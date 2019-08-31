ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ອີກ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຄັນດຸສ (Kunduz) ຊຶ່ງເປັນຕົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະໄດ້ເອົາຄົນເຈັບໃນໂຮງໝໍໄປເປັນຕົວປະກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ທຳການເຈລະຈາກັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສົງຄາມທີ່ແກ່ຍາດມາເປັນເວລານານທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາເມຣິກາສິ້ນສຸດລົງຢູ່ກໍຕາມ, ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ພວກນັກນັກລົບກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຳລັງທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດ ອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານໃຫ້ໝົດນັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ຫລືໄດ້ເອົາເຂດຍາດແຍ່ງປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນ ແລະ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ແຂງແຮງທີ່ສຸດນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເສຍໄຊໄປໃນປີ 2001 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຍ້ອນການບຸກລຸກທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານ ເຊດິກ ເຊດດິກີ (Sediq Seddiqi), ໂຄສົກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ເພີກຖອຍໄປຈາກຫລາຍພາກຂອງເມືອງຄັນດຸສ (Kunduz) ທີ່ເປັນທາງຜ່ານທາງຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ມາທາງເຂົ້າໄປຫານະຄອນຫວງກາບູລທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຫ່ງຈາກແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວປະມານ 335 ກິໂລແມັດນັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.
ທ່ານ ເຊດດິກີ (Seddiqi), ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ "ແມ່ນເປັນການຂັດຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ'' ແລະໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບກະບົດໄດ້ຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ.
ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມໂຮງໝໍໃນເມືອງຄັນດຸສ (Kunduz) ແລະທັງສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນນັ້ນ ຕ່າງກໍມີຄົນລົ້ມຕາຍ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ, ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົາຂອງທ່ານ ກູລາມ ຣາບານີ ຣາບານີ (Ghulam Rabani Rabani), ສະພາຊິກສະພາຂອງແຂວງ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ ຫລື Associated Press. ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ໂຕເລກຢ່າງຊັດເຈນໄດ້.
ພວກນັກລົບກະບົດ ໄດ້ເອົາຄົນເຈັບໃນໂຮງໝໍໄປເປັນຕົວປະກັນ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ ໂຣຮຸລລາ ອຳມາຊາຍ (Rohullah Ahmadzai), ໂຄສົກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ. ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກວ່າຄົນເຈັບນັ້ນ ມາຈຳນວນຫລາຍປານໃດ.
ທ່ານ ອຳມາຊາຍ (Ahmadzai) ຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ນັກລົບຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ 26 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ວ່າກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ ຫລືກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງອັຟການິສຖານວ່າເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫລາຍປານໃດ.
The Taliban have launched a new large-scale attack on one of Afghanistan's main cities, Kunduz, and taken hospital patients as hostages, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America's longest war.
The militants, who have demanded that all foreign forces leave Afghanistan, now control or hold sway over roughly half of the country and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a U.S.-led invasion. Such attacks are seen as strengthening their negotiating position.
Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said Afghan security forces were repelling the attack in parts of Kunduz, a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, 335 kilometers (about 200 miles) away.
Seddiqi told reporters that the assault was "completely against the peace talks” and asserted that the militants were sheltering among civilians.
The Taliban were in control of the hospital in Kunduz and both sides in the fighting had casualties, provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani told The Associated Press. He could not give an exact number.
The militants had taken hospital patients as hostages, defense ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told reporters. He did not say how many.
"We could very easily attack but we don't want civilian casualties,” he said. Hospital officials could not immediately be reached.
Ahmadzai asserted that 26 Taliban fighters had been killed in an airstrike but did not mention any casualties among civilians or Afghan security forces.
The Taliban launched the "massive attack” from several different points around the city overnight, said Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
"I can confirm that intense gun battles are going on around the city, but the Taliban have not been able to overrun any security checkpoint,” he said. Reinforcements had arrived and Afghan air forces were supporting ground forces, Hussaini said.
Officials with the NATO mission in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to a question about whether its forces were responding to the attack.
The Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar to negotiate an end to nearly 18 years of war.
Talks continued on Saturday, the Taliban spokesman said. Both sides in recent days have signaled they are close to a deal. The Afghan presidential spokesman said Khalilzad will visit Kabul at some point to brief the government on the details.
One Afghan analyst, former deputy interior minister Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, said the attack on Kunduz showed the Taliban are not interested in a cease-fire, which has been a key issue in the Qatar talks.
The United States in the negotiations has also sought Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will no longer be a launching pad for terror attacks such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the U.S. by al-Qaida. The Taliban government had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
Some 20,000 U.S. and NATO forces remain in Afghanistan after formally ending their combat role in 2014. They continue to train and support Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.
Many Afghans worry that an abrupt departure of foreign troops will leave Afghan forces vulnerable and further embolden the Taliban, who already portray a U.S. withdrawal as their victory.
"We have lost the city in the past and know the Taliban can attack again from insecure areas,” a lawmaker from Kunduz, Fatima Azizi, told the local Ariana television channel on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, civilians are again the victims,” she said.
The Taliban seized Kunduz, at the heart of a major agricultural region near Tajikistan, for around two weeks in 2015 before withdrawing in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents pushed into the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being driven out again.