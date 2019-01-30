ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ໜາວ

ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍສຳຜັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອາກາດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອເຄື່ອນທີ່ຂ້າມປະເທດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ແລະ ວັນ​ພຸດ​

ອາດສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃໝ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ, ມິ​ຊິ​ແກັນ ແລະ ວິ​ສ​ຄອນ​ຊິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​

ແລ້ວ.

ດ້ວຍ​ລົມ​ໜາວ, ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ແມ່ນ ລົບ 32 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊັສ ໃນ​ລັດ ດາ​ໂກ​ຕາ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ວັນ​

ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະ ລົບ 52 ອົງສາ ໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ. ອຸນຫະ

ພູມສູງສຸດໃນນະຄອນ ມິນເນອາໂປລິສ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນລົບ 25 ອົງສາ

ແຊລຊັສ.

ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ ທີ່​ໜາວ​ເຂົ້າ​ກະ​ດູກ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊິ​ຄາ​ໂກ, ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​

ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດເວົ້າວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນສາມາດຄາດໄດ້ວ່າຈະປະສົບກັບອຸນຫະພູມ

ທີ່ຕ່ຳທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຄີຍບັນທຶກໄວ້ ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ ຣາມ ອີ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ.” ລົດ​

ເມໂດຍສານ ທີ່ມີພະຍາບານໂດຍສານໄປນຳນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປທົ່ວຕົວເມືອງເພື່ອບໍລິ

ການເປັນບ່ອນພັກອົບອຸ່ນສຸກເສີນສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ.

Millions of Americans are experiencing what may be the coldest temperatures they have ever felt as a massive blanket of Arctic air moves across the country.



Forecasters say the weather Tuesday night and Wednesday could make history.



The governors of Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin have declared states of emergency.



With the wind chill, it was minus 32 Celsius in North Dakota Tuesday and minus 52 in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature in Minneapolis Wednesday is forecast to be minus 25 Celsius.



Bone chilling winters are normal in Chicago, but forecasters say residents can expect the lowest temperatures ever recorded in the city Wednesday.



Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling the weather "life-threatening." Transit busses with nurses on board will be dispatched across the city to serve as emergency warming shelters for the homeless.