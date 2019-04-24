ຈີນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຈາກ 150 ປະ​ເທດ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈາກ 40

ປະເທດ, ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຄງການໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານສາກົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນຶ່ງແລວທາງ ນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ ຄັ້ງທີສອງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ.

ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ໂມ​ຊຳ​ບິກ,

ທ່ານ ຟີລິບ ນິວຊີ, ໃນຄືນກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານ

ມະນຸດສະທຳເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ຜົນກະທົບຕ່າງໆຂອງໄພພິບັດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງທີ່

ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດ ໂມຊຳບິກ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ ທ່ານ

ອາບີ ອາເມັດ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ຄຣິສຕີນ ລາກາດ, ຫົວໜ້າອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນ.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ ແມ່ນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ

ແລະ ເປັນວິໄສທັດ ໃນການສ້າງຄືນ ເສັ້ນທາງສາຍໄໝ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ຈີນ ກັບທະ

ວີບ ເອເຊຍ, ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ກວ້າງອອກໄປ ດ້ວຍຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດ້ານໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຢ່າງມະຫາສານ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຈະເປັນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫຍ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສ້າງ​

ໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໂດຍ ຈີນ ທີ່ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້

ເຫັນຄວາມນິຍົມ ແລະ ອຳນາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າເປັນການລວມກຳລັງທາງການເມືອງ.

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ​ຝ່າຍ ແລະ

ການວິພາກວິຈານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດທິຕັ້ງອັດຕາພາສີສິນຄ້າສູງໃນທຸລະກິດ

ແລະ ບັນຫາໂລກ. ນັກສັງເກດການບາງຄົນເຫັນວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນການພະຍາຍາມທາງອ້ອມ

ໂດຍ ປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະກໍ່ສ້າງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງໂລກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ສະຫະລັດ.

China is welcoming representatives from 150 nations, including senior leaders of 40 countries, to discuss its international infrastructure program at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.



President Xi Jingping met with his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, on the eve of the summit to offer further humanitarian aid to help counter the effects of the recent string of disasters that have hit Mozambique.



Xi also meet separately with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund.



The Belt and Road Initiative is a key policy of President Xi and envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending.



Analysts say it is not merely a conference on infrastructure building, but an attempt by China to display its popularity and power as a political rallying force.



The forum is expected to see an emphasis on the importance of multilateralism and its criticism of protectionism in business and world affairs. Some observers see this as a veiled attempt by Beijing to build up world opinion against the United States.