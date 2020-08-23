ພວກສາຍການບິນ ເອົາບາດກ້າວຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ການເດີນທາງ ທາງອາກາດ

ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍສານກັບຄືນໄປເດີນທາງໂດຍທາງເຮືອບິນອີກນັ້ນ ສາຍການບິນຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດປະກາດວ່າ ພວກຕົນພວມເອົາບາດກ້າວໃໝ່ບາງຢ່າງເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍສານຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ພວກສາຍການບິນ ເຊັ່ນແດລຕາ ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ລາຍງານວ່າ ຕົນສູນເສຍລາຍໄດ້ເກືອບ 6 ຕື້ໂດລາສຳລັບໄຕມາດທີສອງ ແລະບໍລິສັດການບິນຫຼາຍສາຍ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພວກຄົນງານຂອງຕົນອອກກິນເບ້ຍບຳນານໄວກ່ອນກຳນົດ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະປົດຄົນງານອອກຈາກວຽກ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເວລາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານກາງສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Mariama Diallo ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ນັບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ສາຍການບິນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນແກ່ມະຫາຊົນທີ່ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈວ່າ ການເດີນທາງໂດຍທາງເຮືອບິນແມ່ນປອດໄພ ແລະຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແຕ່ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງບໍ່ໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກາຍ 5ລ້ານ 4 ແສນກໍລະນີໃນອາທິດນີ້ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 170,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ພະນັກງານອາກາດ ຂອງສາຍການບິນແດລຕາ ທ້າວເຈສັນ ບອນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນຫຍັງແບບນີ້ມາກ່ອນ ໃນອາຊີບເຮັດມາໄດ້ 23 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວເຈສັນ ບອນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຜ່ານມາໂຣກຊາຣ໌ ໄຂ້ຫວັດສັດປີກ ໄຂ້ຫວັດຊະນິດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນທັງໝົດ ການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນທີ 11 ເດືອນ 9 ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າ ຖ້າເຮົາເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງນັກບິນແລະພະນັກງານອາກາດ ນີີ້ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າ ເຫດການໃນວັນທີ 11 ເດືອນ 9 ອີກ.”

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບອຸດສາຫະກຳນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເດີນທາງໂດຍທາງອາກາດບໍ່ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນເລີຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຄວນຈະເປັນ ຫຼັງຈາກຄ່ອຍໆເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປມາຢູ່ຕາມສະໜາມບິນຕ່າງໆຂອງ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ພວກຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງສາຍການບິນຕ່າງໆກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງລາຍງານໃນການຟື້ນໂຕຄືນຂອງກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການຫຼຸດລົງ.

ຍານາງເອລີຊາແບັດ ດິກກິນສັນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງສາຍການບິນແດລຕາ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດງານ ຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນແຫ່ງຊາດ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະສະໜາມບິນສາກົນດາລລັສ ເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ວ່າຈະໃຊ້ເວລາດົນປານໃດ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເຮັດຈົນຫຼ້ອນຂັ້ນຕອນທຳຄວາມສະອາດສະເໝີ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ການທຳຄວາມສະອາດໄດ້ລະດັບ ແລະຖ້ານັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ການອອກເດີນທາງຕາມກຳນົດເວລາຫຼືບໍ່ ແຕ່ເຮືອບິນຂອງພວກເຮົາສະອາດ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.”

ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ສາຍການບິນແດລຕາໄດ້ປະກາດ ເອົາມາດຕະການເພີ້ມຕື່ມໃນການກວດສຸຂະພາບຜູ້ໂດຍ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດໃສ່ໜ້າກາກໄດ້ ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນທາງສຸຂະພາບໃດນຶ່ງ ກ່ອນຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງເຮືອບິນ.

ຍານາງດິກກິນສັນກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກຄໍ້າປະກັນວ່າ ພວກລູກຄ້າແລະພະນັກງານຂອງພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກປອດໄພໃນການມາເຮັດວຽກ ແລະມາສະໜາມບິນທີ່ມີສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ສະອາດແລະມີການຂ້າເຊື້ອແລ້ວ ແລະກໍຮູ້ຈັກວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາທຸກມາດຕະການລະມັດລະວັງເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

ສ່ວນສາຍການບິນຢູໄນເຕັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະເພີ້ມການໝູນວຽນຂອງອາກາດໂດຍຜ່ານທາງລະບົບກອງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຂຶ້ນ ແລະລົງຈາກເຮືອບິນ ຊຶ່ງທາງສາຍການບິນເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອາກາດ ສະອາດຂຶ້ນກວ່າຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານອາຫານແລະຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງກິນເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຕ່າງໆ.

ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີໄລຍະຫ່າງກັນພຽງພໍນັ້ນ ສາຍການບິນແດລຕາ ຊາວເວັສທ໌ແລະ ແຈັດບລູ ໄດ້ປະບ່ອນນັ່ງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄວ້ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນນັ່ງ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນບໍ່ຮອດ 2 ແມັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄລຍະຫ່າງກັນທີ່ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານສະເໜີແນະໄວ້ ກໍຕາມ.

In an effort to woo passengers into flying again, U.S. airlines announced they are taking some new steps to protect travelers from the coronavirus. This comes as the number of people flying has once again decreased. Airlines such as Delta recently posted a nearly $6 billion loss for the 2nd quarter and many airlines are encouraging employees to retire early to reduce the need for layoffs in October when federal payroll aid expires. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

For months, airlines have been trying to assure a frightened public that flying is safe and won't expose them to the coronavirus. But people are still not convinced as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed 5.4 million this week and more than 170,000 have died from the illness.

Delta Air Lines flight attendant Jason Bounds says he’s never seen anything like this in his 23-year career.

Jason Bounds, Flight Attendant, Delta Air Lines:

“I've been through SARS, bird flu, all those different flus that have come out, 9/11. I think this is even worse than if you talk to other pilots and flight attendants, this is worse than 9/11.”

Industry experts say air travel has not picked up as it should even after a few months of gradual increase.

Last week, the number of people passing through U.S. airports fell for the first time since April. Airline executives cited a resurgence in reported coronavirus infections as a reason for the decline.

Elizabeth Dickinson, general manager for Delta Air Lines Airport Operations at Washington National and Washington Dulles airports.

"No matter how much time it takes, we will always go through the cleaning process and make sure that cleaning specs are met. And if that means that we will compromise an on-time departure so that our aircraft are clean, we will do just that."

Delta recently announced additional health screenings for passengers who say they cannot wear a mask for health reasons before being allowed to board a plane.

Elizabeth Dickinson, Delta Air Lines Airport Operations, Washington, DC:

"We want to ensure that our customers and our employees feel safe in coming to work and being in an airport environment that is clean and disinfected and knowing that we're taking every precaution possible.”

United Airlines said it will increase the flow of air through filtration systems during boarding and deplaning, which it said would make the air cleaner than in restaurants and grocery stores.

To create more space between passengers, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue are keeping some seats open, even if it's not the 2 meters (6 feet) of social distancing that health experts recommend.