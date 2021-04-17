ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເຂົ້າໄປມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ໃນ ມຽນມາ

ກຸ່ມຜູ້ພິທັກປົດປ່ອຍ ມຽນມາ ຫຼື Free Maynamar Rangers, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດຫຼາຍຊົນເຜົ່າ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າທີ່ຖືກກົດຂີ່, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນ ມຽນມາ ແລະ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດົນກວ່າ 25 ປີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນລັດ ກະຫຼ່ຽງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນເຂດຊາຍແດນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໂດຍກອງທັບບົກ ມຽນມາ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆລວມມີ ຊູດານ, ຊີເຣຍ, ອີຣັກ ແລະ ເຄີດິສຖານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ແຊນຝອດ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກປະເທດ ໄທ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນລັດ ກະຫຼ່ຽງ ຂອງ ມຽນມາ, ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາອາຫານ, ທີ່ພັກອາໄສ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງການແພດ ຢ່າງສຸດຊີວິດ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີໂດຍລັດຖະບານທີ່ເພີ່ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອສອງສາມ ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລວມທັງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຢູແບັ້ງ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຜູ້ພິທັກປົດປ່ອຍ ມຽນມາ ຫຼື FBR, ເຊິ່ງມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ທີມຢູ່ໃນລັດ ກາຫຼ່ຽງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນເປັນຕາຢ້ານ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຢູແບັ້ງ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງກຸ່ມຜູ້ພິທັກປົດປ່ອຍ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທີມຂອງພວກເຮົາເຄື່ອນໄປບ່ອນທີ່ມີການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນ ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ທີມຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ກັບກຸ່ມ ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ, ໃຫ້ການປິ່ນປົວ ທາງການແພດ, ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຫຼື ເປັນໄຂ້. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ປະສານງານເພື່ອນຳເອົາອາຫານເຂົ້າມາ, ນຳເອົາຜ້າໃບມາເຮັດເປັນ ທີ່ ພັກອາໄສ ເພາະວ່າປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນກຳລັງລີ້່ຢູ່ໃນປ່າ ແລະ ເລົ່າເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ພະຍາ ຍາມທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຂ່າວນັ້ນ ອອກໄປບອກໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃນໂລກ ຮູ້ວ່າມັນກຳລັງເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ.

ສະມາຊິກຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງກຸ່ມ FBR ແມ່ນຊົນເຜົ່າ ກະຫຼ່ຽງ ລວມທັງຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງກຸ່ມ ທ່ານ ກາ ພໍ ເຊ, ເຊິ່ງມີຊື່ຫຼີ້ນວ່າ ລີງ.

ອະດີດນັກຮົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານໃນເຂດ ກາຫຼ່ຽງ ຂອງ ມຽນມາ, ທ່ານ ກາ ພໍ ເຊ ໄດ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເຈັບປວດມາຫຼາຍ ແລະ ປະສົບຄວາມທຸກຍາກມາຫຼາຍປີໃນບ້ານເກີດ ທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍສົງຄາມ. ຕອນນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ຊ່ວຍບັນທຶກການລະເມີດສິດທິ ມະນຸດ ດ້ວຍການຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະ ວິດີໂອ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະ ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ກາ ພໍ ເຊ ຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງກຸ່ມຕຳຫຼວດປົດປ່ອຍ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້, ພວກຊາວບ້ານກຳລັງປະສົບບັນຫາ. ທີມແພດ FBR ຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກຄວາມຮຸນ ແຮງ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພັນລະຍາ ແລະ ລູກຕ້ອງໄດ້ແລ່ນໜີ ແລະ ລີ້ຢູ່ໃນປ່າ ແລະ ຖໍ້າ.”

ມັນເປັນປະສົບການທີ່ເຈັບຊໍ້ທາງຈິດໃຈ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ, ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນນັ້ນໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກໃນອະດີດ, ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວດົນກວ່າ 70 ທົດສະວັດ.

ແຕ່ນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມຄືບໜ້າທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ຢູແບັ້ງ, ແມ່ນວິທີໃໝ່ຂອງການໂຈມ ຕີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງ ມຽນມາ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຢູແບັ້ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນ 25 ປີກວ່າທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃນລັດ ກະຫຼ່ຽງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນການຖິ້ມລະເບີດ. ແລະ ຕອນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາເຫັນມັນທຸກມື້. ສິ່ງແປກໃໝ່ອັນອື່ນກໍແມ່ນລັກສະນະຂອງການຖິ້ມລະເບີດໂດຍບໍ່ມີການພິຈາລະ ນາ. ການສັງຫານພົນລະເຮືອນ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນພົນ ລະເຮືອນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງເຮັດໃນນະຄອນ ຢ່າງກຸ້ງ ແລະ ເມືອງອື່ນໆ. ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງຂ້າພົນລະເຮືອນ. ເດັກນ້ອຍ, ແມ່ຍິງ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຍັງ. ມັນແມ່ນອັນດຽວກັບອາວຸດອີຫຍັງກໍຕາມທີ່ພວກເຂົາສາມາດໃຊ້.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວິກິດການໃນ ມຽນມາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍານຂອງການຜ່ອນເບົາລົງນັ້ນ, ກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດທັງພາຍໃນ ແລະ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອສຳລັບພົນລະເຮືອນທຸກຄົນ.

The Free Burma Rangers — a multi-ethnic humanitarian group that has aided oppressed ethnic groups, mainly in Myanmar — and reported on the conflicts for more than 25 years has increased aid in the border regions of Karen state, site of the recent air strikes by the Myanmar army. The group has worked in other countries including Sudan, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan. From Thailand, Steve Sandford has more.))

((NARRATOR))

((Mandatory cg: Free Burma Rangers))

In Myanmar’s Karen state, thousands of internally displaced people or IDPs, are desperately seeking food, shelter and medical aid — following increased government attacks in recent weeks — including air strikes.

For David Eubank and the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), where more than 30 teams are currently in Karen state, the challenges are daunting.

((David Eubank, Founder, Director of Free Burma Rangers (Male in English)))

“Our teams move to where the fighting is and right now our team are with every displaced group, giving medical care, helping people who are wounded or sick. Also coordinating to bring food in, bringing tarps for shelter because people are hiding in the jungle and then telling their stories and trying to get the news out so people in the world know what is happening.

((NARRATOR))

Many of the members of the FBR are ethnic Karen including the groups’ Deputy director, Ka Paw Say, known by his nickname, Monkey.

A former resistance fighter in the Karenni area of Myanmar, Ka Paw Say has seen much pain and suffering over the years in his war-torn homeland. Now, he helps document human rights abuses taking photos and videos with the aim of helping friends and relatives who remain in the country.

((Ka Paw Say, Deputy Director of Free Burma Rangers (Male in Karen))

“Right now, the villagers are in trouble. Our FBR medic teams are working to rescue them from the violence. At the same time our families, wives’ and kids have to run and hide in the jungle and the caves.”

((NARRATOR))

It’s a traumatic experience for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), many of whom have faced repeated upheaval in the past, in a conflict that’s lasted more than 70 decades.

But one of the most damning developments, according to Eubank, is the new method of air attacks being used by Myanmar forces.

((David Eubank, Founder, Director of Free Burma Rangers (Male in English)))

“In over 25 years of working in Karen state, I’ve never seen a bombing. And now, we have them every day. The other surprising thing is the indiscriminate nature of the bomb. Killing civilians, mostly civilians who are killed. But that is exactly what they are doing in Rangoon and the other cities. They are killing civilians. Kids, women, it does not matter. It’s the same whatever weapon they can use.”

((Mandatory cg: Free Burma Rangers))

((NARRATOR))

As the crisis in Myanmar shows no signs of letting up, humanitarian groups — both within the country and abroad are expected to increase relief efforts for all civilians.

((Steve Sandford, for VOA News, Chiang Mai, Thailand))