ລມຕ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ທ. ທຣຳ ຈະເອົາມາດຕະການ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ ການສຳຫຼວດ ມີຄຳຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີວ່າການກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວີລລຽມ ບາ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານທຣຳ

ຈະເອົາມາດຕະການໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ທີ່ຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວ ກັບສັນຊາດທີ່ເປັນ

ເລື້ອງຖົກຖຽງກັນນັ້ນ ຖືກເພີ້ມຕື່ມເຂົ້າໃນການສຳຫຼວດພົນລະເມືອງ ປີ 2020 ເຖິງແມ່ນ

ວ່າ ສານສູງສຸດ ຕັດສິນບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ກໍ່ຕາມ.

ທ່ານບາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆຕື່ມ ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ ກັບອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ ໃນ

ວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຄຶດວ່າ ຈະມີ “ໂອກາດທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂ ການຂາດ

ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາ ແລະພວກເຮົາອາດຈະລອງເຮັດ ອັນນັ້ນເບິ່ງ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດ

ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນການສຳຫຼວດພົນລະເມືອງ ປີ 2020.

ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ຕັດສິນ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດຜົນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຕ້ອງ

ການຢາກໃຫ້ເອົາຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດ ປະກອບໃສ່ການສຳຫຼວດ ກໍເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງ

ສິດໃນການປ່ອນບັດ ຂອງຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ນັ້ນວ່າ “ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກຄຶດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ.”

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເວລາພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະຫາເຫດຜົນດີກວ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອ ສານຈະຮັບ

ຮອງເອົາໄດ້ ກ່ອນໜ້າເສັ້ນຕາຍ ສຳລັບການພິມໃບຟອມການ ສຳຫຼວດພົນລະເມືອງ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະໃຫ້ເລື່ອນການສຳຫຼວດອອກໄປ ໂດຍພິມໃບຟອມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການດັດແກ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດຮວມຢູ່ດ້ວຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍມີແຕ່ການ

ລົງນາມໂດຍໃຊ້ຄຳສັ່ງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ.

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມນັກກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ ຈະນຳເອົາເລື້ອງນີ້ຂຶ້ນສານ.

ສ່ວນບັນດາຝ່າຍຄ້ານທັງຫຼາຍ ເຫັນການທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດ ໃສ່ໃນ

ການສຳຫຼວດ ວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຫຍໍ້ທໍ້ທີ່ຈະມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ

ໃນ ການສຳຫຼວດ ນັ້ນ ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການນັບພົນລະເມືອງ ທີ່ຕ່ຳຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ແລະ

ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ ມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ແທນທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໜ້ອຍລົງໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະ

ທຶນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນພື້ນທີ່ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໜ້ອຍລົງໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວສຳລັບຫົວເມືອງ

ຕ່າງໆ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງມັກຈະໄປອາໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນພວກຄົນອື່ນໆ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບສັນຊາດ ຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ

ປາບປາມຕໍ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Attorney General William Barr says the Trump administration will take action this week that would let the controversial question about citizenship be added to the 2020 census despite the Supreme Court ruling against it.



Barr gave no details in an interview with the Associated Press Monday.



But he said he thinks there is an "opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity that was the problem and we might as well take a shot at doing that."



Officials say Trump is determined to make citizenship part of the 2020 census.



The Supreme Court ruled last month that the administration's reason for wanting to include a citizenship question -- to protect minority voting rights -- "seems to have been contrived."



The administration did not have enough time to come up with a better reason acceptable to the court before the deadline to start printing the census forms.



Trump had suggested delaying the census, printing an addendum to the forms to include the citizenship question, or simply signing an executive order.



The Justice Department says a new legal team will take up the matter.



Opponents to adding the citizenship question to the census say it could discourage immigrants from participating in the census, undercounting the population, and resulting in less democratic representation in Congress and less federal funds in those areasespecially for cities where immigrants tend to live.



Others say the citizenship question would give the administration cover to crack down on illegal immigrants.