ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ລາຍຊື່ຂອງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນການຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຊີຣຊາດ ແຂວງນາກາຣຮາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.
ສິບເອກ ຮາວີແອຣ ຈາກົວ ກູຕີແອເຣສ ແລະສິບເອກ ແອນໂຕນີໂອ ເຣ ຣອດຣີເກັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ທະຫານອີກ 6 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ເປີດສາກຍິງໃສ່ ກອງກຳລັງປະສົມ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ ດ້ວຍປືນກົນ.
ທ່ານຊາ ມາມູດ ມີອາແຄລ ເຈົ້າແຂວງໆນານກາຮາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຕິບັດການແມ່ນສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ ຜູ້ຮ້າຍເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ແຊກຊຶມເຂົ້າມາຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼືວ່າ ມັນເປັນການເຮັດໄປໂດຍຜິດພາດ. ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ກໍໄດ້ໄປນະທີ່ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນຢ່າງຮອບດ້ານ. ໃນເມື່ອໃດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມອີກ ແລ້ວຈະແບ່ງປັນເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ກັບທ່ານ.”
ເຈົ້າແຂວງທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານຊາ ມາມູດ ມີອາແຄລ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ຜູ້ຮ້າຍໃສ່ຊຸດທະຫານກອງທັບບົກ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຍິງສັງຫານ ໃນການຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ.
ສ່ວນກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານກອງທັບບົກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍນຳດ້ວຍ.
ພວກທະຫານສະຫະລັດ 6 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ນັ້ນ ລວມທັງການເສຍຊີວິດແລະບາດເຈັບຂອງວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້ ດ້ວຍ. ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ 22 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ເຫດການທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ທະຫານຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຫັນປືນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃສ່ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຫຼື ກອງກຳລັງນານາຊາດທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ຫຼື ປະຕິບັດການສູ້ລົບ ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ແປກເລີຍ.
ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ອ້າງວ່າ ພວກນັກລົບຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ແຊກຊຶມເຂົ້າໃນກອງກຳລັງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ “ໂຈມຕີພາຍໃນ” ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ແລະໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໂອກາດ. ແຕ່ກຸ່ມກກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີ ໃນເຫດການເມື່ອຄືນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້.
The U.S. Department of Defense has released the names of the two U.S. soldiers who were killed in a shootout early Sunday in the Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.
Sergeant Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sergeant Antonio Rey Rodriguez were killed and six other servicemen wounded when an Afghan partner opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel//Governor of Nangarhar Province
"The operation is ongoing there, we still do not know whether he was an infiltrator, or if it was done by mistake. A delegation has gone there for a comprehensive investigation. Whenever we receive more details will share that with you.
The governor of the eastern Afghan province, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, told VOA the assailant in army uniform was also killed in the ensuing firefight.
The Afghan Defense Ministry an Afghan army solider was also killed.
Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday's casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there
Incidents involving Afghan personnel turning their guns on local partners or U.S.-led international forces during training or combat operations are not uncommon.
The Taliban claims its fighters have infiltrated Afghan forces and carry out such "insider attacks" as and when they get an opportunity. But the insurgent group has not taken credit for Saturday night's incident.