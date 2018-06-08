ການໂຈມຕີ ທາງອາກາດ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ສັງຫານ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 35 ຄົນ

ກຸ່ມສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ

ໃສ່ເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສເຊິ່ງຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດ ຖະບານ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາ

ຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 35 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ, ລວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ບ້ານ ຊາດານາ ໃນແຂວງ ອິດລິບ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງ

ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.

ນັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຈຸດເກີດເຫດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ລວມທັງແມ່ຍິງ,

ເດັກນ້ອຍ, ຄົນຊະລາ ແລະ ອາສາສະໝັກກູ້ໄພ.”

ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃນແຂວງ ອິດລິບ ເມື່ອສອງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາແມ່ນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ

ມີກັນ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ຊີເຣຍ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ຈາກຂົງເຂດ ອື່ນໆໃນປະເທດ

ໄດ້ພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໄປຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ ອິດລິບ.

A Syrian watchdog says an air strike on a rebel-held residential area has killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens more, including children.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted the village of Zardana in the northwestern Idlib province.



A correspondent on the scene for the French new agency AFP said "dozens of wounded streamed into the local hospital, including women, children, the elderly and rescue volunteers."



Air strikes in Idlib have been uncommon in recent months.



Tens of thousands of Syrians displaced from other areas of the country have relocated to Idlib.