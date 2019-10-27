ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ອີ​ຣັກ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 7 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັບ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ ແບກ​ແດັດ ແລະ ເມືອງ ນາ​ຊີ​ຣີ​ຢາ ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້າ​ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 49 ຄົນ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສອງວັນ, ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ນັບ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP. ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ເຄິ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ ຂອງ ອີ​ຣັກ, ເຊິ່ງລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣັກ, ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ 63 ຄົນ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຂດ ສີ​ຂຽວ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກ​ແດັດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ ແລະ ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງໆ. ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍ້າຍກຳ​ແພງ​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນ​ຈາກ​ຂົວ​ໃຫຍ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເຂດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ຈົດ​ຮອດ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ, ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ຂັ​ບ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ ຕາ​ຣຽກ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ວົງ​ວຽນ​ໃນ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທ້າວ ຟາ​ເຣັ​ສ ມູ​ຄາ​ເລັດ, ອາ​ຍຸ 19 ປີ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນັ່ງ​ຕີນ​ເປົ່າ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ໃນ​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຕູບ​ຜ້າ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ​ອອກໄປ ຜູ້​ທີ່ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂ​ດ​ສີ​ຂຽວ ແລະ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ສີ່​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກຍິງກະ​ປ໋ອງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ໃສ່ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກ​ແດັດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ ການ​ແພດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ແພດ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແຂວງ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ນາ​ຊີ​ຣິ​ຢາ ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້. ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ນິ​ກາຍ ຊີ​ໄອ້ ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫຼາຍ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃຫ້​ກັກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເມືອງ ບາ​ສ​ຣາ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້.

At least seven more Iraqi protesters were killed Saturday in clashes with security forces in Baghdad and the southern town of Nasiriyah, as thousands took part in nationwide anti-government protests, officials said.



The new violence brought the number of demonstrators killed to 49 in two days of protesting, according to an Associated Press tally. The semi-official Iraq High Commission for Human Rights, which accounts for violence in additional cities in southern Iraq, put the death toll at 63.



Thousands of protesters tried to reach Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to embassies and government offices. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters tried to remove blast walls from a main bridge leading to the government district. By nightfall, the security forces had chased the protesters back to Tahrir Square, a central roundabout.



"I want change. I want to remove those corrupt people who sleep in the Green Zone and who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at us," said protester Fares Mukhaled, 19, who sat barefoot on the ground at the square, where some had erected tents.



Four people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, security and medical officials said.



A second medical official said three protesters were shot dead by security guards when they attacked the office of a provincial official in the southern town of Nasiriyah. The town in the mainly Shiite south has seen especially violent protests in recent weeks and was placed under a 24-hour curfew on Friday along with the southern city of Basra.