ທ່າມກາງການລະບາດ ຂອງໄວຮັສໂຄໂຣນາ ພວກຄົນງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ຢູ່ໄທ ໄດ້ສູ້ຊົນເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄຸນສົມບັດ ໃນການໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ

ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກທີ່ຫວ່າງງານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ກຳລັງແຜ່ລະບາດຢູ່ນັ້ນ ລັດຖະບານໄທ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມ. ຫາກແຕ່ຕ້ອງມີຄຸນສົມບັດພຽບພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ຖືກຍົກເວັ້ນ ລວມທັງພວກແຮງງານຕ່າງດ້າວຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ຊຶ່ງຕ້ອງມີບັນຊີທະນາຄານໄທ ແລະຕ້ອງປະກອບສ່ວນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໃນໄລຍະ 6 ເດືອນ ຈຶ່ງຈະມີສິດໄດ້ຮັບການຊົດເຊີຍ. ສະຕີບວ໌ ແຊນຟອດ ລົມກັບພວກຄົນງານຫຼາຍຄົນໃນລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກຈັງຫວັດຊຽງໃໝ່ຂອງໄທ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງໄທແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍມີຮ່ອງຮອຍ ຂອງການຟື້ນຕົວຄືນ ຫຼັງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເສດຖະກິດກຳລັງຈະເຄື່ອນໄປໜ້າຢ່າງຊ້າໆ. ແຕ່ວຽກງານສຳລັບພວກແຮງງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ກໍຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ເຊັ່ນເດີມ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໃນເວລານີ້.

ສຳລັບພວກຄົນຫວ່າງງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ເຊັ່ນ ນາງ ມາ ວິນ ຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ລ້ຽງລູກຕາມລຳພັງ ເງິນຄ່າສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຍິນດີສຳລັບເງິນສົງເຄາະໃນເດືອນນີ້ ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວມາດົນເກີນໄປແລ້ວ ແລະຄິດສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ປະມານ 20 ເປີເຊັນຕ່ຳກວ່າຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂອງນາງ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນໄທ.

ແມ່ທີ່ມີລູກ 2 ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນເດືອນເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກມາໄດ້ 14 ປີ ໃນສູນເບິ່ງແຍງຊ້າງ ແລະຈ່າຍພາສີຕະຫຼອດມາ ດຽວນີ້ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບໜີ້ສິນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ແລະເອກະສານເຮັດວຽກກໍໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸແລ້ວ.

ນາງ ມາ ວິນ ແຮງງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ຊາວກະຫລ່ຽງມຽນມາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ກູ້ຢືມເງິນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ວີຊາຂອງຂ້ອຍ ບໍ່ດົນຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນມາ ວຽກຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍໄດ້ປິດລົງ. ດຽວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດຈ່າຍເງິນຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ນາຍຈ້າງຂອງຂ້ອຍ ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີວຽກທີ່ຈະໄປເຮັດ ໃນເວລານີ້.”

ພວກຊາວມຽນມາລີ້ໄພຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນ ດ້ວຍການບໍລິຈາກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເວລາສັບສົນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກນີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຕ່າງໆທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈຫຼາຍປານໃດ.

ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຫຼາຍຄົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄັນມີຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວາມສັບສົນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໜ້ອຍລົງ ຈາກທັງລັດຖະບານໄທ ແລະມຽນມາ ກໍຈະເປັນບາດກ້າວໄປໜ້າທີ່ດີ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ອາດີຣີກາ ຈາກອົງການກຸສົນເມດຕາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຖານະເປັນແຮງງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດອ່ານພາສາໄທ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງພວກແຮງງານ ແລະສະຖານທູດ ຄວນສະໜອງນາຍພາສາໃຫ້ ໄປສູນອົບພະຍົບແຕ່ລະບ່ອນ ເພື່ອສະໜອງພວກນາຍພາສາ ແລະການແປພາສາ ເພື່ອວ່າ ຄົນງານຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ລັດຖະບານຊ່ອຍພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມ ແລະການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອື່ນໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນໄດ້ຮັບ.”

ພວກຄົນງານຕ່າງດ້າວຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງເມື່ອສອງສາມເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງການປະຕິຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາ ຕ່ຳກວ່າມາດຕະຖານ ແລະຄ່າຈ້າງທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ບົນພື້ນຖານສັນຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແລະດຽວນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ໃບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກ ແລະສັນຍາຈ້າງທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ໝົດອາຍຸ ສຳລັບພວກຄົນງານຕ່າງດ້າວຫຼາຍຄົນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກທຸລະກິດທັງຫຼາຍຈຶ່ງເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ຈະເກີດການຂາດເຂີນແຮງງານທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ອັນຈະເປັນຜົນທີ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ສາມາດຫລີກເວັ້ນໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ສຸການ ຕາ ສຸກພັດຕາ ຢູ່ມູນນິທິການພັດທະນາສົ່ງເສີມສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາໄທວ່າ “ປະເທດໄທ ຄວນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ຕໍ່ອາຍຸໃບອະນຸຍາດເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເອກະສານຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນໄປມຽນມາ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃໝ່ ຫຼື MOU. ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຫລວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດມີລາຍຮັບເຂົ້າມາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງວິກິດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຈຳກັດດ້ານການເດີນທາງ ຜ່ອນຄາຍລົງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອແຮງງານ ຫວັງວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ຍັງຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນກົດລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຄົນງານຕ່າງດ້າວ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໄທ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

In an effort to help the unemployed during the onset of COVID 19, the Thai government introduced social security benefits. But the qualifications needed to receive the aid have excluded the most vulnerable - including millions of migrants. A Thai bank account and at least six months of contributions is required to be eligible for compensation. Steve Sandford talks to workers for this report from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Here in Thailand's’ north, there are signs of post-COVID recovery as the economy slowly moves ahead. But work for migrants remains at a standstill - at least for now.

For unemployed foreign workers like single mom Ma Win, a government social security payment was a welcome benefit this month - but long overdue and about 20% less than her Thai co-workers.

The mother of two - who received a payment of half a months' wage after 14 years of working in an elephant camp and paying taxes - now faces mounting debt and expired work papers.

(Ma Win, Karreni Migrant (Female in Burmese)

“Right after I borrowed the money to extend my visa, then my job was shut down. Now I cannot pay back the money to my boss because I don’t have a job to go to right now.”

Myanmar exiles and NGOs have pitched in with donations during the tough times, especially in the rural areas that get less attention.

But many observers say more information and less complications by both the Thai and Myanmar governments would be a good step forward.

(Johny Adhirika, Metta Charity)

“As a migrant worker they cannot read Thai, they cannot speak properly so in that case the labor attache and the embassy should provide the translator to go to the different camps, to provide translators and translation so that the worker will understand better] the government assists to get their social benefits and other assistance they should get.”

Many migrant workers have filed claims in the last few months citing substandard treatment and unfair pay, based on their nationality.

And now, as work permits and temporary employment contracts expire for many migrants, businesses worry that a labor shortage is looming - an outcome that analysts say, can be avoided.

(Sukarn Ta Sukphata, Human Rights Development Foundation (Female in Thai))

“Thailand should allow migrants to renew their work permits and documents without returning to Myanmar to do a new MOU (memorandum of understanding). Otherwise they will have to spend a lot of money while unable to earn an income during the crisis.”

As travel restrictions ease in the region, labor advocates are hoping that the government will also loosen up regulations for migrant workers and their families living in Thailand.