ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ຕໍ່ສະ​ພາບ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ແລະ

ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້, ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກວດຕ້ອນ​ເອົາ ພວກ​ນັກ​

ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຊາວປາຍ​ຄົນໄປ ແລະ​ຫ້າ​ມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ກາ​ນ ເດີນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາທາງ​ທັບ​ມ້າງການ​

ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ, ນັກ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ລວ​ມ​ມີ

ທ້າວ​ຈາ​ຊົວ ວອງ ແລະ​ນາງ​ແອກເນ​ສ ໂຈວ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ວ່າ​ໄດ້​

ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບໃນ​ປວງ​ຊົນຫລາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ນິວິ​ຈານ​ເອີ້ນວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່ໂຈ່ງ​ແຈ້ງ​ເພື່ອ

ຊັກ​ຊວນ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ທີ່​ມີ

​ມາ​ໄດ້ເກືອບ​ສາມ​ເດືອນແລ້ວນັ້ນ ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ. ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ

​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ

ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຕອນທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້ຫ້ອມ​ລ້ອມ ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຕຶກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

​ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ,

ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ມີ ທ້າວ​ໂອ ນົກ-ຮິນ, ເຈັງ ຈຸງ-ໄຕ ແລະ​ເຈີ​ຣາ​ມ ຕາມ ມັນ-ໂຮ.

ພ້ອມ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ແອນ​ດີ ຈານ ໂຮ9ຕິນ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ປາກໃຊ້​ສຽງ​ຢ່າງ​ໂດ່ງ​ດັງ​

ຂອງຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ເກະ​ລາດ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ດ​ຜ່ານ​ເຟັບຸກວ່າ ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ໄດ້​

ຖື​ກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເດີນ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ມີລາຍ​ງານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​

ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຢຸດ​ໄວ້​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ

​ວາຍ ແລະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ.

ສ່ວນ​ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນື້ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ກໍ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກ່ຽວ​

ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​

ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ.

ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ງົດ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​

ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປຸ​ລະ​ດົມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ເພື່ອສິດ​ປະ​ຊາ

​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​

ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກວດ​ລ້າງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​

ໃນ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງແບບ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ

​ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ຕິການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນນັ້ນ ໃຈ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Activists and protesters prepared for a tense and long Saturday, a day after Hong Kong police rounded up more than two dozen democracy activists and banned a proposed march, as officials sought to crush an increasingly agitated anti-government movement.



Lawmakers, activists and prominent student leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were charged Friday with violating various public disorder laws, a move that critics called a clear attempt to discourage supporters and end the nearly three-month-long campaign. Both were charged in connection with the June 21 siege of police headquarters, when protesters surrounded and vandalized the building for hours.



Police also charged three lawmakers who favor democracy, Au Nok-hin, Cheng Chung-tai and Jeremy Tam Man-ho.



In addition, Andy Chan Ho-tin, an outspoken leader of the city's small independence movement, announced through Facebook that he had been detained at the Hong Kong Airport Thursday. Reports said he was stopped before boarding a flight and charged with rioting and assaulting a police officer.



Elsewhere, other activists were charged in connection with the July 1 decision to break into the legislature.



An effort to stop a contentious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China exploded this spring into a massive campaign for democratic rights. Pro-democracy supporters said the government's decision to round up activists will inflame residents who are demanding democratic elections and a stop to sometimes brutal policing. "The mass arrests will only anger the public as many people are sympathetic towards the young activists and have found their efforts over the past few months a demonstration of their love of Hong Kong," pro-democracy lawmaker James To told the South China Morning Post. The arrests "have made reconciliation difficult."

