ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣັຟ ການີ ໂດຍການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຜ່ານທາງ
ໂທລະພາບຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານຈະ
ປ່ອຍໂຕສະມາຊິກກຸ່ຕາລີບານທີ່ສຳຄັນສາມຄົນ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນຊາວຕາເວັນຕົກສອງ
ຄົນທີ່ຖືກລັກພາໂຕໄປໂດຍພວກຕາລີບານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມາດຕະການໃນການສ້າງຄວາມ
ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈກັນກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດ.
ທ່ານການີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈປ່ອຍໂຕນັກໂທດຕາລີບານສາມຄົນທີ່ເປັນ
ຜູ້ຖືກກັກຂອງຢູ່ນອກອັຟການິສຖານ ແບບມີເງື່ອນໄຂ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະການ
ປະສານງານຂອງເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານສາກົນ ແລະໄດ້ກັກຂັງໄວ້ຢູ່ຄຸກແບັກແຣມ (Bagram)
ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນກາບູລ, ໃນອັຟການິສຖານມາເປັນເວລານານສົມຄວນ.”
ຊາວຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ຖືກຈັບເປັນຕົວປະກັນແມ່ນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ, ທ່ານແຄວິນ ຄິງ ແລະ
ຊາວອອສເຕຣຍຄົນນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານທິມໂມທີ ຈອນ ວິກສ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນການກັກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີ
ບານນັບແຕ່ປີ 2016 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກລັກພາໂຕໄປຈາກນະຄອນ
ຫຼວງກາບູລ. ທັງສອງທ່ານເປັນອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາເມຣິກັນໃນອັຟ
ການິສຖານ.
ນັບແຕ່ມີການປະກາດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຂອງທ່ານການີ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກໍໄດ້ມີລາຍ
ງານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງພວກນັກໂທດສາມຄົນນັ້ນ ໂດຍ
ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ມີຄຳເຫັນໃດໆຈາກລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ.
ລາຍງານບາງອັນກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກນັກໂທດໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປກາຕາ ບ່ອນທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ
ມີຫ້ອງການທາງການເມືອງຕັ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຍງານອັນອື່ນໆກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຍັງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການີສຖານຢູ່.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານອັຟານິສຖານກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນ ວັນວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກນັກໂທດຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ອອກຈາກຄຸກໄປເທື່ອ ແລະລາວໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດ
ໃສ່ສະຫະລັດວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ການແລກປ່ຽນດັ່ງກ່າວຫລົ້ມແຫຼວ.
“ດັ່ງທີ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບອາເມຣິກັນ ພວກນັກໂທດຂອງເຮົາສົມຄວນທີ່ຈະນຳໄປສະຖານທີ່
ປອດໄພທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ ແລະປ່ອຍໂຕເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາໃນເວລານັ້ນຈະ
ປ່ອຍ ແລະສົ່ງອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະເພື່ອນຮວມງານຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານຊາບີຮູລລາ
ມູຈາຮີດ ອະທິບາຍເປັນພາສາພາສໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນບັນທຶກສຽງທີ່ສົ່ງມາຫາ ວີໂອເອ ທີ່ກ່າວ
ວ່າການສົນທະນາໄດ້ມີກັບສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ແມ່ນລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງບໍ່ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຄຳກ່າວອ້າງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີ
ບານນັ້ນ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດເທື່ອ.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in a televised speech to the nation earlier this week, announced that his government would release three prominent Taliban members in exchange for two Westerners abducted by the Taliban as a confidence-building measure with the insurgent group.
“We have decided to conditionally release three Taliban prisoners who have been detained outside of Afghanistan with the help and coordination of our international partners and have been kept in Bagram prison [north of Kabul] in Afghanistan for some time,” Ghani said.
The Western hostages are American Kevin King and Australian Timothy John Weeks who have been in Taliban’s captivity since 2016 when they were abducted from the capital, Kabul. Both were professors at the American University of Afghanistan.
Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King (photo taken from video sent to VOA from Taliban).
Conflicting reports
Since Ghani’s announcement of the deal Tuesday, there have been several conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the three inmates, with no comments from the Afghan government.
Some reports say the inmates have been transferred to Qatar where the Taliban has a political office, while other reports allege they are still in Afghanistan.
However, a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban told VOA Friday that the inmates have not left the prison, and he blamed the U.S. for the failure of the swap.
“As per the deal with the Americans, our prisoners were to be taken to the mutually agreed safe location and freed there. We would have then released and handed the American (and his colleague) over to them,” Zabihullah Mujahid explained in a Pashto-language audio message he sent to VOA, implying that the talks were with the U.S. not the Afghan government.
U.S. officials have not immediately reacted to the Taliban claim.