ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ປິດ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສາຍ ແລະຫ້ອງ​ການຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ແບກ​ແດັດ ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມານຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ ໄດ້ທະ​ວີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຜ່ານມານີ້ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ ຕາ​ຣີ​ຣ (Tahrir) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ແບກ​ແດັດ ແລະຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ​ໂດຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໂຮງ​ຈັກ​ໂຮງ​ງານ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ທັງຫຼາຍຕ້ອງ​ປິດ​ລົງ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2003 ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ຈອມ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ ຊັດດາມ ຮຸ​ສ​ເຊນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ-ມາ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ປິດ​ລົງ ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ​ການ​ປິດ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣັກ “ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ” ​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ລາ​ຄາ​ເຄື່ອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລາແລ້ວ ທີ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່ ​ຄວນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.”

ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ຮ່ຳ​ຮຽນ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່​ຫຼາຍ ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ. ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ຄະ​ນະເຊັ່ນ ນັກວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກອນ ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ ແລະ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ​ຕໍ່ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ກີດກັ້ນ​ທະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງຫຼາຍ​ສາຍ ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຈູດ​ຢາງ​ລົດ ແລະ​ໃຊ້ລວດ​ໜາມ​ໝາກ​ຈັບ. ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ກີດກັ້ນ​ທາງແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ກາງປ້າຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທາງ​ປິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.”

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາລະ​ດັບ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ ແລະ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ແທ້ ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 256 ຄົນ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ລົງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ດົນ ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ຕຸ​ລາ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ເທິງ​ຂົວ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່​ນຳໄປ​ສູ່​ເຂດ​ສີ​ຂຽວ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄຸມ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ແລະເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອີ​ຣັກ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບຫຼາຍ​ຮອບ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ປະ​ກ​ອບ​ດ້ວຍ ການ​ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ແຜນ​ການ​ສະ​ຫວັດ​ດີ​ການ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ ເມື່ອໃດ​ທີ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​.

ແຕ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມັດ ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ສ​ຊາ​ດີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ກອນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ນາ​ຊີ​ຣີ​ຢາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຫຼື AFP ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂືນ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພໍ​ແລ້ວ​ກັບ​ການຕົວະ​ຕົ້ມ ແລະ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານນັ້ນ.”



Anti-government protesters in Baghdad shut down roads and government offices in the Iraqi capital on Sunday, escalating a month-long string of rallies demanding political change.



Tens of thousands of demonstrators have gathered in recent days in Baghdad's Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq, shutting down markets, factories, schools and universities in protest of the political system in place since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.



Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called for the shuttered places to be reopened, contending that the threat to oil facilities and closure of roads had cost Iraq "millions" of dollars and contributed to consumer price increases in the country.



"It's time for life to return to normal," the Iraqi leader said.



Thousands of students have skipped classes to join the protests, blaming the country's leaders for rampant corruption, high unemployment and poor public services. Syndicates of engineers, doctors and lawyers have all backed the protests.



The protesters on Sunday blocked roads around the main protest site with burning tires and barbed wire. At one roadblock, the demonstrators unfurled a banner saying, "Roads closed by order of the people."



Since early October, security forces have fired military-grade tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at the protesters, killing at least 256 people. After a brief hiatus, the protests restarted again Oct. 25, with frequent clashes on two bridges leading to the heavily-fortified Green Zone, the headquarters of the government and home to several foreign embassies.



The government has proposed a string of reforms, including more jobs and social welfare plans, along with early elections once a new voting law is adopted.



But the protesters have continued to challenge the government.



"We decided on this campaign of civil disobedience because we have had it up to here with the government's lies and promises of so-called reform," Mohammad al-Assadi, a government employee on strike in the southern city of Nasiriyah, told Agence France Presse.



The protests are leaderless, without an organizational structure, and they are not unified.



However, they have drawn a wide swath of the population from across the country's sectarian and ethnic divides.

A move in Iraq's parliament to approve a bill to cancel privileges and bonuses for senior politicians, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet ministers, has done little to calm the marchers.