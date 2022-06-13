ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໃສເກົ້າຄົນ ທີ່ໂຈມຕີແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ຮ້ານອາຫານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກຮູບພາບກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດທີ່ໄດ້ຖ່າຍ ພາບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ.

ພາບວິດີໂອຈາກຮ້ານອາຫານບາບີຄິວ ໃນເມືອງຕັງຊານ (Tangshan) ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງແຂວງ ເຮເບີຍ,

ເວລາ 2:40 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກຜູ້ຊາຍເຂົ້າໄປຫາໂຕະ ທີ່ມີແມ່ຍິງສີ່ຄົນ

ນັ່ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລະເອົາມືຂອງລາວວາງໃສ່ຫລັງຂອງແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ.

ນາງໄດ້ປັດມືອອກຫລາຍເທື່ອກ່ອນທີ່ລາວເກີດຄວາມໃຈຮ້າຍ ແລະໄດ້ຕົບໜ້ານາງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງຕໍ່ສູ້ຄືນ. ການ

ລຸມຕີກັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ດ້ວຍຜູ້ຊາຍກຸ່ມນຶ່ວໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ໂຈມຕີພວກແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍ

ພ້ອມທັງຍູ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົ້ມລົງພື້ນ, ເຕະເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໂຍນຕັ່ງໃສ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ວິດີໂອທີ່ຖືກຖ່າຍຈາກທາງນອກຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກໂຂມຕີແກ່ແມ່ຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນອອກມາຈາກຮ້ານ ແລະ ຕີລາວຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆຢືນເບິ່ງຊື່ໆ.

ຮູບພາບທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນລາວນອນຢູ່ເທິງເປ, ພ້ອມກັບໜ້າໜ້າທີ່ບວມ ແລະ ເລືອດອອກ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບວິດີໂອຂອງການໂຈມຕີ, ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໝູນວຽນໄປທົ່ວໂລກອອກໄລນ໌.

ການໂຈຕີ ແລະຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຂອງສາທາລະນະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີການສົນທະນາກັນເຖິງຄວາມກຽດຊັງແມ່ຍິງ

ແລະດູໝິ່ນພວກແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ. ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ວີດີໂອ ຂອງແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກລ່າມໂສ້ມັດໃສ່ຝາຕູບແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້

ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍການຄ້າມະນຸດ. ຕໍ່ມາລາວໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າຖືກນຳໄປຂາຍເປັນເມຍ.

Chinese authorities arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage.

Footage from a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan in the northern Hebei province, time stamped 2:40 a.m. Friday, showed one of the men approaching a table where a party of four women were seated and placing his hand on a woman’s back.

She rebuffed him several times before he flew into a rage and slapped her, prompting her to fight back. A brawl ensued, with a group of men entering the restaurant and brutally attacking the woman and her dining partners, including shoving them to the ground, kicking them and even throwing a chair at them.

Footage taken from outside the restaurant also showed the attackers dragging the woman who had rebuffed the man’s advances out of the establishment and beating her viciously while most passersby and patrons looked on.

Photographs of her lying on a stretcher, with a swollen and bloodied face, as well as footage of the attack, went viral online.

The assault and the public outcry renewed a conversation about misogyny and the mistreatment of women in China. Earlier this year, a viral video of a woman being chained to a wall in a hut drew public backlash after authorities initially denied that she was a victim of human trafficking. She was later found to have been sold as a bride.