ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີໄດ້ກັກຂັງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ພາກັນເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມທີ່
ໄດ້ຖາມ ຫຼືຕຳນິການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານຂອງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ອີງຕາມອົງການນິ
ລະໂທດກຳ ສາກົນ.
ກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ຄົນໄຮ້ດຽງສາຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ຮວມທັງນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍຄົນ ກຳລັງ
ປະເຊີນກັບການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕຳໜິການປະຕິບັດງານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນ
ເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການຖອນທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ເທີກີກ່າວວ່າ ການບຸກລຸກ ມີຊື່ລັບວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານສັນຕິພາບລະດູບານ ໃໝ່ ຫຼື Operation Peace Spring ທີ່ແນໃສ່ອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພວກກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ຊຶ່ງຮວມ
ທັງພວກນັກລົບເຄີດຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເອົາໄຊຊະກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.
ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໜີ
ອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳກ່າວວ່າ ການຕຳນິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ມີ
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນ. ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ດີຢາຣບາເກີຣ (Diyarbakir) ທີ່ມີຊາວເຄີດຢູ່ເປັນສ່ວນ
ໃຫຍ່ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນການປະທ້ວງ ແລະຈັບກຸມພວກປະທ້ວງ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາເຄີດ ທ່ານ ມູຊາ ຟາຣີໂຊກູລລາຣີ ຂອງພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕປະຊາຊົນ
(HDP) ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງຂອງປະຊາຊົນເຮົາ ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ເຖິງຈຸດ
ບ່ອນທີ່ເຫດການກ້າວອອກມາ ເພື່ອທຳການຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຈະ
ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍ.”
ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມທັງໝົດ. ການລາຍງານອອກອາກາດ
ຂອງເທີກີໄດ້ເຕືອນແຫຼ່ງສື່ສັງຄົມວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການອົດທົນໃດໆໝົດກ່ຽວກັບ “ການລາຍ
ງານທີ່ອາດຫເປັນຜົນກະທົບໃນທາງລົບ, ສິນທຳ ແລະ ການກະຕຸ້ນທາງທະຫານ.”
ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງຕິດຕາມຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕຳນິທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ກ່ຽວ
ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ລີເລນາ ບູຢຳ ຈາກ
ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳ.
ທ່ານນາງ ບູຢຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາຜູ້ໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມ ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໂດຍສະເພາະບັນດາສະມາ
ຊິກພັກການເມືອງເຄີດ, ພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕປະຊາຊົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໄດ້ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ
ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສອບຖາມ ຫຼືຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານຢູ່ທາງ
ພາກ ເໜືອ ຊີເຣຍ.”
Turkish authorities have detained hundreds of people for posting comments on social media that questioned or criticized the country's military offensive in Syria, according to Amnesty International.
The human rights group says dozens of innocent people, including many journalists, are facing criminal charges over legitimate criticism of the operation, which began last month following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area.
Turkey says the incursion, code-named Operation Peace Spring, is targeting what it calls "terrorist groups" — which includes Kurdish fighters who helped defeat Islamic State. Dozens of civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes.
Kurdish demonstrators hurl rocks at a Turkish military vehicle during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol near the town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern part of Hassakah on the Syrian border with Turkey, Nov. 8, 2019.
Amnesty says criticism of the operation in Turkey has been stifled by the government. In the majority-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, police have blocked protests and arrested demonstrators.
"The oppression of our people, the cruelty, has reached the point where even stepping outside to make the most democratic reaction faces a very harsh response," said Kurdish lawmaker Musa Farisogullari of the People's Democratic Party (HDP).
Street protests aren't all that have been banned. Turkey's broadcasting regulatory body has warned media outlets that there would be zero tolerance of "any broadcasting that may negatively impact the morale and motivation of … soldiers."
The government is carefully monitoring online criticism of its military operation, says Amnesty's Milena Buyum.
"Social media users, journalists, members of the mainly Kurdish political party, the People's Democratic Party, have been particularly targeted because they either questioned or opposed the military operation in northern Syria," Buyum said.