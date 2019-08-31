ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນກະກຽມຕໍ່ສະພາບເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະ
ແກ່ຍາວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້, ນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກວດຕ້ອນເອົາ ພວກນັກ
ເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊາວປາຍຄົນໄປ ແລະຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການ ເດີນປະທ້ວງ
ທີ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊອກຫາທາງທັບມ້າງການ
ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ, ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳນັກຮຽນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ລວມມີ
ທ້າວຈາຊົວ ວອງ ແລະນາງແອກເນສ ໂຈວ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ວ່າໄດ້
ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບໃນປວງຊົນຫລາຍສະບັບ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນ
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ພວກຕຳນິວິຈານເອີ້ນວ່າເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ໂຈ່ງແຈ້ງເພື່ອ
ຊັກຊວນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການປຸກລະດົມທີ່ມີ
ມາໄດ້ເກືອບສາມເດືອນແລ້ວນັ້ນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ທັງສອງຄົນຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າມີການເຊື່ອມ
ໂຍງກັບການປິດລ້ອມກອງບັນຊາ ການຕຳຫຼວດຢູ່ຮົງກົງໃນວັນທີ 21 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາ
ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຕອນທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ຫ້ອມລ້ອມ ແລະທຳລາຍຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນເວລາ
ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ຕຳຫຼວດຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສະມາຊິກສະພາສາມຄົນທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ,
ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ ທ້າວໂອ ນົກ-ຮິນ, ເຈັງ ຈຸງ-ໄຕ ແລະເຈີຣາມ ຕາມ ມັນ-ໂຮ.
ພ້ອມດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ແອນດີ ຈານ ໂຮ9ຕິນ, ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ໃຊ້ປາກໃຊ້ສຽງຢ່າງໂດ່ງດັງ
ຂອງຂະບວນການເພື່ອເກະລາດນ້ອຍໆອັນນຶ່ງກໍໄດ້ປະດຜ່ານເຟັບຸກວ່າ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວໄດ້
ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນເດີນບິນຂອງຮົງກົງໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ. ມີລາຍງານເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ
ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳຫລວດຢຸດໄວ້ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນໄປ ແລະຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນ
ວາຍ ແລະໂຈມຕີຕຳຫລວດ.
ສ່ວນຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນື້ນັ້ນ, ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຄົນອື່ນໆ ກໍຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວ
ພັນກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 1 ກໍລະກົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງການ
ຂອງສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ.
ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດງົດຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍໃຫ້ແກ່ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນ
ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປຸລະດົມຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອສິດປະຊາ
ທິປະໄຕລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ. ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາທິປະໄຕເວົ້າວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ
ຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຈະກວດລ້າງພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສ
ໃນເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ
ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການກະທຳຂອງຕຳຫລວດທີ່ບາງຄັ້ງກໍປ່າເຖື່ອນນັ້ນ ໃຈຮ້າຍຂຶ້ນ.
Activists and protesters prepared for a tense and long Saturday, a day after Hong Kong police rounded up more than two dozen democracy activists and banned a proposed march, as officials sought to crush an increasingly agitated anti-government movement.
Lawmakers, activists and prominent student leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were charged Friday with violating various public disorder laws, a move that critics called a clear attempt to discourage supporters and end the nearly three-month-long campaign. Both were charged in connection with the June 21 siege of police headquarters, when protesters surrounded and vandalized the building for hours.
Police also charged three lawmakers who favor democracy, Au Nok-hin, Cheng Chung-tai and Jeremy Tam Man-ho.
In addition, Andy Chan Ho-tin, an outspoken leader of the city's small independence movement, announced through Facebook that he had been detained at the Hong Kong Airport Thursday. Reports said he was stopped before boarding a flight and charged with rioting and assaulting a police officer.
Elsewhere, other activists were charged in connection with the July 1 decision to break into the legislature.
An effort to stop a contentious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China exploded this spring into a massive campaign for democratic rights. Pro-democracy supporters said the government's decision to round up activists will inflame residents who are demanding democratic elections and a stop to sometimes brutal policing. "The mass arrests will only anger the public as many people are sympathetic towards the young activists and have found their efforts over the past few months a demonstration of their love of Hong Kong," pro-democracy lawmaker James To told the South China Morning Post. The arrests "have made reconciliation difficult."