ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງນຳພາກອງປະຊຸມກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫລາຍສິບຄົນຈາກປະເທດສະມາຊິກອົງການເນໂຕ ແລະ ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງໂລກໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສົນທະ ນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານທະຫານແກ່ຢູ ເຄຣນ ຍ້ອນການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນເວລາເກືອບສີ່ເດືອນແລ້ວ.
ການເຈລະຈາແມ່ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນອົງການ ເນໂຕ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ອົງການເນໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ປະເທດ ແບລຈຽມ.
ກອງປະຊຸມທາງອອນລາຍຂອງກຸ່ມຕິດຕໍ່ການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ໄດ້ດືງດູດເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກເກືອບ 50 ປະເທດ ແລະໄດ້ສັນຍາການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃໝ່. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສາກົນໃຫ້ສົ່ງອາວຸດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ໂດຍສະເພາະປືນໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ກອງກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນ, ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ເທົ່າກັບຣັດເຊຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຄຳຖາມກໍຄືວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນຕ້ອງການຫຍັງທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບມາແລ້ວ ໃນການຊະລໍ ແລະ ຂັດຂວາງເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະນັ້ນຈະເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງອັນສຳຄັນສຳລັບບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ.”
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການເນໂຕ ທ່ານເຈັນ ສໂຕລເທັນເບີກ (Jen Stoltenberg) ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນ ອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ “ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບອາວຸດໜັກຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.” ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນເພິ່ງພາອາໄສສິ່ງນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຢືນຕ້ານກັບການບຸກລຸກທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.”
ການເຈລະຈາໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຜັກດັນເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມເອົາເມືອງອຸດສາຫະກຳຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຊີວີໂຣໂດແນັດ ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນດອນບາສ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະກາດເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຫຼັກ ຂອງການປະຕິບັດການໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂອດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສທາງວີດີໂອເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອັງ ຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ໄປໃນພາກພື້ນດອນບາສ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ. ພາກພື້ນ ດອນບາສ ເປັນກະແຈສຳຄັນທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄອບງຳໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.”
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຣັດເຊຍຄວບຄຸມປະມານ 80 ເປີເຊນຂອງເມືອງ ຊີວີໂຣໂດເນັດສ໌ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍຂົວສາມແຫ່ງທີ່ພາອອກຈາກເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ທ່ານ ເຊີຮີ ໄຮໄດ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງພາກພື້ນ ລູຮານສ໌ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານ ນີ້.
U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin is leading a meeting of dozens of his counterparts from NATO member states and other parts of the world Wednesday to discuss their latest efforts to boost military aid to Ukraine in the face of the nearly four-month Russian invasion.
The talks are taking place on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
A virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last month drew representatives from nearly 50 nations and pledges of new aid packages. Ukrainian officials continue to urge international partners to send more weapons, especially heavy artillery, in order to help Ukrainian forces, match up against Russia.
“The question is what do the Ukrainians need to continue the success they’ve already seen in slowing down and thwarting that Russian objective and that’ll be a major focus for the defense ministers,” a senior U.S. defense official said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that Ukraine “should have more heavy weapons.” He said Ukraine’s forces “absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion.”
Donbas is the key'
The talks come as Russian forces push to gain full control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, located in the Donbas region that Russia has declared to be its main focus of its operation in Ukraine.
“Hanging in there in Donbas is crucial,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message late Tuesday. “Donbas is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks.”
Russia now controls about 80% of Sievierodonetsk and has destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday.
With Russia's destruction of bridges, Haidai acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sievierodonetsk now is “simply not possible” because of Moscow’s relentless shelling and fighting in the city.
He said Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using.”