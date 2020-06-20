ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ວັນອົບພະຍົບໂລກ ປະຈຳປີ ແມ່ນວັນທີ 20 ມິຖຸນາ

ວັນເສົາທີ 20 ມິຖຸນາ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍ ວັນອົບພະຍົບໂລກ ຄັ້ງທີ 19. ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງປະຈຳປີດັ່ງກ່າວ ສັນລະເສີນຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງບັນດາ ພົບພະຍົບ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນຈະເຜີຍແຜ່ຄວາມຮູ້ ແລະ ລະດົມການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນດ້ານການເງິນ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ (Arash Arabasadi) ລາຍງານວ່າ ມັນຈະເນັ້ນ ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ ຕ່າງໆໃນລະຫວ່າງ ຍຸກໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ການປະກອບສ່ວນຈາກອົບພະຍົບ ໃນແຖວໜ້າ ແລະ ນອກເໜືອອອກໄປ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອົບພະຍົບ ຊີເຣຍ ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ອາລ ຄາລາຟ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະ ເທດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ ເພື່ອຫາໂອກາດ ຕັ້ງຊີວິດໃໝ່ ໃນປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ. ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຈາກລະເບີດ ແລະ ການນອງເລືອດ, ລາວໄດ້ເດີນ ຕາມຄວາມຝັນຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ປະຕິບັດການທາງລົດໄຟ.

ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ອາລ ຄາລລາຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມັກຈະ ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດວຽກຂອງລາວໄດ້ດີ ແລະ ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ້າວ ອາລ ຄາລລາຟ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ພັດພາກຈາກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ທີ່ຖືກ ຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນອົບພະຍົບໂລກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຈອງ ອາ ເກດີນີ ວິລລຽມສ໌ ຈາກຫ້ອງການການສື່ສານໂລກຂອງອົງ ການອົບພະຍົບສະ ຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື UNHCR ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ໂອກາດນີ້ ເພື່ອບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເນັ້ນຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຊະຕາກຳຂອງອົບ ພະຍົບ ແລະ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການສຳລັບການປົກປ້ອງຈາກສາກົນ ແລະ ການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສາກົນ ສຳລັບອົບພະຍົບເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງແມ່ນໝົດທຸກພາກ ສ່ວນ ແລະ ການປະກອບສ່ວນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໃຫ້້ໂລກຕະຫຼອດເວລາ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ຈອງ ອາ, ແມ່ນຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການສື່ສານ ຂອງ ອົງການ UNHCR, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຄງການອົບພະຍົບຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕື່ມອີກ ໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງມີຄວາມ ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຈອງ ອາ ເກດີນີ ວິລລຽມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີບ່ອນຕ່າງໆທີ່ມັນມີອົງ ການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນໜ້ອຍລົງ.”

ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນລວມມີ ເຢເມນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນອາ ທິດນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການຢຸດຍິງຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸ.

ປະມານ 80 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນປະເທດທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍສົງຄາມ ຈະ ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ, ຜັກດັນໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຕ່າງໆໄປເຖິງຈຸດແຕກຫັກ.

ໂຄສົກອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ໂບຢານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ພວກເຮົາຍັງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ຄວາມໝາຍ ແລະ ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນ ທີ່ ນັກມະນຸດສະທຳທົ່ວໄປໂດຍສະເພາະ ອົງການ UNHCR ທີ່ມີໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເພື່ອຕອບສະໜອງ ແລະ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນ ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທັງຫຼາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຂາດແຄນຢູ່.”

ສົງຄາມ ແລະ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຈາກ 71 ລ້ານຄົນຂອງໂລ ກຕ້ອງຫຼົບໜີ. ການແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຕ້ອງມີການລະດົມຄົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຈາກສາກົນ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ໂບຢານ.

ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ໂບຢານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນ UNHCR ຈຶ່ງເຮັດວຽກກັບ ລັດຖະບານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ກັບລັດຖະບານໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເພື່ອຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂທີ່ພຽງພໍ, ການແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ແລະ ປະຍຸກມັນໃນວິທີທີ່ຍືນຍົງເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.”

ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບຄືທ້າວ ອາລ ຄາລລາຟ ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຊີວິດໂດຍປາສະຈາກສົງ ຄາມ.

ທ້າວ ໂມຮາເມັດ ອາລ ຄາລລາຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າ. ຕອນນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຝຶກງານດ້ວຍການຮັບປະກັນ ວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ວຽກງານຫຼັງຈາກຝຶກງານຈົບ. ດຽວນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຫວັງອີກຄັ້ງ.”

Saturday June 20th marks the 19th observance of World Refugee Day. The annual celebration champions the accomplishments of refugees while raising awareness and rallying financial support. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports that this year highlights challenges during the era of COVID-19 and the contributions refugees make on the frontlines and beyond.

Syrian refugee Mohamed al-Khalaf fled his war-torn country for a chance at a new life in Germany. Far from the bombs and bloodshed, he followed his dream of becoming a rail operator.

“I’m someone always trying to do his job well and grow.”

Al-Khalaf is one of the millions of displaced people the United Nations recognizes on World Refugee Day.

“We basically use it as an opportunity to not only highlight the plight of refugees and the need for international protection and international support for refugees but also all the diversity and contributions that they offer to the world all the time.”

Joung-ah ((Chone-AH)) Ghedini-Williams heads the communications desk for UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee program. She says the coronavirus adds yet another challenge for already-struggling refugees.

“There are some places where, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that there’s less presence of international organizations.”

Those places include Yemen, where this week violence surged after a coronavirus-inspired ceasefire expired.

Around 80-percent of the country’s war-torn population relies on humanitarian assistance, pushing aid programs to the breaking point. UN spokesman, Chris Boian ((BOY-an)):

“By and large, we are still in a situation where the means and the resources that humanitarians in general – UNHCR in particular – possesses today to respond and to help governments and all peoples respond to the challenges at hand still remains short.”

War and violence caused many of the world’s nearly 71-million refugee to flee. Addressing their needs requires large-scale international mobilizations, according to Boian.

“That’s why UNHCR is working with the Government of the United States and with governments around the world to find adequate solutions; solutions that are both up to the challenges at hand, and are put into action in a way that is sustainable for a long time to come.”

Giving refugees like al-Khalaf a chance at a war-free life.

“I could not think about my future. Now I have this traineeship with a guaranteed job at the end. Now I can think about my future again. I have hope again.”