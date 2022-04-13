ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣຍ, ທ່ານຄາລ ເນແຮມເມີ (Karl Nehammer) ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳຕາເວັນຕົກຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່ານວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີໃນຢູເຄຣນໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາຢູ່ມົສກູແມ່ນ "ກົງໄປກົງມາ, ເປີດເຜີຍ ແລະຍາກຫລາຍ."
ທ່ານຄາລ ເນແຮມເມີ (Karl Nehammer), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອອສເຕຣຍ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຢຍຣະມັນວ່າ:
"ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມປະທັບໃຈໃນແງ່ດີ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ທ່ານຊາບໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບການສົນທະນາຄັ້ງນີ້ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີປູຕິນ. ການບຸກໂຈມຕີໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນແມ່ນພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມີການກະກຽມຢ່າງໃຫຍ່.”
ອອສເຕຣຍບໍ່ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຂອງເນໂຕ້. ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກຂອງ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບອື່ນໆ.
ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຫລື EU ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນທີ່ປະເທດລຸກຊຳເບີກໃນ ວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນເພີ້ມອີກ. ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຂາດແຄນສະບຽງອາຫານ. ທ່ານ ໂຈເຊັບ ບໍແຣລ (Josep Borrell) ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ EU ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ມັນແມ່ນທະຫານຣັດເຊຍທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຂາດແຄນສະບຽງອາຫານ, ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການອາຫານ ທີ່ຈະ ມາເຖິງນີ້ເປັນການສະເພາະ."
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ EU ຍັງໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັບທ່ານແຄມຣິນ ຄານ (Karim Khan) ໄອຍະການຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫລື ICC. EU ແລະ ICC ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບສວນໄປຍັງຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອເກັບກຳຫຼັກຖານ.
ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ 2 ພັນ ກໍລະນີໃນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ - ລວມທັງການສັງຫານໝູ່ຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນໃນເມືອງບູຊາ (Bucha) ແລະບັນດາເມືອງອື່ນໆ ທີ່ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ຍຶດຄອງໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ພ້ອມທັງການຂົ່ມຂືນໝູ່ ແລະການທໍລະມານຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ. ມົສກູປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີຫຼັກຖານທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລວມທັງຂຸມຝັງສົບລວມໝູ່ ກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານລູອິສ ວີເວີຣົສ (Luis Viveros) ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍບໍ່ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ລົງນາມ ໃນ ICC - ແລະມັນຈະ ເປັນ ການຍາກທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມສ່ວນບຸກຄົນໃນສະໜາມ ລົບ.
ທ່ານລູອິສ ວີເວີຣົສ (Luis Viveros), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ມີຫຼັກຖານຫຼາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້, ແລະມັນອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ແຕ່ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງພາກັນຟັງເບິ່ງວ່າ ຫ້ອງການໄອຍະການຂອງອົງການ ICC ຈະດໍາເນີນການໃນທາງທີ່ມັນບໍ່ເຄີຍເຮັດໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນຫລືບໍ່."
ທ່ານວີເວີຣົສ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນຄວນປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກລົງໂທດໃນລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສາກົນ.
ທ່ານວີເວີຣົສກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ວິທີການທີ່ໄປຈະຫາທ່ານໄດ້ ກໍຄືການສ້າງຕັ້ງສານພິເສດ ຂຶ້ນມາເພື່ອດໍາເນີນຄະດີອາຊະຍາກໍາໃນການຮຸກຮານ."
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ, ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍເຕືອນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍກໍາລັງກະກຽມການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ຜູ້ຍຶດຄອງໄດ້ເອົາທະຫານ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນແລະອຸປະກອນຈໍານວນ ຫລວງ ຫລາຍມາສຸມໃສ່ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທຳການໂຈມຕີອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ."
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ເຕືອນສະວີເດັນແລະຟິນແລນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກເນໂຕ້. ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ດຳເນີນການສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບການເຂົ້າເປັນພັນທະມິດ ພາຍຫຼັງຣັດເຊຍບຸກໂຈມຕີຢູເຄຣນ. ວໍຊິງຕັນກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍໝັກເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຖືກຍື່ນໄດ້ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້.
Austria’s chancellor held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Monday, amid warnings that the Kremlin is preparing to launch a large offensive in the eastern Donbas region. Henry Ridgwell reports
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is the first Western leader to visit Vladimir Putin since the Russian president launched the invasion of Ukraine in February.
He said the talks in Moscow were “very direct, open and tough.”
Karl Nehammer, Austrian Chancellor in German: "I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale."
Austria is not a member of NATO. But it has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia alongside other European Union member states.
EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg Monday to discuss further support for Ukraine. The bloc’s foreign policy chief said Russia’s invasion was causing food shortages.
Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief: “It is the Russian military which is causing food scarcity, and Africa is especially a source of major concern, because they are particularly exposed to the upcoming food crisis.”
EU officials also held talks with Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The EU and the ICC have sent investigators to Ukraine to gather evidence.
Ukraine says Russia has committed two-thousand war crimes on its territory – including civilian massacres in Bucha and other towns previously occupied by the Kremlin’s forces – as well as mass rapes and torture. Moscow denies the accusations despite the mounting evidence, including mass graves.
Russia is not a signatory to the ICC – and it will be difficult to prosecute individual war crimes on the battlefield, says international law expert Luis Viveros.
Luis Viveros, University College London: “There’s a lot of evidence on this, and that might happen. But we would have to see the ICC Office of the Prosecutor acting in a way that it hasn’t done in the past.”
Vladimir Putin should face international justice, Viveros says.
Luis Viveros, University College London: “I think the way to get to him would be the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to South Korean lawmakers Monday, warning that Russia is preparing a new offensive in the east.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President in Ukrainian: “The occupiers concentrated tens of thousands of soldiers and a huge amount of equipment to try to strike again.”
Meanwhile, Russia Monday warned Sweden and Finland against joining NATO. Both countries have held discussions about joining the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington said their applications for membership could be submitted as early as June.
