ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອ​ລໃນມື້ວັນພຸດນີ້ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່​ທ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ນັ່ງເຮືອບິນໂດຍກົງ ຈາກອິສຣາແອລໄປຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການ ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງສະຫະລັດຮ້ອງວ່າ “ສັນຍາລັກ.” ອິສຣາແອລ ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ໃນທີ່ສຸດຈະແຜ້ວທາງ ໄປສູ່ການສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາຍພົວພັນທາງການທູດແບບຄົບຖ້ວນລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ. ລິນດາ ເກຣດສໄຕນ໌ (Linda Gradstein) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອິສຣາແອລຈະຕ້ອງຍິນດີໄດ້ຮັບຟັງ ການປະກາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາຍພົວພັນທາງການທູດລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານແຢ ລາປິດ (Yair Lapid) ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຮິບຣູ ຢູ່ທີ່ສໍານັກງານຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງລັດຖະບານວ່າ:

“ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ແຜນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຈະບິນໄປປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍຕໍ່, ແລະທ່ານກໍຈະນໍາເອົາຂໍ້ຄວາມ ທີ່ເປັນ ຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະສັນຕິພາບຈາກພວກເຮົາ ໄປພ້ອມກັບທ່ານ. ອິສຣາແອລ ຂະ ຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບທຸກໆປະເທດຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກ ອັນໄດ້ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈົ່ງຮ່ວມມືກັບພວກເຮົາເພື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງສາຍພົວພັນຕ່າງໆກັບພວກເຮົາ.”

ນັກວິເຄາະອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ສາຍພົວພັນທາງການທູດເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າບໍ່ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ຈະເກີດນະເວນີ້, ອົງມົງກຸດຣາດຊະກຸມມານ ໂມຮໍາເມັດ ບິນ ຊາລແມນ ຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ກໍ່ຄ່ອຍໆດໍາເນີນງານຕາມທິດທາງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ພ້ອມໆກັບການປະຕິຮູບອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານໂຈນາທານ ໄຣໂຮ (Jonathan Rynhold) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ບາ ອິລານ (Bar Ilan), ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າ ປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ເງິນທຶນໄປທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງຕົນເອງໄດ້ ໂດຍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບນໍ້າມັນໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນເປັນເສັ້ນຂະໜານກັນ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ປັບປຸງ ໃຫ້ທັນສະໄໝຂຶ້ນ. ປະເທດທີ່ປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດທີ່ສຸດໃນພູມິພາກໂດຍການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ແລະເປັນຮຸ້ນສ່ວນທາງເສດຖະກິດທໍາມະຊາດ ຄືອິສຣາແອລ. ແລະ ໃນທາງຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ, ມີພຽງປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພິສູດ ທີ່ສາມາດປະກອບດ້ວຍ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ, ໃນພູມິພາກແມ່ນ ອິສຣາແອລ. ແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ກໍໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບກັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບກຸ່ມປ້ອງກັນ​ຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ປະເທດພັນທະມິດພູມິພາກອາ​ຣັບຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາເລສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຊີນເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້, ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີການຂັດຂວາງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ຈະພົບກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມາມູດ ອັບບາບ (Mahmoud Abbas) ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປາເລສໄຕນ໌ ແມ່ນຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງທີ່ການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມຕາເວັນອອກກາງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ແຕ່ການສ້າງພັນທະມິດລະດັບພູມິພາກກັບອິສຣາແອລ ໃຫ້ເລິກເຊິ່ງຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າການດໍາເນີນງານກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະປາເລສໄຕນ໌.

ທ່ານໂມຮໍາມັດ ຊເຕເຢ (Mohammad Shtayyeh), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປາເລສໄຕນ໌ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣາບິກ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າ:

“ການປະຊຸມເພື່ອໃຫ້ກັບຄືນມາເປັນປົກກະຕິຂອງປະເທດອາຫຼັບ, ໂດຍປາສະ ຈາກການສິ້ນສຸດໃນການຢຶດຄອງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ແຕ່ເປັນພາບທີ່ລວງຕາເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ອັນເປັນລາງວັນແຫ່ງຄວາມຝັນແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.”

ໃນຫວ່າງການແວ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ຈະພະຍາຍາມຟື້ນຟູຄວາມສໍາພັນທີ່ຖືກທໍາລາຍໂດຍການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວ​ຊາວ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານຈາມາລ ຄາຊອກກີ (Jamal Khashoggi) ເມື່ອປີ 2018.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຄາດຫວັງທີ່ຈະຜັກດັນໃຫ້ເພີ້ມການຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນຂອງ OPEC ແທນທີ່ນໍ້າມັນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ນາຈາຕ ອາລຊາອີດ (Najat Alsaeed), ນັກຂ່າວຍິງ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການຂ່າວ VOA ວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນພຽງການຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ອອກຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມຜົນຜະລິດຂອງນໍ້າມັນແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍຂໍບອກພວກເຈົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດເລີຍ, ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີຫຼາຍໆສິ່ງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັນສາກ່ອນ. ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນກໍຄື ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຢູ່ໃນລັກສະນະໄພຄຸກຄາມຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອີຣ່ານ.”

ເມື່ອກ່າວເຖິງໄພຄຸກຄາມຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອີຣ່ານ, ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ແມ່ນມີລັກສະນະທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ, ເຊິ່ງນັກວິເຄາະພາກັນເຫັນດີວ່າ ການຜັກດັນທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຈະຊ່ວຍຂະຫຍາຍສາຍສໍາພັນ

ໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້.

President US Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday for his first visit to the Middle East since taking office. He will fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, a move the US leader called “symbolic.” Israel hopes the visit will pave the way for eventual full diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Israel would love to hear President Joe Biden announce diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia during his upcoming visit to the Middle East.

Yair Lapid, Israeli Prime Minister – MALE IN HEBREW

"From Jerusalem, President Joe Biden's plane will fly to Saudi Arabia, and he will carry with him a message from us of peace and hope. Israel extends its hand to all the countries in the region and calls on them to build ties with us, to establish relations with us."

Israeli analysts say that while diplomatic relations are not likely to happen now, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is gradually moving in that direction, along with other reforms.

Jonathan Rynhold, Bar Ilan University - MALE IN ENGLISH – VOA

“He knows that Saudi Arabia will no longer be able to finance its whole country based on oil. That is on the horizon and therefore they need to modernize. And the country that is most successful in the region at doing that, and is a natural economic partner, is Israel. And equally, strategically, the only country that’s proved able to contain Iran in Syria and in the region is Israel. And the Saudis respect that.”

President Biden is expected to announce a regional defense group including Israel and Saudi Arabia, building on recent summit meetings between Israel and its regional Arab partners.

The Palestinians will not be invited to join these regional alliances, which they have vehemently opposed. Although President Biden will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during this Mideast visit, Palestinian leaders are frustrated that Biden’s visit is more focused on deepening regional alliances with Israel than on addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister – MALE IN ARABIC – AFP

"The meetings of Arab normalization, without ending the occupation, are nothing but an illusion, a mirage and a free reward for Israel."

On his stop in Saudi Arabia, President Biden will seek to repair relations damaged by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, in 2018.

Biden is expected to push for increased OPEC oil production to replace Russia’s oil.

Najat Alsaeed, Journalist – FEMALE IN ENGLISH - VOA

“So if they’re going to perceive it as only a visit that’s giving orders to the Saudis about increasing the oil production, I’m telling you it won’t succeed because there are a lot of things to talk about before that. The main thing – it has to be focused upon national security – the national security of the Saudis in terms of the Iranian threat.”

When it comes to the Iranian threat, Israel and Saudi Arabia have much in common and analysts agree a U.S. diplomatic push could help expand the new ties in the region.