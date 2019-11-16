ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສ​ຣັ​ຟ ກາ​ນີ ໂດຍ​ການກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ

​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຕໍ່​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​

ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຸ່ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ເພື່ອ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຊາວ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສອງ

​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕໄປ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຕາ​ລີບານ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ມາ​ດ​ຕະ​ການໃນການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ

​ໄວ້​ເນື້ອ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃຈກັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່​ມ​ກະ​ບົດ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈປ່ອຍ​ໂຕນັກ​ໂທດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ

ຜູ້ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແບບ​ມີ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ແລະ​ການ

ປະ​ສ​ານ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມງານ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ຄຸກ​ແບັກ​ແຣມ (Bagram)

ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ, ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ມາເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ​ສົມ​ຄວນ.”

ຊາວ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ແມ່ນຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ທ່ານ​ແຄວິນ​ ຄິງ ແລະ​

ຊາວອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣຍຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ​ທິ​ມໂມ​ທີ ຈອນ ວິກ​ສ໌ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ

​ບານ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2016 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ​ໄປຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ

​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ. ທັງ​ສອງທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນໃນອັ​ຟ​

ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ມີການ​ປະ​ກາດຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກາ​ນີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ກໍໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ

​ງານທີ່ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງກັນ ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ ໂດຍ

​ທີ່​ຍັງບໍ່​ມີ​ຄຳເຫັນ​ໃດໆ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ລ​າຍ​ງານບາງອັນກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ກາ​ຕາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ

ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອັນອື່ນໆ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນີ​ສ​ຖານຢູ່.



ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍຕາມ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານອັ​ຟາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ໃນ ວັນ​ວັນ​

ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກໄປ​ເທື່ອ ແລະລາວໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ

ໃສ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ວ່າ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຫລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ.

“ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາສົມ​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່

​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນ ແລະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂ​ຕເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນຈະ​

ປ່ອຍ​ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລ​ະ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮວມ​ງານ​ຄືນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານ​ຊ​າ​ບີ​ຮູ​ລ​ລາ

ມູ​ຈາ​ຮີດ ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ພາ​ສ​ໂຕ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ທຶກສຽງ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ມາ​ຫາ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ພວ​ກເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​

ບານນັ້ນ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີທັນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອ​.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in a televised speech to the nation earlier this week, announced that his government would release three prominent Taliban members in exchange for two Westerners abducted by the Taliban as a confidence-building measure with the insurgent group.

“We have decided to conditionally release three Taliban prisoners who have been detained outside of Afghanistan with the help and coordination of our international partners and have been kept in Bagram prison [north of Kabul] in Afghanistan for some time,” Ghani said.

The Western hostages are American Kevin King and Australian Timothy John Weeks who have been in Taliban’s captivity since 2016 when they were abducted from the capital, Kabul. Both were professors at the American University of Afghanistan.

Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King (photo taken from video sent to VOA from Taliban).

Conflicting reports

Since Ghani’s announcement of the deal Tuesday, there have been several conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the three inmates, with no comments from the Afghan government.

Some reports say the inmates have been transferred to Qatar where the Taliban has a political office, while other reports allege they are still in Afghanistan.

However, a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban told VOA Friday that the inmates have not left the prison, and he blamed the U.S. for the failure of the swap.

“As per the deal with the Americans, our prisoners were to be taken to the mutually agreed safe location and freed there. We would have then released and handed the American (and his colleague) over to them,” Zabihullah Mujahid explained in a Pashto-language audio message he sent to VOA, implying that the talks were with the U.S. not the Afghan government.

U.S. officials have not immediately reacted to the Taliban claim.