ເມື່ອຍຸກຂອງ ທ.ນ. ເມີໂຄລ ເປັນນາຍົກ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ບົດບາດຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນເວທີ ໂລກ ຈະເປັນແນວໃດ?

ເຢຍຣະມັນກໍາລັງກະກຽມທີ່ຈະເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາຄົນໃໝ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ກໍານົດໃຫ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 26 ກັນຍາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ຍ້ອນວ່າການດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງມາເປັນເວລາ 16 ປີ ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແອນເຈີລາ ເມີໂຄລ (Angela Merkel) ໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ. ດັ່ງທີ່ Henry Ridgwell ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນເບີລິນ, ຜູ້ສືບທອດຕໍາແໜ່ງແທນທ່ານນາງ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງໃນທັນທີທັນໃດທີ່ເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງ - ຊຶ່ງຈະນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການມີອິດທິພົນພຸ້ງຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ ໄປຈົນເຖິງການດຸ່ນດ່ຽງການພົວພັນຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຮໍາບວກ (Hamburg), ທ່າເຮືອໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນສາມາດຈັດການຄຸ້ມຄອງຕູ້ຄອນເທນເນີໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8.5 ລ້ານຕູ້ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ເກືອບນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງຈໍານວນຕູ້ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຫາ ແລະມາຈາກຈີນ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າສະຫະລັດທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ຄ້າອັນດັບສອງນັ້ນ ສີ່ເທົ່າ.

ແລະປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ຈັບຕາມອງເບິ່ງພາກສ່ວນສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດນີ້ຂອງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ. ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງແຫ່ງລັດຂອງຈີນ, ຄອສໂກ (COSCO) ຕ້ອງການຊື້ຫຸ້ນນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຢູ່ໃນທ່າເຮືອສໍາລັບການຂົນສົ່ງຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີບັນຈຸສິນຄ້າແຫ່ງນີ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງທ່າເຮືອ ແລະເຈົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຕໍ່ການເຕີບໂຕ ຂອງທ່າເຮືອຮໍາບວກ (Hamburg). ແຕ່ພວກຕໍານິວິຈານກັບເວົ້າວ່າ ເຢຍຣະມັນຄວນຈະລະມັດ ລະວັງແດ່.

ທ່ານຢວກເກິນ ຮາດທ໌ (Jürgen Hardt), ສະມາຊິກພັກຄຣິສຕຽນເດໂມ ແຄຣັດ (Christian Democrats) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຢູ່ໃນຈີນ, ແຜນທຸລະກິດບໍ່ແມ່ນເຫດຜົນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນການເຮັດທຸລະກິດ, ແຕ່ (ຈະເປັນ) ການຕັດສິນໃຈທາງການເມືອງຂອງພັກຄອມມີວນິສ ຕ່າງ ຫາກ. ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຄວນພິຈາລະນາຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກຢາກໃຫ້ມີການແລກປ່ຽນຫຸ້ນລະຫວ່າງທ່າເຮືອຮໍາບວກ ກັບບາງເທື່ອ ກໍອາດຈະເປັນທ່າເຮືອຊຽງໄຮ້ຈັ່ງຊີ້ ຫລາຍກວ່າ.”

ແຕ່ຈີນບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງປະເທດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງຕົນ.

ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ ເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນທ່າເຮືອຮໍາບວກວ່າ ຈີນເປັນເພື່ອນ ຫຼືເປັນສັດຕູ?

ໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນຊາວມຸສລິມວີເກີຂອງຕົນ, ການປາບປາມຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ສິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນຮົງກົງ ແລະການຂະຫຍາຍການທະຫານຢູ່ໃນເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ເຢຍຣະມັນໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຕົວເອງໄດ້ຖືກຄາຢູ່ເຄິ່ງກາງ, ອີງຕາມນັກວິເຄາະ ເລຍນາ ຟິກສ໌ (Liana Fix).

ທ່ານເລຍນາ ຟິກສ໌ (Liana Fix) Liana Fix, ຈາກມູນນິທິຄອບເບີ ສຕີຟຕຸງ (Körber-Stiftung) ກ່ຽວກັບວຽກງານສາກົນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຢູໂຣບ ແລະສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈເທື່ອວ່າຈະດຳເນີນໄປຕາມທາງໃດ. ໃນດ້ານນຶ່ງ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມກົດດັນ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ. ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ມັນກໍມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ໂດຍສະເພາະສຳລັບປະເທດທີ່ສະມາຊິກຂອງສະພາ ທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສການຄ້າກັບຈີນໃນລະດັບສູງ.”

ການນຳຂອງປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມກຄິດກົງກັນກັບປະຊາຊົນ, ອີງຕາມການສຳຫຼວດຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ.

ທ່ານເລຍນາ ຟິກສ໌ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຖາມປະຊາຊົນເຢຍຣະມັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຈີນເຖິງລະດັບໃດ, ແມ່ນແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນຜົນຮ້າຍຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຕາມ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຫາສິດທິມະນຸດ, ແລະການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ. ແລະຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ຊາວເຢຍຣະມັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບອກວ່າພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຈີນ.”

ກ່ຽວກັບຣັດເຊຍກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຢຍຣະມັນເຫັນວ່າຕົນເອງຖືກຄາຢູ່ລະຫວ່າງ ກາງ ຂອງຕາອອກ ກັບຕາເວັນຕົກ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນໃນປີ 2014 ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຢຍຣະມັນ, ທ່ານນາງແອນເຈີລາ ເມີໂຄ (Angela Merkel) ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ການກໍ່ສ້າງທໍ່ນໍ້າມັນ Nord Stream 2 ໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນໄປ, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສຳເລັດໃນເດືອນນີ້.

ມັນຈະຂົນສົ່ງອາຍແກັສຂອງຣັດເຊຍໄປຫາເຢຍຣະມັນໂດຍກົງ, ໂດຍບໍ່ຜ່ານ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການເກັບຄ່າທຳນຽມການຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ມີກຳໄລສູງ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ ມີຄຳເຕືອນທີ່ບໍ່ສຸພາບນີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານນາງເມີໂຄລ.

ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລນສກີ (Volodymyr Zelenskiy), ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າອັນນີ້ (Nord Stream 2) ນີ້ ເປັນອາວຸດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ການບໍ່ສັງເກດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ອັນນີ້ເປັນອາວຸດອັນຕະລາຍ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງເປັນອັນລະຕາຍສໍາລັບທະວີບຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍທັງ ໝົດອີກດ້ວຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດພາດ.”

ສະຫະລັດກໍຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ທໍ່ສົ່ງອາຍແກັສດັ່ງກ່າວເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຣັດເຊຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບມັນນັ້ນອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານເລຍນາ ຟິກສ໌ກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

"ການຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງຈາກສະຫະລັດ ໃນລະດັບໃດນຶ່ງໄດ້ນໍາໄປສູ່ການມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຢູ່ໃນເຢຍຣະມັນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ໂອເຄ, ເປັນຫຍັງສະຫະລັດຈຶ່ງມາມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບນະໂຍບາຍພະລັງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ?'

ການດໍາເນີນວຽກງານລະດັບໂລກຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງງ່າຍສຳລັບຜູ້ນຳຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ, ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງນັກວິເຄາະເຊໂຣ ນອຍເກດບາວຣ໌ (Gero Neugebauer).

ທ່ານເຊໂຣ ນອຍເກດບາວຣ໌ (Gero Neugebauer), ອາຈານສອນວິຊາວິທະຍາສາດການເມືອງທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຟຣີອີ (Freie) ໃນນະຄອນເບີລິນກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຢຍຣະມັນວ່າ:

“ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເຫັນວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເຢຍຣະມັນຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບວິກິດ. ສະ ພາບໂລກາພິວັດກໍາລັງມີຜົນກະທົບຢູ່. ສົງຄາມໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ. ມີຄຳຖາມທີ່ວ່າຜົນກະທົບທີ່ໂລກາພິວັດມີແນວໃດຕໍ່ກັບອາຊີບວຽກງານ, ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. ຜູ້ສືບທອດຕໍາແໜ່ງແທນທ່ານນາງເມີໂຄລ ຈະມີປະສົບການດ້ານສາກົນທີ່ຈຳກັດຫຼືບໍ່ມີເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງເມີໂຄລ ໄດ້ຊອກຫາການປະນີປະນອມ ແລະການສົນທະນາກັນ. ຜູ້ສືບທອດຂອງທ່ານນາງຈະດຸ່ນດ່ຽງ ການຂັບເຄື່ອນຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນເພື່ອຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນລະດັບໂລກ ຈາກຄູ່ແຂ່ງໄດ້ແນວ ໃດ? ໂລກຈະຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດໃນຂະນະທີ່ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຢູໂຣບກະກຽມສຳລັບການກ້າວເຂົ້າຍຸກໃໝ່ຢູ່ນີ້.

