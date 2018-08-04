ມີຄວາມຫວັງ ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ​HIV ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ​ພາໃຫ້ເປັນ ໂຣກ AIDS

ພໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຢູ່ແດ່ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ກັບເຊື້ອໂຣກອັນຕະລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​HIV ທີ່​ພາໃຫ້

ເປັນໂຣກ AIDS. ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີ​ນຊະໜິດ​ໃໝ່ ​ໄດ້​ຜະລິດລະບົບຕ້ານທານຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໃນ

​ລະຫວ່າງການ​ທົດ​ລອງກັບ ​ເກືອບ 400 ຄົນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມາຣີອາມາ ດີ​ອາ​ໂຢ

ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ ຈາກການ​ສຶກສາ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​ໃນ​ວາລະ​ສານການ​ແພດ ​

ແລນແຊັຕ ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນນະ​ສອນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີຜູ້​ຄົນ​ປະມານ 37 ລ້ານ ຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ HIV/AIDS ​ແລະ​ມີ 1 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນຄົນ

​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ໂຣກນີ້​ໃໝ່ໆ ​ແລະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຈຳນວນ​ເປັນ​ລ້ານຄົນ​ທີ່​ລົ້ມ​ຫາຍ​ຕາຍ​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ແຕ່ລະ​ປີ

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຫຼື WHO. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການທົດລອງຢາວັກ​ຊີ​ນ​ໃໝ່

ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ໂຣກ AIDS ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ ​ເຫັນວ່າມີ “ລະບົບ​ພູມ​ຕ້ານທານຢ່າງໃຫຽ່”

​ໃນຈຳພວກ​ລີງ​ແລະ​ມະນຸດ​ເຮົາ.

ທ່ານ​ແດນ ບາ​ຣູຈ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໃນຈຳ​ພວກທີ່ຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຄວາມຈິງ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ສຶກສາ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ແດນ ບາ​ຣູຈ ອາຈານ​ສອນແພດສາດ ທີ່​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ຮາ​ເວີຣ໌ດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ສຶກສາທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ກຳລັງ​ທົດ​ສອບຢູ່ ​ວ່າ​ວັກ​ຊີ​ນນີ້ ​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນ​ມະນຸດ​ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວຣັສ HIV ໄດ້ແທ້ ຫຼື​ບໍ່.”

ຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອັຟຣິກາ

ບ່ອນທີ່ ພວກແມ່ຍິງສາວ ຈຳນວນ 2,600 ຄົນ ກຳລັງຖືກທົດ​ສອບຢູ່.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣູຈ ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ວັກ​ຊີ​ນຫຼາຍໆ​ຊະນິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສົດ​ສອບ

ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ກັບ​ພວກ​ສັດ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ຈະຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະດັບຂະໜາດ

ນ້ອຍກໍຕາມ ສຳລັບ​ມະນຸດເຮົາ, ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ​ຫຼາຍພໍທໍ່ໃດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ການ

​ທົດ​ສອບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ຕອບ​ຮັບກັບ​ມະນຸດ​ເຮົາ.”

ໄວຣັສ HIV ​ໄດ້ແຜ່​ລະບາດໄປທົ່ວ ປະມານ 80 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ

​ທີ່​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບໄວຣັສ HIV ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980. ວັກ​ຊີ​ນ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ

​ປະສິດ​ທິຜົນ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມສຳເລັດຢ່າງໃຫຽ່ຫຼວງ.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣູຈ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້​ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນດີ​ໃຈ​

ກັບ​ຜົນ​ຂອງມັນ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຍັງມີຄວາມລະວັງຢູ່​ ໃນການ​ມອງເຫັນ​ໃນ​ທາງ​

ບວກ ​ເພາະວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະບໍ່​ຮູ້​ໄດ້ວ່າ ວັກ​ຊີ​ນພວກ​ນີ້ ​ຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ກັບມະນຸດ​ໄດ້

ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ການ​ສຶກສາ​ຮອບ​ໃໝ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນ.”

ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຊ່ວງທຳ​ອິດ ຈາກ​ການ​ສຶກສາຂັ້ນ​ທີ 2 ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021.



​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ

There's a glimmer of hope in the fight against the deadly HIV virus that causes AIDS. A new vaccine has produced a favorable immune system response during a trial on nearly 400 people. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has details from the recent study published in the Lancet medical journal.



Around 37 million people are living with HIV/AIDS, with 1.8 million new infections and a million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization.

But trials for a new AIDS vaccine has shown "robust immune responses" in rhesus monkeys and humans.



Dan Barouch is among the principal investigators of the study.



"What that means is that this study is now testing whether this vaccine indeed protects humans against acquisitions of HIV infection."



That phase began in November in Southern Africa where 2,600 at-risk young women are being tested.



Dan Barouch said that "while there are many different vaccine candidates that have been tested in laboratory and animal models even in small scale human studies, very few have reached the point of testing of an efficacy trial in humans."



HIV has infected around 80 million people worldwide since it was first detected in the 1980's. A safe and effective vaccine would represent a huge breakthrough.



Dan Barouch said "so we're pleased with the results so far but we are cautiously optimistic because we will not know whether this vaccine works in humans until the next study is done."



The first interim data from the Phase 2 study is expected in 2021.