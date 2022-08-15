ພວກຕາລິບານໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ເປັນ “ວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ” ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ນັບແຕ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດຄືນໃໝ່ ຈາກລັດຖະບານທີ່ຮັບຮູ້ຈາກສາກົນ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການຖອນກຳລັງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະອົງການ NATO.
ການເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການຕ້ານທານໃດໆ ຈາກກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຝິກແອບຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກໄປນັ້ນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກກະບົດ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມເອົາປະເທດທັງໝົດ.
ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການປະກາດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ ເປັນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ຂອງໄຊຊະນະສົງຄາມສັກສິດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຢຶດຄອງຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດ.”
ກຳລັງຕ່າງປະເທດພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເຮັດສົງຄາມ 20 ປີ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.
ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ອັຟການິສຖານ ຖືກ ໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂ້າມຊາດ ຮວມທັງກຸ່ມອາລກາອິດາ (al-Qaida) ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີອາເມຣິກາ ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນຈະໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບ ຕໍ່ສິດທິຂອງຊາວອັຟການິສຖານທັງໝົດ ຮວມທັງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະຈະບໍ່ນຳເອົານະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ຢູ່ກາບູລ ແຕ່ປີ 1996 ຫາ 2001 ກັບຄືນມາໃຊ້ອີກ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດຄືນ ມີພຽງແຕ່ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຫົວຮຸນແຮງຂອງກຸ່ມຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງຖອຍຫລັງ ແລະການສຶກສາ ແລະໄດ້ວາງຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດຕໍ່ເສລີພາບຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນໂດຍກ່າວວ່າມັນສອດຄ່ອງກັບປະເພນີອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະຊາເຣຍ (Sharia) ຫລືກົດໝາຍຂອງອິສລາມ.
ການສັງຫານຜູ້ນຳອາລກາອິດາ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີ ທ້າວເອເມນ ອາລ ຊາວາຮິຣີ (Aymen al-Zawahiri) ໃນການໃຊ້ໂດຣນ ຫຼືເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂອງສະຫະລັດໂຈມຕີເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ເຮືອນບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫລວງອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄຳຖາມຂຶ້ນມາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.
Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops.
The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security forces of the ousted Afghan government and enabling the insurgents to enter the capital, Kabul, on August 15 after overrunning the rest of the country.
“August 15 is a national holiday in the country to mark the first anniversary of the victory of the Afghan jihad (holy war) against the American and its allies’ occupation,” said a brief Taliban announcement Sunday.
U.S.-led foreign troops withdrew from the country after almost 20 years of war with the Taliban.
The Islamist group had agreed not to allow Afghanistan to be used by transnational terrorists, including al-Qaida, to target America and its allies. The group also pledged they would respect rights of all Afghans, including women, and not bring back the harsh polices of their previous government in Kabul from 1996-2001.
But since retaking power, the hardline group’s men-only government has significantly rolled back women’s right to work and education and placed restrictions on civil liberties, saying they are in line with Afghan culture and Sharia or Islamic law.
The killing of fugitive al-Qaida leader Aymen al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone attack last month against his safe house in the heart of the Afghan capital has raised questions about the Taliban’s counterterrorism guarantees.