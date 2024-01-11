ກ່ອນໜ້າການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ພວກຊາວສວນໝາກໄມ້ ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຕົກຢູ່ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການເມືອງ ລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຈີນນຳໃຊ້ການກົດດັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດໂດຍທີ່ມີເປົ້າໝາຍ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໝາຍເຖິງການເຮັດໃຫ້ການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງແຫ່ງນີ້ ເອນອຽງ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ມີ​ການອ້າງ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ ໂດຍປັກກິ່ງ. ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບີລ ກາໂລ ໄດ້ໄປໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກກະສິກອນຊາວສວນໝາກໄມ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພິ່ງພາການຄ້າຂາຍກັບຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ມັນເປັນປີແຫ່ງຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີຜ່ານມານີ້ສຳລັບທ່ານ ຊູ້ ຢຸນຊິງ. ພືດຜົນຫຼັກຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນໝາກຂຽບຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນໝາກໄມ້ເຂດຮ້ອນລົດຊາດຫວານ.

ໝາກຂຽບ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງເປັນພືດທີ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບການປູກຝັງໃນເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້ທີ່ມີອາກາດອົບອຸ່ນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ພວກມັນຍັງເປັນພືດທີ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໃນຈີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະຊື້ພວກໝາກຂຽບຝ​ຣັ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເກືອບວ່າ 90 ເປີເຊັນ.

ແຕ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕັດການນຳເຂົ້າພວກໝາກຂຽບ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງອອກ ເມື່ອສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກໝາກໄມ້ມີແມງໄມ້ຫຼາຍ. ຫຼາຍໆຄົນໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແນມເຫັນວ່າ ມີ ແຮງຈູງໃຈທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ຊູ້ ຢຸນຊິງ ຊາວສວນປູກໝາກຂຽບຝ​ຣັ່ງ ກ່າວ​ເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ຕົວບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງຢູ່ສະເໝີ ທີ່ວ່າ ມີສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງຜິດປົກກະຕິນຳຜົນຜະລິດຂອງເຈົ້າ.”

ເປັນເວລາສອງປີ ທ່ານ ຊູ້ ບໍ່ມີກຳໄລເລີຍ. ຈີນໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕ່າງໆ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ແຕ່ຕະຫຼາດຍັງບໍ່ຟື້ນຕົວຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນເທື່ອ.

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທັງຫຼາຍ ຈີນ ຍັງໄດ້ຫ້າມໝາກໄມ້ອື່ນໆຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນແຕ່ລະກໍລະນີ ໂດຍອ້າງໃສ່ຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງທາງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຊີວະພັນ. ການບໍ່ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳໝາກໄມ້ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານຫລາຍ ຊີ-ຢາວ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຕະຫຼາດຂາຍສົ່ງໝາກໄມ້ແຫ່ງນີ້. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຄວບຄຸມດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານຫລາຍ ຊີ-ຢາວ ເຈົ້າຂອງຕະຫຼາດຂາຍສົ່ງໝາກໄມ້ ກ່າວຊວງ ກ່າວໃນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໝາກໄມ້ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບໍ່? ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການພວກມັນເລີຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດແນວນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມເອົາຊະນະຈິດ-ໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການເມືອງທັງໝົດ.”

ໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຈີນປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ແຮງຈູງໃຈທາງດ້ານການເມືອງສຳລັບມາດຕະ ການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາອື່ນໆ ປັກກິ່ງກໍມີຄວາມຊັດເຈນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍເຊື່ອມໂຍງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃສ່ກັບມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນກອງກຳລັງເອກະລາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງແບບແຜນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າຂອງຈີນ ເຊິ່ງນຳໃຊ້ວິທີແບບຫົວກາຣົດ ແລະໄມ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີອິດທິພົນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມາຍາວນານ ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານສຽວ ຊຸນ ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ສຽວ ຊຸນ ນັກຂຽນເລື້ອງ ໝາກໄມ້ແລະການເມືອງ ກ່າວໃນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍເປີດປະຕູສູ່ຕະຫຼາດ ແລະໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເບີກບານໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ. ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ເມື່ອເຈົ້າໄດ້ພັດທະນາສູ່ຄວາມເພິ່ງພາອາໄສແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍກໍສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງກະໄດ້ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການກັບເຈົ້າ. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຟັງຄວາມ, ຂ້ອຍກໍຈະໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຕໍ່ໄປ. ຖ້າຫາກເຈົ້າບໍ່ຟັງ ຂ້ອຍກໍພຽງແຕ່ປິດຕະຫຼາດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດພາກສ່ວນກະສິກຳ ຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນແມ່ນຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ-ໂດຍສະເພາະກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນອາທິດນີ້. ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນກັບຈີນ ອາດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຍາກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ພວກຊາວສວນໝາກໄມ້ຫຼາຍໆຄົນສະໜັບສະໜຸນນັກການເມືອງຜູູ້ທີ່ຍາກເຮັດທຸລະກິດກັບຈີນ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານຊູ້ ຢຸນ-ຊິງ ຊາວສວນໝາກຂຽບຝຣັ່ງ ກ່າວໃນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ “ແຕ່ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນດີ ກັບອັນນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປະຊາທິ

ປະໄຕ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ.”

ມັນເປັນການເລືອກທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບພວກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງກາງຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ໃນທົ່ວຊ່ອງແຄບກແຫ່ງນີ້.

In recent years, China has applied highly targeted economic pressure on Taiwan. Taiwanese officials say the moves are meant to sway the politics of the self-ruled island, which is claimed by Beijing. Ahead of Taiwan’s general election, VOA’s Bill Gallo spoke with fruit farmers, whose livelihoods depend on trade with China.

It’s been a rough few years for Tsou Yun-shing. His main crop is atemoya, a sweet tropical fruit.

Atemoya are perfect for growing in the warm island climate of southern Taiwan.

They’re also perfect for consumers in China, who typically purchase nearly 90 percent of these atemoyas.

But China cut off atemoya imports two years ago, during a period of political tensions with Taiwan. Beijing said the fruits had insects. Many in Taiwan saw political motivations.

((Tsou Yun-shing, Atemoya Farmer)) ((Male voice, Mandarin))

“They will usually find some excuse to say there is something wrong with your products.”

For two years, Tsou didn’t make a profit. China lifted the restrictions in June, but the market still hasn’t fully recovered.

Amid tensions, China has also banned other Taiwanese fruits – in each case, citing biosafety precautions. The instability has taken a toll on parts of Taiwan’s fruit industry.

Lai Xi-yao owns this wholesale fruit market. He says China is trying to create a dependency to gain political control.

((Lai Xi-yao, Kaohsiung Fruit Market Owner)) ((Male voice, Mandarin))

“Do they really need these Taiwanese fruits? They don’t need them at all. They do this because they are trying to win the hearts and minds of the people. It’s all about politics.”

China often denies political motivations for its economic measures against Taiwan. At other times, Beijing is more explicit, linking the moves to the actions of what it calls Taiwanese independence forces.

It's part of a bigger pattern by China, which has long used carrots and sticks to influence Taiwan, says analyst Chiao Chun.

((Chiao Chun, Author of Fruit and Politics)) ((Male voice, Mandarin))

“I open the door to the market and give you some perks. And then when you've developed a dependency, I can do whatever I want with you. If you listen, I'll keep on giving it to you. But if you don't, I'll just shut down the market.”

For many in this agricultural region, the uncertainty is concerning – especially ahead of this week’s election. Depending on the result, ties with China could worsen, making it harder to export there.

Many fruit farmers support politicians who want to do more business with China.

((Tsou Yun-shing, Atemoya Farmer)) ((Male voice, Mandarin))

“But personally, I don't agree with that. I think democracy is more important.”

Tough choices for those caught in the middle of cross-Strait tensions.