ຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ອັງກິດ ດ້ວຍເຮືອນ້ອຍໃນປີນີ້. ລັດຖະບານ ອັງກິດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສະກັດກັ້ນຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ດ້ວຍການຕັ້ງໂທດອາຊະຍະກຳຕໍ່ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ບໍ່ປົກ ກະຕິ.

ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານແມ່ນມາຈາກ ອາຟຣິກາ, ເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະ ເອເຊຍໃຕ້. ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຫຼົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຫຼື ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.

ຢູ່ຈຸດທີ່ແຄບທີ່ສຸດ, ຊ່ອງແຄບອັງກິດແມ່ນກວ້າງ 30 ແມັດ. ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະເດີນທາງໃນເຮືອສູບລົບທີ່ບັນຈຸຄົນຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ຂ້າມເສັ້ນທາງຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ມີການສັນຈອນໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກນັ້ນ. ອົງການສືບລັບ ອັງກິດ ແລະ ຝຣັ່ງ ເວົ້າວ່າການເດີນທາງຂ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຖືກປະສານງານໂດຍ ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກລັກລອບຂົນສົ່ງຄົນຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເກັບຄ່າບໍລິການ ປະ ມານ 3,000 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຄົນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ລາດຕະເວນຢູ່ເສັ້ນຊາຍຝັ່ງເພື່ອສະກັດພວກຍົກຍ້າຍ ຖິ່ນຖານນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ເວົ້າວ່າເສັ້ນຊາຍຝັ່ງແມ່ນກວ້າງໂພດທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນການເດີນທາງທຸກຄັ້ງ. ເວລາຢູ່ໃນເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ອັງກິດ, ພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຕ້ອງຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງຝັ່ງພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນ.

ສະຖິຕິ 430 ຄົນໄດ້ເດີນທາງຂ້າມໃນມື້ດຽວເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້. ລວມທັງໝົດໃນປັດຈຸບັນສຳລັບປີ 2021 ແມ່ນປະມານ 8,500 ຄົນ, ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກ PA Media, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອະດີດສະມາຄົມນັກຂ່າວ, ທີ່ໄດ້ປຽບທຽບຈາກສະຖິຕິຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ຕົວເລກທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນສູງກວ່າປີ 2020, ເວລາທີ່ 8,461 ຄົນໄດ້ເດີນທາງຂ້າມສຳເລັດ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດເມື່ອເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ,​ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ທ່ານນາງ ພຣິຕີ ພາແທລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລັດຖະບານຈະດຳເນີນການເພື່ອຢຸດການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ.

A record number of migrants has crossed the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom this year in small boats. The British government is seeking to deter the migrants by making irregular migration a criminal offense.

The migrants come from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. Most are fleeing conflict or poverty.

At its narrowest point, the English Channel is 30 kilometers wide. The migrants usually travel in overloaded inflatable dinghies across the busiest shipping lane in the world. British and French intelligence services say the crossings are coordinated by networks of people smugglers, who charge about $3,000 per person.

French police patrol the coastline to intercept migrants, but say the coastline is too vast to prevent all departures. Once inside British waters, the migrants must be taken ashore under international law.

A record 430 people made the crossing in a single day last month. The total for 2021 so far stands at around 8,500, according to data from PA Media, formerly the Press Association, that was collated from government statistics. That number is higher than all of 2020, when 8,461 people made the crossing.

Speaking in parliament last month, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would take action to stop the migration.