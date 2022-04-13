ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ຍ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຢູ່ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່າມກາງການເຕືອນວ່າ ວັງເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນກໍາລັງກະກຽມທີ່ຈະເປີດການໂຈມຕີຂະຫນາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນເຂດດອນ​ບາ​ສ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. Henry Ridgwell ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣຍ, ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ລ ເນ​ແຮມ​ເມີ (Karl Nehammer) ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳຕາເວັນຕົກຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີໃນຢູເຄຣນໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຢູ່​ມົສ​ກູ​ແມ່ນ "ກົງ​ໄປ​ກົງ​ມາ, ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ແລະ​ຍາກ​ຫລາຍ."

ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ລ ເນ​ແຮມ​ເມີ (Karl Nehammer), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣຍ ກ່າວ​ເປັນພາສາເຢຍຣະ​ມັນວ່າ:

"ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມປະທັບໃຈໃນແງ່ດີ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ທ່ານຊາບ​ໄດ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການສົນທະນາຄັ້ງນີ້ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີປູ​ຕິນ. ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນ​ເຂດພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນແມ່ນ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່.”

ອອສເຕຣຍບໍ່ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຂອງເນ​ໂຕ້. ​ແຕ່ມັນ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຢ່າງ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຂອງ ສະຫະພາບຢູ​ໂຣບ​ອື່ນໆ.

ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫລື EU ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນທີ່ປະເທດລຸກຊຳເບີກໃນ ວັນຈັນຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນເພີ້ມອີກ. ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ຂາດແຄນ​ສະ​ບຽງ​ອາ​ຫານ. ທ່ານ ໂຈ​ເຊັບ ບໍ​ແຣ​ລ (Josep Borrell) ຫົວໜ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ EU ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນແມ່ນທະຫານຣັດເຊຍທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຂາດແຄນສະບຽງອາຫານ, ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ທະ​ວີບອາຟຣິກາແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ຫລວງເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການອາຫານ ທີ່ຈະ ມາເຖິງນີ້​ເປັນ​ການສະເພາະ."

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ EU ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເຈລະຈາ​ກັບ​ທ່ານແຄມ​ຣິນ ຄານ (Karim Khan) ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ອາຍາ​ສາກົນ ຫລື ICC. EU ແລະ ICC ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໄປຍັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ.

ຢູ​ເຄຣນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງຄາມ 2 ພັນ ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃນ​ດິນແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ - ລວມທັງ​ການ​ສັງຫານ​ໝູ່ຕໍ່​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງບູ​ຊາ (Bucha) ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ທະ​ຫານວັງເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ຍຶດຄອງ​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂືນໝູ່ ​ແລະ​ການ​ທໍລະມານ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ. ມົສກູປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າຈະ​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ລວມ​ທັງ​ຂຸມ​ຝັງ​ສົບລວມ​ໝູ່ ກໍ​ຕາມ​.

ທ່ານ​ລູ​ອິ​ສ ວີ​ເວີ​ຣົ​ສ (Luis Viveros) ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍບໍ່ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ລົງນາມ ໃນ ICC - ແລະ​ມັນຈະ ເປັນ ການຍາກທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມສ່ວນບຸກຄົນໃນສະໜາມ ລົບ.

ທ່ານ​ລູ​ອິ​ສ ວີ​ເວີ​ຣົ​ສ (Luis Viveros), ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາວິທະຍາໄລລອນດອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ມີຫຼັກຖານຫຼາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້, ແລະ​ມັນອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ແຕ່ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງພາ​ກັນ​ຟັງເບິ່ງວ່າ ຫ້ອງ​ການໄອຍະການຂອງອົງການ ICC ຈະດໍາເນີນການໃນທາງທີ່ມັນບໍ່ເຄີຍເຮັດໃນເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ​ຫລືບໍ່."

ທ່ານວີ​ເວີ​ຣົ​ສ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນຄວນປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສາກົນ.

ທ່ານວີ​ເວີ​ຣົ​ສກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ວິທີການທີ່ໄປ​ຈະຫາທ່ານ​ໄດ້ ກໍ​ຄືການສ້າງຕັ້ງສານພິເສດ ຂຶ້ນ​ມາເພື່ອດໍາເນີນຄະດີອາຊະຍາກໍາໃນການຮຸກຮານ."

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ, ທ່ານໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍກໍາລັງ​ກະກຽມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "ຜູ້ຍຶດຄອງໄດ້ເອົາທະຫານ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນແລະອຸປະກອນຈໍານວນ ຫລວງ ຫລາຍມາສຸມໃສ່ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທຳ​ການໂຈມຕີອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ."

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ສະວີ​ເດັນ​ແລະຟິນ​ແລນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກເນ​ໂຕ້. ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ ພາຍຫຼັງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ. ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງຂໍໝັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາມາດ​ຖືກ​ຍື່ນ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸນາ​ນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Austria’s chancellor held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Monday, amid warnings that the Kremlin is preparing to launch a large offensive in the eastern Donbas region. Henry Ridgwell reports

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is the first Western leader to visit Vladimir Putin since the Russian president launched the invasion of Ukraine in February.

He said the talks in Moscow were “very direct, open and tough.”

Karl Nehammer, Austrian Chancellor in German: "I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale."

Austria is not a member of NATO. But it has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia alongside other European Union member states.

EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg Monday to discuss further support for Ukraine. The bloc’s foreign policy chief said Russia’s invasion was causing food shortages.

Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief: “It is the Russian military which is causing food scarcity, and Africa is especially a source of major concern, because they are particularly exposed to the upcoming food crisis.”

EU officials also held talks with Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The EU and the ICC have sent investigators to Ukraine to gather evidence.

Ukraine says Russia has committed two-thousand war crimes on its territory – including civilian massacres in Bucha and other towns previously occupied by the Kremlin’s forces – as well as mass rapes and torture. Moscow denies the accusations despite the mounting evidence, including mass graves.

Russia is not a signatory to the ICC – and it will be difficult to prosecute individual war crimes on the battlefield, says international law expert Luis Viveros.

Luis Viveros, University College London: “There’s a lot of evidence on this, and that might happen. But we would have to see the ICC Office of the Prosecutor acting in a way that it hasn’t done in the past.”

Vladimir Putin should face international justice, Viveros says.

Luis Viveros, University College London: “I think the way to get to him would be the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to South Korean lawmakers Monday, warning that Russia is preparing a new offensive in the east.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President in Ukrainian: “The occupiers concentrated tens of thousands of soldiers and a huge amount of equipment to try to strike again.”

Meanwhile, Russia Monday warned Sweden and Finland against joining NATO. Both countries have held discussions about joining the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington said their applications for membership could be submitted as early as June.