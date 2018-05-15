ບ່ອນ​ແຕກແຫ່ງ​ໃໝ່ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ອອກ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພູ​ໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ​ໃນ​ເກາະ

ໃຫຍ່ຫຼື ບິ​ຄ ໄອ​ແລນ (Big Island) ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການລະເບີດ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ ບ່ອນ​ແຕກ ທີ 19 ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດອອກ ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ເຂດສວນລາ​ນີປູ​ນາ

ແລະ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ ຜູ້ຄົນອອກ​ໜີ​ແລ້ວ. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປົກ

​ປ້ອງ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ອຍ​ແກສຂອງພູໄຟ ​ແລະ​ການ​ລະເບີດ

ທີ່​ຍັງດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາຢູ່ບ່ອນແຕກແຫ່ງ​ໃໝ່ນີ້.

ການ​ລະເບີດ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ຕຶກ​ອາຄານ

ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 40 ຫຼັງ​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ເກາ​ະນີ້. ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ລາ​ວາ​ທີ່​ໄຫຼ​ອອກ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ແຂງ​ຕົວ

​ແລ້ວກໍ​ຕາມ ​ແຕ່​ຮອຍ​ແຕກ​ແຫ່ງໃໝ່​ ແມ່ນປາກົດວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ.

ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່​ວ່າລາ​ວາ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄຫຼ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ສາຍ​ນ້ຳ.

ຖ້າ​ ຫາກເປັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ນ້ຳ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ລາ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ຢູ່ ​ແລະ​ອາດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ

ອາຍນ້ຳ​ພໍ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີການລະເບີດຢູ່ທີ່ຈອມພູໂດຍການສົ່ງ​ຂີ້​ເທົ່າ​ແລະ​ເສດ​ຫີນລົງມາ. ຫີນ “ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຊ່ຳງົວ” ອາດ​ຈະຖືກສົ່ງລົງມາໄກເຖິງ 800 ​ແມັດຈາກບ່ອນ​ທີ່

​ພູ​ເຂົາ​ໄຟ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສື່​ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

ພູ​ໄຟ ຄີໂລເວອາ (Kilauea) ​ໄດ້ລະເບີດ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງເປັນຄາວ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 3 ທົດສະ​ວັດທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມານີ້. ລາ​ວາ ​ໄດ້​ໄຫຼ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ລົງມາຈາກ​ພູ​ໄຟ, ຊຶ່ງ​ 1 ​ໃນ 5 ​ຂອງເສັ້ນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຖົມເອົາເຂດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ປະມານ 125 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດມົນທົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີ​ວິທະຍາຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ທຳນາຍ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ອີກ​ດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ

ການ​ລະເບີດໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ​ຈະ​ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.

A new fissure has opened as the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island continues to erupt.



A 19th fissure opened Monday in the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision, an area that has already been evacuated. Civil defense officials warned of volcanic gas emissions and active eruptions with the new fissure.



The explosive series of eruptions began earlier this month, and have destroyed more than 40 structures on the island. Even as the lava flows harden, new fissures keep emerging.



Experts say there is a continuing threat that the lava could drop below the water table. If that happens, water could pour onto the hot lava and produce enough steam to explode from the summit in a shower of ash and debris. Rocks "the size of cows" could be hurled as far as 800 meters from the site of the blast, according to one expert who spoke to local media.



The Kilauea volcano has been erupting periodically for more than three decades. Lava flows from the volcano, one of five on the island, have buried an area about 125 square kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



Scientists say they cannot predict how long the current eruption will last.