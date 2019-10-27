ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ອີຣັກ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 7 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການປະທະກັບກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ ແລະ ເມືອງ ນາຊີຣີຢາ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານທົ່ວປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 49 ຄົນ ໃນການປະທ້ວງສອງວັນ, ອີງຕາມການນັບຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP. ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ເຄິ່ງທາງການ ຂອງ ອີຣັກ, ເຊິ່ງລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອີຣັກ, ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍສູງສຸດຢູ່ທີ່ 63 ຄົນ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປເຂດ ສີຂຽວ ທີ່ຖືກປ້ອງກັນຢ່າງໜັກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຂດທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງສະຖານທູດ ແລະ ຫ້ອງການລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ. ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍ້າຍກຳແພງຄຸ້ມກັນຈາກຂົວໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ເຂດລັດຖະບານ. ຈົດຮອດຕອນຄ່ຳ, ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງກັບໄປຈະຕຸລັດ ຕາຣຽກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນວົງວຽນໃນກາງເມືອງ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ທ້າວ ຟາເຣັສ ມູຄາເລັດ, ອາຍຸ 19 ປີຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນັ່ງຕີນເປົ່າຢູ່ພື້ນດິນໃນຈະຕຸລັດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຕັ້ງຕູບຜ້າ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເອົາພວກຄົນສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງອອກໄປ ຜູ້ທີ່ນອນຢູ່ໃນເຂດສີຂຽວ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ລູກປືນຢາງໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ.”
ສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຍິງກະປ໋ອງແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ການແພດ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການແພດຄົນທີສອງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງສາມຄົນໄດ້ຖືກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຍິງຕາຍ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຫ້ອງການຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແຂວງໃນເມືອງ ນາຊີຣິຢາ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້. ເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ ເຊິ່ງມີຊາວມຸສລິມ ນິກາຍ ຊີໄອ້ ອາໄສຢູ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼາຍເປັນພິເສດໃນສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໃຫ້ກັກບໍລິເວນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້ ພ້ອມກັບເມືອງ ບາສຣາ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້.
At least seven more Iraqi protesters were killed Saturday in clashes with security forces in Baghdad and the southern town of Nasiriyah, as thousands took part in nationwide anti-government protests, officials said.
The new violence brought the number of demonstrators killed to 49 in two days of protesting, according to an Associated Press tally. The semi-official Iraq High Commission for Human Rights, which accounts for violence in additional cities in southern Iraq, put the death toll at 63.
Thousands of protesters tried to reach Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to embassies and government offices. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters tried to remove blast walls from a main bridge leading to the government district. By nightfall, the security forces had chased the protesters back to Tahrir Square, a central roundabout.
"I want change. I want to remove those corrupt people who sleep in the Green Zone and who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at us," said protester Fares Mukhaled, 19, who sat barefoot on the ground at the square, where some had erected tents.
Four people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, security and medical officials said.
A second medical official said three protesters were shot dead by security guards when they attacked the office of a provincial official in the southern town of Nasiriyah. The town in the mainly Shiite south has seen especially violent protests in recent weeks and was placed under a 24-hour curfew on Friday along with the southern city of Basra.