ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຫຼ​າຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມຢູ່ສື່​ສັ​ງ​ຄົມທີ່

​ໄດ້​ຖາມ ຫຼື​ຕຳ​ນິ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ອີ​ງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​

ລ​ະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ ສາ​ກົນ.

ກຸ່ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ໄຮ້​ດຽງ​ສາ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ກຳ​ລັງ

ປະ​ເຊີນກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມຂຶ້​ນ​ໃນ​

ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ອອກ​ຈາກເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ເທີ​ກີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ ມີ​ຊື່​ລັບ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ ໃໝ່ ຫຼື Operation Peace Spring ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພວກ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ” ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ

​ທັງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເຄີດ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ກຸ່ມລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ໜີ

​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕຳ​ນິ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ມີ​

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດຂຶ້ນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ​ດີ​ຢາ​ຣ​ບາ​ເກີ​ຣ (Diyarbakir) ທີ່​ມີ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ເ​ຄີດ ທ່ານ ​ມູ​ຊາ ຟາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ກູ​ລ​ລາ​ຣີ ຂອງ​ພັກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ

(HDP) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂົ່​ມ​ເຫັງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຮົາ ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ ໄດ້​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​

ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ້າວ​ອອກ​ມາ ເພື່ອທຳ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກໍ​ຈະ

ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່ຮ​ຸນ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ.”

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່ຕາ​ມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ການ​ລາຍ​ງານອອກອາກ​າດ​

ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ແຫຼ່ງສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມວ່າ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ໃດ​ໆໝົດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ການ​ລາຍ​

ງານ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຫ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ລົບ, ສິນທຳ ແລະ​ ການ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ທາງທະ​ຫານ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ກ່ຽວ​

​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນາງ ລີ​ເລ​ນາ ບູ​ຢຳ ຈາກ​

ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ບູ​ຢຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ

ຊິກພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີດ, ​ພັກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົ​ນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ

ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ສອບ​ຖາມ ຫຼື​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ທາງ

​ພາກ ​ເໜືອ ຊີ​ເຣຍ.”

Turkish authorities have detained hundreds of people for posting comments on social media that questioned or criticized the country's military offensive in Syria, according to Amnesty International.

The human rights group says dozens of innocent people, including many journalists, are facing criminal charges over legitimate criticism of the operation, which began last month following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area.

Turkey says the incursion, code-named Operation Peace Spring, is targeting what it calls "terrorist groups" — which includes Kurdish fighters who helped defeat Islamic State. Dozens of civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes.

Kurdish demonstrators hurl rocks at a Turkish military vehicle during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol near the town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern part of Hassakah on the Syrian border with Turkey, Nov. 8, 2019.

Amnesty says criticism of the operation in Turkey has been stifled by the government. In the majority-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, police have blocked protests and arrested demonstrators.

"The oppression of our people, the cruelty, has reached the point where even stepping outside to make the most democratic reaction faces a very harsh response," said Kurdish lawmaker Musa Farisogullari of the People's Democratic Party (HDP).

Street protests aren't all that have been banned. Turkey's broadcasting regulatory body has warned media outlets that there would be zero tolerance of "any broadcasting that may negatively impact the morale and motivation of … soldiers."

The government is carefully monitoring online criticism of its military operation, says Amnesty's Milena Buyum.

"Social media users, journalists, members of the mainly Kurdish political party, the People's Democratic Party, have been particularly targeted because they either questioned or opposed the military operation in northern Syria," Buyum said.