ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນກຳລັງປະສົບກັບສິ່ງທີ່ອາດເປັນອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ໜາວ
ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍສຳຜັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອາກາດຂົ້ວໂລກເໜືອເຄື່ອນທີ່ຂ້າມປະເທດ.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດເວົ້າວ່າ ອາກາດໃນຄືນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະ ວັນພຸດ
ອາດສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃໝ່.
ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ອີລີນອຍ, ມິຊິແກັນ ແລະ ວິສຄອນຊິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ
ແລ້ວ.
ດ້ວຍລົມໜາວ, ອຸນຫະພູມແມ່ນ ລົບ 32 ອົງສາແຊລຊັສ ໃນລັດ ດາໂກຕາເໜືອ ໃນວັນ
ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະ ລົບ 52 ອົງສາ ໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ. ອຸນຫະ
ພູມສູງສຸດໃນນະຄອນ ມິນເນອາໂປລິສ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນລົບ 25 ອົງສາ
ແຊລຊັສ.
ລະດູໜາວ ທີ່ໜາວເຂົ້າກະດູກແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ປົກກະຕິໃນນະຄອນ ຊິຄາໂກ, ແຕ່ບັນດາ
ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດເວົ້າວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນສາມາດຄາດໄດ້ວ່າຈະປະສົບກັບອຸນຫະພູມ
ທີ່ຕ່ຳທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຄີຍບັນທຶກໄວ້ ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ເຈົ້າເມືອງ ທ່ານ ຣາມ ອີມານູແອລ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນອາກາດດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຊີວິດ.” ລົດ
ເມໂດຍສານ ທີ່ມີພະຍາບານໂດຍສານໄປນຳນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປທົ່ວຕົວເມືອງເພື່ອບໍລິ
ການເປັນບ່ອນພັກອົບອຸ່ນສຸກເສີນສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ.
Millions of Americans are experiencing what may be the coldest temperatures they have ever felt as a massive blanket of Arctic air moves across the country.
Forecasters say the weather Tuesday night and Wednesday could make history.
The governors of Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin have declared states of emergency.
With the wind chill, it was minus 32 Celsius in North Dakota Tuesday and minus 52 in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature in Minneapolis Wednesday is forecast to be minus 25 Celsius.
Bone chilling winters are normal in Chicago, but forecasters say residents can expect the lowest temperatures ever recorded in the city Wednesday.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling the weather "life-threatening." Transit busses with nurses on board will be dispatched across the city to serve as emergency warming shelters for the homeless.
