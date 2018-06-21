ກຳລັງປະສົມ ຍຶດໄດ້ ສະໜາມບິນ ໂຮດີດາ ຊຶ່ງອາດເກີດ ວິກິດການ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ

ກຳລັງປະສົມຂອງອາຣັບ ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາສະໜາມບິນ ໂຮດີດາ ໃນເຢເມນ ຈາກພວກກະບົດ

ຮູຕີ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບອີຣ່ານ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບາດກ້າວສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການຍຶດຄືນ

ເມືອງທ່າ ໂຮດີດາ ຫຼັງຈາກ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນມາ ເປັນເວລານຶ່ງສັບປະດາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍເຂົ້າ

ໄປໃນຄຸ້ມຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ການຍຶດເອົາສະໜາມບິນ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດໂດຍ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ກຸ່ມ

ກຳລັງ ປະສົມ ທ່ານ ອັບດູລ ຊາລາມ ອາລ-ຊີຮີ ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່

ໂດຍ ອົງການຂ່າວ WAM ຂອງທາງການ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ.

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຂອງອາຣັບ ເພື່ອຍຶດເອົາເມືອງທ່າ ໄດ້

ກາຍເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ຂອງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວໃນວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນ

ດ່ານນຳເຂົ້າສຳຄັນສຸດ ຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ແລະເປັນເສັ້ນຊີວິດ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ

ຊາວເຢເມນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ.

ກຸ່ມກຳລັງປະສົມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງ ໃນ

ສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງເຢເມນ ໃນປີ 2015 ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍລັດຖະບານ ເຢເມນ ສະກັດກັ້ນ

ການຄຸ້ມຄອງພົນລະເມືອງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍພວກຮູຕີ ແລະເພື່ອຕັ້ງ

ລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍສາກົນ ຄືນໃໝ່.

ກຸ່ມກຳລັງປະສົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ເປັນຝ່າຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໃນການ

ນຳໃຊ້ທ່າເຮືອ ໃນເມືອງໂຮດີດາ ເປັນເສັ້ນທາງລຳລຽງອາວຸດ ທີ່ລັກລອບເຂົ້າໄປໃຫ້

ກອງກຳລັງກະບົດ. ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໃດໆ ຕໍ່ເມືອງທ່າ ໂຮດີດາ ອາດຈະ

ລົບກວນ ການຂົນສົ່ງເຄື່ອງຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະ ຊາຊົນຊາວເຢເມນ

ເກືອບ 8 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນ ທີ່ພວມປະເຊີນກັບ ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ທີ່ໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາເລື້ອຍໆ.

ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງໂຮດີດາ ແມ່ນກຽມພ້ອມ ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານວ່າ ຈະເປັນການ

ສູ້ລົບກັນ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກລົດຖັງ

ແລະ ພວກລົດເມ ທີ່ບັນທຸກທະຫານເຕັມລົດ ແລ່ນໄປຕາມເສັ້ນທາງ ທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ

ຂອງເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ.

Arab coalition forces have seized Yemen's Hodeida airport from Iran-aligned Houthis, a big step toward recapturing the port city following a week of fighting that spilled into residential neighborhoods.



The airport's seizure Wednesday was announced by coalition commander Abdul Salamm al-Shehi in a video posted by the United Arab Emirates' official WAM news agency.



The effort by the Arab alliance to take the city has fueled fears of a humanitarian crisis, as it is the Houthis primary entry point for imports and the lifeline for millions of Yemeni citizens.



The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni Civil War in 2015 to help the Yemeni government suppress Houthi control ofthe country's large population centers and to reinstall its internationally recognized government.



The coalition has accused regional opponent Iran of using the city as a conduit for arms that are smuggled to rebel forces. Iran has denied the allegation.



The United Nations has warned that any attack on the port in Hodeida could disrupt shipments of humanitarian aid to the nearly 8.5 million Yemenis facing imminent starvation.



City residents are bracing for what they fear will be more widespread street fighting as tanks and busloads of troops navigate empty streets of the once-bustling city.