ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI ມີສ່ວນເລັ່ງໃຫ້ເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ຕົກຕ່ຳລົງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ດັ່ງທີ່ບົດລາຍງານ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ

ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI ກຳລັງມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດທົ່ວໂລກຕົກຕ່ຳລົງ ຫາກແຕ່ວິທີທາງຂອງການປາບປາມແບບດັ່ງເດີມເພີ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ອີງຕາມບົດລາຍງານປະຈຳປີກ່ຽວກັບເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ຂອງອົງ ການ Freedom House ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ເສລີພາບທາງດ້ານອິນເຕີເນັດທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງໃນໄລຍະ 13 ປີລຽນຕິດ.

“ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າແປກໃຈເລີຍ ທີ່ເສລີພາບທາງດ້ານອິນເຕີເນັດໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເປັນເວລາ 13 ປີລຽນຕິດ ໃນປີນີ້” ທ່ານອາລີ ຟັ້ງຄ໌ ຜູ້່ຂຽນບົດລາຍງານຮ່ວມ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນ AI ຈາກປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ວິກິດການເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດນີ້ ຍິ່ງໜັກຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ.”

ໃນ 70 ປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງບົດລາຍງານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງກວມເອົາ 88 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ອິນເຕີເນັດໃນໂລກ - ພວກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍສຳລັບການສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນຂອງພວກເຂົາຜ່ານທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຢູ່ໃນ 55 ປະເທດທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດການ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຕົກຕ່ຳລົງໃນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ມັນໄດ້ຖືກນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ບົດລາຍງານນີ້ ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ຈີນມີສະພາບແວດລ້ອມສຳລັບເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ເປັນເວລາ 9 ປີຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ. ແຕ່ ມຽນມາ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງບຸກບືນຈາກການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະ ຫານ ເມື່ອສອງປີເຄິ່ງຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຕາມຫຼັງເຂົ້າມາເປັນອັນດັບສອງ. ສ່ວນອີຣ່ານ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບບັນຫາການຫລຸດລົງໃນເສລີພາບທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້.

Artificial intelligence is contributing to the decline of global internet freedom, but more traditional means of repression are to blame as well, according to Freedom House’s annual Freedom on the Net report, which found that global internet freedom has declined for the 13th year in a row.

“It’s unsurprising that global internet freedom declined for the 13th consecutive year this year,” said Allie Funk, the report’s co-author. “Advances in AI from the past year are really deepening this crisis for internet freedom.”

Of the 70 countries studied in the report — which account for 88% of the world’s internet user population — people faced legal repercussions for expressing themselves online in a record 55 countries, mirroring global declines in democracy.

Released on Wednesday, the report determined that China has the world’s worst environment for internet freedom for the ninth consecutive year. But Myanmar, still reeling from a military coup 2 ½ years ago, came in a close second. Iran, meanwhile, experienced the largest decline in internet freedom since last year.