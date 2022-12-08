ສຸພາບບູຣຸດໝາຍເລກສອງ ທ່ານດັກ ແອມຮອຟ ໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບຜູ້ນຳຊາວຢິວ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫາທາງປາບປາມການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດຊັງຫລັງຈາກມີການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ທີ່ກ່າວອອກມາໂດຍຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ເປັນບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນໃນສາທາລະນະ.
ທ່ານແອມຮອຟ ແມ່ນສາມີຂອງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ເປັນຄົນຢິວຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ແຕ່ງງານກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໝາຍເລກສອງ ຢູ່ໃນຂະແໜງບໍລິຫານ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ກ້າເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຄົນທີ່ເຊື່ອໃນສາສະໜາຢິວ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຢູ່ໃນພິທີນີ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພູມໃຈທີ່ຢູ່ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍໃນນາມຄົນຢິວ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ. ແລະຕາບໄດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຂົ້າມີໄມໂກຣໂຟນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າອອກມາຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ດູໝິ່ນ ແລະຕົວະ” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ບັນລະຍາຍເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນການ “ໂຣກລະບາດຂອງຄວາມກຽດຊັງ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວ ໃນຄຳເວົ້າ ແລະການກະທຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍເວົ້າຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຄຳເວົ້າແມ່ນສຳຄັນ. ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ພາກສ່ວນທີ່ມິດງຽບນັ້ນ ອອກ ມາຢ່າງແຮງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າແລ້ວແມ່ນຮ້ອງອອກມາ.”
ການຫາລືໂຕະມົນ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍທ່ານແອມຮອຟ ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຮວມທັງຈາກດາຣາບານບ້ວງແຫ່ງຊາດ (NBA) ທ້າວແຄຣີ ເອີວິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃສ່ລິ້ງຮູບເງົາ ທີ່ອີງໃສ່ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງ ຢູ່ໜ້າສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງລາວ ແລະນັກຮ້ອງອາເມຣິກັນແຣັບເປີ ທ້າວ ເຢ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນອະດີດວ່າ ທ້າວເຄນເຢ ແວັສທ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການສຳພາດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້
ຍ້ອງຍໍອາດອຟ ຮິດເລີ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ລາວ “ຮັກນາຊີ.”
ທ້າວເຢ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຮັບປະທານອາຫານແລງທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ບ້ານພັກຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມາຣ ອາ ລາໂກ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທີ່ຮວມທັງ ທ້າວນິກ ຟູເອນ ເຕັສ ຜູ້ທີ່ປະຕິເສດການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນຊາວຢີວ (Holocaust) ຊຶ່ງເປັນພວກຄົນຜີວຂາວ ທີ່ວ່າຕົນເປັນຍອດມະນຸດ.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted Jewish leaders at the White House Wednesday addressing efforts to combat hate crimes following a series of antisemitic tropes by American public figures.
Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Jewish person to be married to the number two official in the executive branch and has been outspoken about attacks on people of the Jewish faith.
“I’m proud to live openly as a Jew and I’m not afraid,” he said in remarks during the event. “And as long as I have this microphone, I am going to speak out against hate, bigotry, and lies,” he said, describing it as an “epidemic of hate.”
“We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” he said. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.”
The roundtable discussion led by Emhoff follows a surge of anti-Jewish sentiments, including from NBA star Kyrie Irving who posted a link to a film based on antisemitic disinformation on his social media, and American rapper Ye formerly known as Kanye West who in a recent interview praised Adolf Hitler and said he “loved Nazis.”
Ye recently attended a dinner hosted by Donald Trump at the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, that included Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist.
According to researchers from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Anti-Defamation League and other groups, antisemitic and racist slurs have also skyrocketed on Twitter.