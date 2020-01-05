ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແບັກ​ແດັດ ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ “ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ “ການ​ກ່າວ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເຈ​ສັນ ບ​ຣອດ​ສ​ກີ, ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ເຈ​ສັນ ບ​ຣອດ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ ຄາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ບໍ່​ພຽງແຕ່​ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ລາວຍັງ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະ ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ໃນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ນັ້ນ. ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ສະຫຼະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່າ​ນ. ແລະ ເນື້ອ​ແທ້​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ເພື່ອບັນ​ລຸ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເໜືອ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ. ລາວບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕາງ​ໜ້າຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ລາວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ໜ່ວຍ​ ອາ​ລ ກຸ​ດ ຂອງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ໜ້າ​ຕາ​ຂອງ​ແກນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ບ​ຣອດ​ສ​ກີ. ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຜູ້​ຮອງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ທ່ານ ເອ​ສ​ເມ​ລ ກາ​ນີ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສື​ບ​ທອດ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ແທນ​.”

ທ່ານ ອີ​ແລນ ເບີ​ແມນ, ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ ສະ​ພາ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ແມ່ນ “ທຽບ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ” ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທ້າວ ບິນ ລາ​ເດັນ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ແລະ ການ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ທ້າວ ອາ​ລ-ແບັກ​ດາ​ດີ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the Friday's airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq at Baghdad's airport to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region.



The U.S. airstrike has created an "earthquake" that will have "reverberations around the globe," Jason Brodsky, policy director of the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, told VOA.



"Qassem Soleimani was not just a symbol. He also had substantive power and authority in the Islamic Republic. This symbolism came from being a living martyr by Iran's supreme leader. And the substance of his power really stemmed from his authority to punch way above his weight in Tehran. He wasn't just commanding Iran's proxy forces in the region. He was interfering in domestic politics as well."



As Iran's top military strategist and head of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, Soleimani was "the face of the resistance axis," Brodsky said, adding that it was "an interesting move by the supreme leader to appoint his deputy, Esmail Qaani as his successor."



Ilan Berman, the senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council said the killing of Soleimani is "on par" with the Obama administration's killing ofbin Laden and the Trump administration targeting of al-Baghdadi.