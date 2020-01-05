ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ບັນຊາການລະດັບສູງຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ຄົນນຶ່ງຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບັກແດັດ ປະເທດ ອີຣ່ານ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການ “ສັ່ນສະເທືອນ” ທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ “ການກ່າວສະທ້ອນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ຂອງທ່ານ ເຈສັນ ບຣອດສກີ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍ ຂອງກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນການສາມັກຄີກັນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານ ເຈສັນ ບຣອດສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານ ຄາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ແມ່ນສັນຍາລັກອັນນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ລາວຍັງມີອຳນາດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ອິດທິພົນໃນສາທາລະນະລັດ ອິສລາມ ນັ້ນ. ສັນຍາລັກນີ້ໄດ້ມາຈາກການເປັນຜູ້ເສຍສະຫຼະທີ່ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ. ແລະ ເນື້ອແທ້ໃນອຳນາດຂອງລາວ ແມ່ນມາຈາກອິດທິພົນຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອບັນລຸສິ່ງທີ່ເໜືອຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລາວໃນລັດຖະບານ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ. ລາວບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງຕາງໜ້າຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນພາກພື້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ລາວຍັງໄດ້ແຊກແຊງການເມືອງພາຍໃນປະເທດເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ໃນຖານະເປັນນັກວາງແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງກອງທັບລະດັບສູງ ແລະ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍ ອາລ ກຸດ ຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ລະດັບສູງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ຍັງໄດ້ເປັນໜ້າຕາຂອງແກນຕໍ່ຕ້ານອີກດ້ວຍ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ບຣອດສກີ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນຍັງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈໂດຍຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດທີ່ຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ຮອງຂອງລາວ, ທ່ານ ເອສເມລ ການີ ເປັນຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງແທນ.”
ທ່ານ ອີແລນ ເບີແມນ, ຮອງປະທານອາວຸໂສຂອງ ສະພານະໂຍບາຍ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສັງຫານທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ແມ່ນ “ທຽບເທົ່າກັບ” ການສັງຫານທ້າວ ບິນ ລາເດັນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໂອບາມາ ແລະ ການແນເປົ້າໃສ່ທ້າວ ອາລ-ແບັກດາດີ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the Friday's airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq at Baghdad's airport to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region.
The U.S. airstrike has created an "earthquake" that will have "reverberations around the globe," Jason Brodsky, policy director of the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, told VOA.
"Qassem Soleimani was not just a symbol. He also had substantive power and authority in the Islamic Republic. This symbolism came from being a living martyr by Iran's supreme leader. And the substance of his power really stemmed from his authority to punch way above his weight in Tehran. He wasn't just commanding Iran's proxy forces in the region. He was interfering in domestic politics as well."
As Iran's top military strategist and head of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, Soleimani was "the face of the resistance axis," Brodsky said, adding that it was "an interesting move by the supreme leader to appoint his deputy, Esmail Qaani as his successor."
Ilan Berman, the senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council said the killing of Soleimani is "on par" with the Obama administration's killing ofbin Laden and the Trump administration targeting of al-Baghdadi.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ