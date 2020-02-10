ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສອງ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ກັນ ເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ເຊີຣຊາດ ​ແຂວງ​ນາ​ກາ​ຣ​ຮາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ສິບ​ເອກ ຮາ​ວີ​ແອ​ຣ ຈາ​ກົວ ກູ​ຕີ​ແອ​ເຣສ ແລະ​ສິບ​ເອກ ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ​ໂອ ເຣ ຣອດ​ຣີ​ເກັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ແລະ ທະ​ຫານ​ອີກ 6 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ເມື່ອ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ສົມ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ດ້ວຍ​ປືນ​ກົນ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາ ມາ​ມູດ ມີ​ອາ​ແຄ​ລ ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງໆ​ນານ​ກາ​ຮາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ແມ່ນ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ຢູ່​ນະ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້ ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ແຊກ​ຊຶມ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼື​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໄປ​ໂດຍຜິດ​ພາດ. ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮອບ​ດ້ານ. ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ໃດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ແລ້ວ​ຈະ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ກັບ​ທ່ານ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ຊາ ມາ​ມູດ ມີ​ອາ​ແຄ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ໃສ່​ຊຸດ​ທະ​ຫານກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຍິງ​ສັງ​ຫານ ໃນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ສ່ວນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 6 ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖ​ານ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ 2020 ນັ້ນ ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ ດ້ວຍ. ເ​ມື່ອ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 22 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບຢູ່​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ເຫດ​ການ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ ທະ​ຫານ​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫັນ​ປືນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຫຼື ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນາ​ນາ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ ຫຼື ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ແປກ​ເລີຍ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ອ້າງ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໄດ້​ແຊກ​ຊຶມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ກອງກຳ​ລັງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ “ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພາຍ​ໃນ” ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ແລະໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ. ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ເມື່ອ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

The U.S. Department of Defense has released the names of the two U.S. soldiers who were killed in a shootout early Sunday in the Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.



Sergeant Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sergeant Antonio Rey Rodriguez were killed and six other servicemen wounded when an Afghan partner opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.



Shah Mahmood Miakhel//Governor of Nangarhar Province



"The operation is ongoing there, we still do not know whether he was an infiltrator, or if it was done by mistake. A delegation has gone there for a comprehensive investigation. Whenever we receive more details will share that with you.



The governor of the eastern Afghan province, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, told VOA the assailant in army uniform was also killed in the ensuing firefight.



The Afghan Defense Ministry an Afghan army solider was also killed.



Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday's casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there



Incidents involving Afghan personnel turning their guns on local partners or U.S.-led international forces during training or combat operations are not uncommon.



The Taliban claims its fighters have infiltrated Afghan forces and carry out such "insider attacks" as and when they get an opportunity. But the insurgent group has not taken credit for Saturday night's incident.