ມີຄວາມຫວັງ ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ​HIV ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ​ພາໃຫ້ເປັນ ໂຣກ AIDS

ພໍມີຄວາມຫວັງຢູ່ແດ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບເຊື້ອໂຣກອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ HIV ທີ່ພາໃຫ້
ເປັນໂຣກ AIDS. ຢາວັກຊີນຊະໜິດໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຜະລິດລະບົບຕ້ານທານຕອບໂຕ້ໃນ
ລະຫວ່າງການທົດລອງກັບ ເກືອບ 400 ຄົນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມາຣີອາມາ ດີອາໂຢ
ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ຈາກການສຶກສາໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນວາລະສານການແພດ
ແລນແຊັຕ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມີຜູ້ຄົນປະມານ 37 ລ້ານ ຄົນ ທີ່ເປັນໂຣກ HIV/AIDS ແລະມີ 1 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນຄົນ
ທີ່ຕິດໂຣກນີ້ໃໝ່ໆ ແລະມີຜູ້ຄົນຈຳນວນເປັນລ້ານຄົນທີ່ລົ້ມຫາຍຕາຍໄປ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ
ອີງຕາມອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການທົດລອງຢາວັກຊີນໃໝ່
ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ໂຣກ AIDS ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ ເຫັນວ່າມີ “ລະບົບພູມຕ້ານທານຢ່າງໃຫຽ່”
ໃນຈຳພວກລີງແລະມະນຸດເຮົາ.
ທ່ານແດນ ບາຣູຈ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງ ໃນຈຳພວກທີ່ຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຄວາມຈິງກ່ຽວກັບການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.
ທ່ານແດນ ບາຣູຈ ອາຈານສອນແພດສາດ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາເວີຣ໌ດ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການສຶກສາທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ກຳລັງທົດສອບຢູ່ ວ່າວັກຊີນນີ້ ຈະປ້ອງ
ກັນມະນຸດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ HIV ໄດ້ແທ້ ຫຼືບໍ່.”
ຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອັຟຣິກາ
ບ່ອນທີ່ ພວກແມ່ຍິງສາວ ຈຳນວນ 2,600 ຄົນ ກຳລັງຖືກທົດສອບຢູ່.
ທ່ານບາຣູຈ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີວັກຊີນຫຼາຍໆຊະນິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສົດສອບ
ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງແລະໃຊ້ກັບພວກສັດທັງຫຼາຍ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຂະໜາດ
ນ້ອຍກໍຕາມ ສຳລັບມະນຸດເຮົາ, ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຼາຍພໍທໍ່ໃດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຈົນຮອດການ
ທົດສອບທີ່ມີຜົນຕອບຮັບກັບມະນຸດເຮົາ.”
ໄວຣັສ HIV ໄດ້ແຜ່ລະບາດໄປທົ່ວ ປະມານ 80 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນ
ທີ່ຄົ້ນພົບໄວຣັສ HIV ຕອນທຳອິດ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980. ວັກຊີນທີ່ປອດໄພແລະໄດ້ຮັບ
ປະສິດທິຜົນ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມສຳເລັດຢ່າງໃຫຽ່ຫຼວງ.
ທ່ານບາຣູຈ ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງແມ່ນດີໃຈ
ກັບຜົນຂອງມັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍຍັງມີຄວາມລະວັງຢູ່ ໃນການມອງເຫັນໃນທາງ
ບວກ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ວັກຊີນພວກນີ້ ຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ກັບມະນຸດໄດ້
ຫຼືບໍ່ ຈົນກວ່າການສຶກສາຮອບໃໝ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນ.”
ຂໍ້ມູນຊ່ວງທຳອິດ ຈາກການສຶກສາຂັ້ນທີ 2 ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2021.
There's a glimmer of hope in the fight against the deadly HIV virus that causes AIDS. A new vaccine has produced a favorable immune system response during a trial on nearly 400 people. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has details from the recent study published in the Lancet medical journal.
Around 37 million people are living with HIV/AIDS, with 1.8 million new infections and a million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization.
But trials for a new AIDS vaccine has shown "robust immune responses" in rhesus monkeys and humans.
Dan Barouch is among the principal investigators of the study.
"What that means is that this study is now testing whether this vaccine indeed protects humans against acquisitions of HIV infection."
That phase began in November in Southern Africa where 2,600 at-risk young women are being tested.
Dan Barouch said that "while there are many different vaccine candidates that have been tested in laboratory and animal models even in small scale human studies, very few have reached the point of testing of an efficacy trial in humans."
HIV has infected around 80 million people worldwide since it was first detected in the 1980's. A safe and effective vaccine would represent a huge breakthrough.
Dan Barouch said "so we're pleased with the results so far but we are cautiously optimistic because we will not know whether this vaccine works in humans until the next study is done."
The first interim data from the Phase 2 study is expected in 2021.
