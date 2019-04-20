ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ໄອ​ຣ໌​ແລນ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ 2 ຄົນ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕາຍ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່ ອາ​ຍຸ 18 ແລະ 19 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງ​ London-derry ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ແຕ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໂຕ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ Belfast ເພື່ອ​ສອບ​ປາກ​ຄຳ ອີງຕາມຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ໃນ​ໄອ​ຣ໌​ແລນ​ເໜືອ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ພວກ​ມື​ປືນ ອາດ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ IRA ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ກົນລະ​ຍຸດ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ເພື່ອ​ຮວມ​ຕົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄອ​ຣ໌​ແລນ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Lyra McKee ອາ​ຍຸ 29 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຫົວ ແລະ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ວັນພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ Creggan ​ໃນເມືອງ Londonderry. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ McKee ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຮູບ​ໃນ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຈະລາ​ຈົນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “Derry tonight, Absolute Madness.”

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a journalist.

The unidentified 18-year-old and 19-year-old men were arrested in Londonderry Saturday under anti-terrorism laws. They have not been charged, but were taken to Belfast for questioning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Police say they believe that at least one of the gunmen may be connected with the New IRA, a republican paramilitary group that opposes the shift towards non-violent tactics to form a united Ireland.

Journalist Lyra McKee, who was 29, was shot in the head late Thursday during rioting in the Creggan district of Londonderry. McKee had posted photos on social media of the riots with text that read: "Derry tonight, Absolute Madness."