ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ລອຍດ໌ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ແມ່ນກຳ​ລັງ​ນຳ​ພາ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມກັບຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຫລ​າຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ ແລະ​ ພາກ​ສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ ​ນາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຄັ້ງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ ເຄ​ຣນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາເກືອ​ບສີ່​ເດືອນແລ້ວ.

​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນອົງ​ການ ​ເນ​ໂຕ ​ທີ່ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ບ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຊລ​ສ໌ ປະ​ເທດ ແບ​ລ​ຈຽມ.

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ລາຍຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ການປ້ອງ​ກັນປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ດືງ​ດູດ​ເອົາບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຈາກ​ເກືອບ 50 ປະ​ເທດ​ ແລະ​ໄດ້ສັນ​ຍາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃໝ່. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້ສືບ​ຕໍ່ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານສາ​ກົນ​ໃຫ້ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເທົ່າ​ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກໍ​ຄື​ວ່າ ຢູເຄ​ຣນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ຊະ​ລໍ ແລະ ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ອັນສຳ​ຄັນສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນປະ​ເທດ.”

​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ ທ່ານ​ເຈັ​ນ ສ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເທັນ​ເບີກ (Jen Stoltenberg) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ “​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໜັກ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຕ້ານ​ກັບການບຸກ​ລຸກທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​.”

ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເອົາເມືອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ແນັດ ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່, ເຊິ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນດອນ​ບາ​ສ ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຫຼັກ ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂອ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທາງວີດີ​ໂອເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່​າ “​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປໃນພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດອນ​ບາ​ສ ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ. ພາກ​ພື້ນ ​ດອນບາສ ​ເປັນ​ກະແຈສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜ​ຈະເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິ​ດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.”

​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ປະ​ມານ 80 ເປີ​ເຊນຂອງເມືອງ ຊີ​ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ເນັດສ໌ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຂົວ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງທີ່​ພາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກາ​ນ​ກ່າວ ​ທ່ານ ​ເຊີ​ຮີ ໄຮໄດ ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງພາກ​ພື້ນ ​ລູ​ຮານສ໌ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ ນີ້.

U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin is leading a meeting of dozens of his counterparts from NATO member states and other parts of the world Wednesday to discuss their latest efforts to boost military aid to Ukraine in the face of the nearly four-month Russian invasion.

The talks are taking place on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

A virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last month drew representatives from nearly 50 nations and pledges of new aid packages. Ukrainian officials continue to urge international partners to send more weapons, especially heavy artillery, in order to help Ukrainian forces, match up against Russia.

“The question is what do the Ukrainians need to continue the success they’ve already seen in slowing down and thwarting that Russian objective and that’ll be a major focus for the defense ministers,” a senior U.S. defense official said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that Ukraine “should have more heavy weapons.” He said Ukraine’s forces “absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion.”

Donbas is the key'

The talks come as Russian forces push to gain full control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, located in the Donbas region that Russia has declared to be its main focus of its operation in Ukraine.

“Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message late Tuesday. “Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks.”

Russia now controls about 80% of Sievierodonetsk and has destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday.

With Russia's destruction of bridges, Haidai acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sievierodonetsk now is “simply not possible” because of Moscow’s relentless shelling and fighting in the city.

He said Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using.”