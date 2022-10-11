ນັກ​ຈິດ​ຕະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ນາງ​ຕັດ​ຢາ​ນາ ບັອກ​ໂກວາ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂປ​ແລນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເກີດ​ກັບ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ອາ​ຍຸ 4 ປີ ​ເວ​ລາ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​.

ໂດຍ​ມີ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ໃສ່​ເມືອງ​ຄາ​ກິບ ແລະ​ສາ​ມີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ສູ້​ລົບ ນາງມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 32 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ການ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ເປນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ແປ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ຮຽນ​ພາ​ສາ​ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານວຽກ​ໃດ​ໝົດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮຽນ​ມາ” ​ນາງ​ບັອກໂກວາ ​ກ່າ​ວວ່າ ຢູ່​ຮ້າ​ນ​ກາ​ເຟ​ມາດ​ ຣິດ ໃກ້​ກັບສູນ​ກາງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຂອງໂບດ​ກາ​ໂຕ​ລິກ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນ​ຟ​ຣີ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ.

“​ທຸກໆ​ມື້ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ໃໝ່​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ” ​ເພີ້ມ​ກັບ​ຊ​າວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ​ຮ້ານ​ກາ​ເຟ​ສີ່​ຄືນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຂຽນຂ່າວ​ລົງ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົ​ມເພື່ອອົງ​ການ​ການກຸ​ສົນ.

ນາງ​ບັອກ​ໂກວາ ແລະ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລ​າວແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 7 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນ​ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້​ ແ​ຈກ​ຢາຍ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັ​ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ແລະ​ຖີ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໃສ່​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ຄື​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ຄາ​ກິບ.

​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອ​ນ​ຮັບ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ທີ່​ພັກ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສ ແລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການເລັ່ງ​ລັດຢ່າງ​ໄວ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຈາກ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ​ອື່ນໆ​ພາ​ກັນຕື່ນຕົກ​ໃຈ.

​ຍັງບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ແປດ​ເດືອນ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັ​ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ​ລົງ. ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກຖືກ​ຫຼົງ​ລືມ ແລະ​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ໂຕ​ລອດ.

​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄ່າ​ຄອງ​ຊີບ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ​ຄ່າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານແມ່ນແພງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ ​ຍິ່ງເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

Ukrainian psychologist Tatyana Bogkova was on a birthday trip in Poland with her mother and 4-year-old daughter when Russian troops invaded her homeland earlier this year.

With shells raining on Kharkiv city and her policeman husband staying to fight, the 32-year-old chose to take refuge in Spain, where she quickly translated her CV and took language lessons in hopes of a job.

She is still searching.

"I am not afraid of any job, but I would like to do what I learned," Bogkova said in a Madrid cafe near a Catholic Church aid center, which together with a family offered her and her family free housing until December.

"Every day I look for ideas on how to work while my daughter is at school," added Bogkova, who with her mother cleans a cafeteria every other week and also volunteers on social media content for a charity.

Bogkova and her family are among 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees scattered around Europe since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border and heavily bombarded cities like Kharkiv.

The Ukrainians were initially welcomed with open arms into shelters and homes across Europe, where authorities skipped bureaucratic hurdles at a speed that raised eyebrows among refugees from Syria, Africa and elsewhere.

Yet as the war drags into its eighth month and their hopes of a quick return recede, many feel in limbo and are struggling to make ends meet.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis, including soaring energy bills just as winter looms, has exacerbated their plight.