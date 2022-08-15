ພວກຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ເປັນ “​ວັນ​ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ” ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຄືນໃໝ່ ຈາກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ຈາກ​ສາ​ກົນ ທ່າມ​ກາງທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ແລະອົງ​ການ NATO.

ການ​ເຂົ້າຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ​ໂດຍບໍ່ມີ​ການຕ້ານ​ທານ​ໃດໆ ຈາກ​ກຳ​ລັງຮັກ​ສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການເຝິກ​ແອບ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຂັບໄລ່​ອອກ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ສິງ​ຫາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.​

​ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ວັນ​ທີ 15 ສິງ​ຫາ ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍຄົບ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ຂອງ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະສົງ​ຄາມ​ສັກສິດຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ.”

​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກາ​ນ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເ​ຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ​20 ປີ ກັບກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ.

​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ ໄດ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະບໍ່ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ​ໃຫ້​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຖືກ ໃຊ້ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຂ້າມ​ຊາດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ກຸ່ມອາ​ລກາ​ອິ​ດາ (al-Qaida) ເພື່ອ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ. ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ຕົນຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການເຄົາ​ລົບ ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານທັງ​ໝົດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງຄັດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊຸດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່ກາ​ບູລ ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1996 ຫາ 2001 ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໃຊ້​ອີກ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຄືນ ​ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ພວກຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຖອຍ​ຫລັງ​ ແລະ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດຕໍ່​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ໂດຍກ່າ​ວວ່າ​ມັນ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ຊາ​ເຣຍ (Sharia) ຫລື​ກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງອິ​ສ​ລາມ.

​ການ​ສັງຫານຜູ້​ນຳ​ອາ​ລກາ​ອິ​ດາ ທີ່ຫລົບ​ໜີ ທ້າວ​ເອ​ເມນ ອາ​ລ ຊາ​ວາ​ຮິ​ຣີ (Aymen al-Zawahiri) ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ໂດ​ຣນ ຫຼືເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນບ່ອນຫຼົບ​ລີ້​ໃນໃຈ​ກາງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິບານ​.

Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops.



The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security forces of the ousted Afghan government and enabling the insurgents to enter the capital, Kabul, on August 15 after overrunning the rest of the country.



“August 15 is a national holiday in the country to mark the first anniversary of the victory of the Afghan jihad (holy war) against the American and its allies’ occupation,” said a brief Taliban announcement Sunday.



U.S.-led foreign troops withdrew from the country after almost 20 years of war with the Taliban.

The Islamist group had agreed not to allow Afghanistan to be used by transnational terrorists, including al-Qaida, to target America and its allies. The group also pledged they would respect rights of all Afghans, including women, and not bring back the harsh polices of their previous government in Kabul from 1996-2001.



But since retaking power, the hardline group’s men-only government has significantly rolled back women’s right to work and education and placed restrictions on civil liberties, saying they are in line with Afghan culture and Sharia or Islamic law.



The killing of fugitive al-Qaida leader Aymen al-Zawahiri in a U.S. drone attack last month against his safe house in the heart of the Afghan capital has raised questions about the Taliban’s counterterrorism guarantees.