ພິ​ທີ​ມອບ​ຮັບ​ໃບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ ຈົບ​ຊຸດ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ພາກ​ສະ​ໜາມລຸ້ນ​ທີ 11ໄດ້​ໄຂ​ຂື້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ບາຍໂມງເຄິ່ງ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 29 ພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ ຄຣາວພລາຊາ ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງວຽງ​ຈັນໂດຍ​ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດຣ ຣັດຕະນະໄຊ ເພັດສຸວັນ ຫົວໜ້າກົມຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດ ຕິດຕໍ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ທ່ານ Dr. Peter M. Haymond ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ປະ​ຈຳ ສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ Dr. Howard Sobel ຮັກສາການ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ໂດຍມີຜູ້​ແທນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ທັງ​ໜົດຈຳ​ນວນ 40 ທ່ານ ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ ກົມ ສູນ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ ແລະອົງ​ການ DTRA CDC WHO ແລະ ADB ກໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ສູນ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໂຄງ​ການຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ໄດ້ຈັດພິ​ທີ​ມອບ​ຮັບ​ໃບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈົບຫຼັກ​ສູດ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຍ້ອງ​ຍໍ​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຍາດ​ມາ​ໄດ້.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໄດ້​ຈັດຊຸດ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ພາກ​ສະ​ໜາມ ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2009 ຈົນ​ເຖີງ​ປັດ​ຈຸບັນ ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ​ມີ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 8 ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ກະຊ​ວງ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ ແລະປ່າ​ໄມ້ ກະ​ຊ​ວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ ອົງການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໂຄງ​ການຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ ແລະ ວິ​ຊາ​ການ.

ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຊຸ​ດ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງວຽກ​ງານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໃນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄວາມ​ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ໃຫ້​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ແລະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແຕ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ລົງ​ຮອດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

ໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລຸ້ນ​ທີ່ 11 ແລະຈຳ​ນວນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈົບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ລວມ​ທັງ​ລຸ້ນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈົບ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 86 ທ່ານ ຢູ່​ຂັ້ນສູນ​ກາງ 30 ທ່ານ ​ຂັ້ນແຂວງ 43 ແລະ ຂັ້ນ​ເມືອງ 13 ທ່ານ.

ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈົບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ​ຕໍ່​ວຽກ​ງານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ຄື​ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ກັນ ແລະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ ເຊັ່ນເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມວຽກ​ງານ​ເຝົ້າ​ລະ​ວັງ ສອບສວນການ​ລະ​ບາດ ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະຮັບມືກັບ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ລະ​ບາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈົບ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ຍັງ​ສ້າງ​ບົດ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄ້​ວາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈັບ​ເປັນ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂັ້ນ​ນຳ​ໃນ​ການວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂແລະປັບ​ປຸງ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ກັນ ແລະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂື້ນ​ໃນ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR – Another cohort of Lao field epidemiologists have successfully completed their one-year Field Epidemiology Training (FET) program at a graduation ceremony chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bounkong Syhavong, Minister of Health, on May 29 in Vientiane Capital.

The FET program is supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (USCDC), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) together with the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr. Peter M. Haymond, U. S. Ambassador, Dr. Howard Sobel, Acting WHO Representative, Dr. Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh Director-General of Department of Communicable Disease Control, and delegates from relevant sectors attended this important event.

The Ministry of Health of Lao PDR, Department of Communicable Disease Control (DCDC) and National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE), have managed the year-long FET program each year since its introduction back in 2009. To date, they have successfully trained 86 field epidemiologists in Laos, and their work covers all 18 provinces in the country. The FET training aims to produce qualified field epidemiologists not only for every province in the country, but also some key districts, to work on life-saving public health initiatives in their communities.

“The FET program has played an important role in developing infectious disease surveillance and response capacity in Lao PDR. The applied nature of the training has equipped graduates with practical skills to conduct outbreak investigations required in their daily work” said Dr. Bounkong, the Health Minister.

The FET program was evaluated by a group of national and international experts in 2019, and findings confirmed that the FET program has demonstrated a clear benefit to public health in the country since its introduction ten years earlier, in February 2009. The investment has paid off well during the recent COVID-19 pandemic where many of the trained epidemiologists led surveillance, case investigation, contact tracing, sample collection activities and also strengthened the provincial Emergency Operation Centre that have contributed to the containment of COVID-19 transmission in the country. This reinforces the recommendations made by the joint group of experts in 2019 to ensure the sustainability of the program.

“We have seen from the Covid-19 pandemic that health security threats are complex and requires a whole-of-society response. Strong collaboration across different agencies and sectors is needed to manage threats. I applaud the Ministry of Health on demonstrating strong collaboration with other sectors and this program can be a model for other countries.” said Dr Sobel, the acting WHO Representative.

Much of the work and findings from FET trainees during their training program have been used by the Ministry of Health, developed and translated into health policies, contributing to public health system developments in the country. These include, for example, new vaccine initiatives for rubella, seasonal influenza and Japanese encephalitis.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic also reinforces the need for FET to have more human resources, clear structure at sub-national level, enhanced supervising and technical capacity, and coordination. The FET will continue with provincial level RRT training for district and village levels, strengthen the provincial Emergency Operation Centre, support data entry and health information activities on COVID-19, and conduct risk assessments on mass gathering as we move to the new normal.

“Congratulations to the Lao epidemiologists and health professionals who just graduated from the year-long FET Program in Vientiane! The United States is proud to support you and the Ministry of Health protecting the people of Laos from infectious diseases, including COVID-19," said Ambassador Haymond.