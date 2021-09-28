ທ່າມກາງການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ແລະ ໂຣກລະບາດ, ນັກກິລາຝຶກຊ້ອມ ສຳລັບກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ລະດູໜາວ 2022 ທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ

ນັກກິລາໂອລິມປິກຄົນພິການ ສອງຄັ້ງ ທ້າວ ທາຍເລີ ຄາເຕີ ອາດເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ຂັນຕາມລະດູການຢູ່ໃນເວທີໂລກ, ແຕ່ນັກກິລາສກີລົງພູ ຫຼື Alpine Ski ເວົ້າ ວ່າລາວບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າຈະຄາດຫວັງຫຍັງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເວລາແມ່ນກຳລັງຫຍັບເຂົ້າ ໃກ້ ກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູໜາວ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ ເດືອນກຸມພາໜ້ານີ້. ທ້າວ ຄາເຕີ ຢາກມີຄວາມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງຂັນໃນ ປັກກິ່ງ ແຕ່ເວົ້າວ່າລາວບໍ່ມີ ໂອກາດທີ່ຈະທຳຄວາມລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບພື້ນທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ ຄາເຕີ ອາຍຸ 27 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກໄດ້ສກີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອາຍຸ 8 ປີ, 7 ປີຫຼັງຈາກ ຕີນຂອງລາວຖືກຕັດອອກຍ້ອນບໍ່ມີກະດູກນ່ອງຢູ່ຂາຂວາຂອງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານແຂ່ງຂັນທົດລອງ, ຍ້ອນ COVID-19, ທຸກ ຢ່າງແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ຈະຖືກເລື່ອນເວລາ ຫຼື ຖືກຍົກເລີກ,​ ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຮູ້ແທ້ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດຢູ່ຫັ້ນ.”

ງານແຂ່ງຂັນທົດລອງໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາດັ່ງກັບການຝຶກຊ້ອມສຳລັບງານແຂ່ງຂັນຕົວຈິງໃນປະເທດເຈົ້າພາບ, ເຊິ່ງມັກຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ ນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນກິລາໂອລິມປິກທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງ, ເພື່ອບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຊ່ວຍນັກກິລາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າພາບ ທົດສອບ ຄວາມພ້ອມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ້າວ ຄາເຕີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຕອນນີ້ ອາໄສຢູ່ເມືອງ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ສປຣິງ (Colorado Spring) ໃນລັດ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະເປັນຄວາມລຶກ ລັບແນວໃດແນວນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ນັ້ນກໍບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງ. ພວກເຮົາຝຶກຊ້ອມສຳລັບທຸກສະ ພາບການ, ທຸກປະເພດຂອງພູ ແລະ ສະຖານທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ້າວ ຄາເຕີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນກິລາໂອ ລິມປິກລະດູໜາວປີ 2014 ແລະ 2018.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ້າວ ຄາເຕີ ຝຶກຊ້ອມສຳລັບຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງລາວຢູ່ເປີ້ນພູນັ້ນ, ລາວ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຫວັງວ່າການເມືອງຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຈະ ແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ສຳລັບການບອຍຄອດບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຫຼື ຍົກເລີກກິລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນບັນຫາການເມືອງ.

Two-time Paralympic athlete Tyler Carter may be a seasoned contender on the world stage, but the alpine skier says he is not sure what to expect as the clock ticks toward the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next February. Carter wants to be prepared to race in Beijing but says he hasn’t had a chance to become acquainted with the terrain.

“We didn’t really get a test event,” said the 27-year-old Carter, who has skied since the age of 8, seven years after a foot was amputated due to a missing fibula in his right leg. “Because of COVID, everything was kind of postponed or cancelled, so I don’t really know what it’s going to be like there.”

Test events are seen as dress rehearsals held in the host country, often a year before the actual Olympic Games, to not only help the athletes but also allow the hosts to test their readiness.

“It’s kind of a mystery in a way, but that’s fine,” said Carter, now based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “We train for all conditions, all different types of hills and racing venues,” said Carter, who took part in the Winter Games in 2014 and 2018.

As Carter trains for his moment on the slopes, he says he is hoping politics won’t impact his ability to compete.

Beijing is facing calls for a boycott or cancellation of the Games over political issues.