ກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ພື້ນເມືອງ ພະຍາຍາມ ນຳຜູ້ລ່ວງລະເມີດ ທາງເພດ ມາລົງໂທດ

ໃນຫຼາຍເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ອອກມາລາຍງານດ້ວຍການກ່າວຫາ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລະເມີດທາງເພດໂດຍຄົນມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະ ນັກການເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນ, ຈົນກໍ່

ໃຫ້ເກີດຂະບວນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການລວນລາມທາງເພດທົ່ວໂລກ.

ແຕ່ກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ພື້ນເມືອງກ່າວວ່າ ມີການເພັ່ງເລັງຄວາມສົນໃຈ

ໃສ່ບັນຫາຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງເພດຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງພື້ນເມືອງໜ້ອຍໂພດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດຳເນີນມາ

ຕັ້ງແຕ່ສະໄໝຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ວ່າ ຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍຖືກ

ນຳມາລົງໂທດ.

ສະຖິຕິຂອງສະຖາບັນຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳແຫ່ງຊາດໃນປີ 2016 ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການໜູນຫຼັງຕໍ່ການ

ກ່າວຕຳໜິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ:

ຄົນອິນເດຍແດງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ໃນ 5 ຄົນ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງພື້ນເມືອງ ອາລັສກາ ໄດ້ປະສົບ

ກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ນັ້ນກໍລວມມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງ

ເພດ, ທາງຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດທາງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໂດຍຄູ່ຮັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ແລະ ຜູ້ແອບຍ່າງຕາມ.

ແມ່ຍິງພື້ນເມືອງ ອາລັສກາ ໄດ້ຝືນທົນກັບການຖືກບັງຄັບທຳຮ້າຍທາງເພດໃນລະດັບ

ທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວ ຢູ່ລະ

ດັບທີ່ສູງກວ່າບ່ອນອື່ນໆໃນ ສະຫະລັດ 10 ເທົ່າ.

96 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ພື້ນເມືອງ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການຂົ່ມຂືນ ຫຼື

ທຳຮ້າຍທາງເພດແມ່ນນັ້ນ ຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍຜູ້ໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນພື້ນເມືອງ.

ອຳນາດໃນການຕັດສິນຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳໃນປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ “ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໃນເຂດສະ

ຫງວນ ແລະ ດິນແດນອື່ນໆທີ່ຖືກຄວາມຄຸມໂດຍການປົກຄອງຂອງລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ,

ແມ່ນຖືກຄວບຄຸມຮ່ວມກັນໂດຍລັດຖະບານກາງ, ລັດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ,

ແລ້ວແຕ່ວ່າ ຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ ແລະ ເຊື້ອຊາດຂອງຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດ

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຫຍັງ.

Over the past several months, dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by celebrities and politicians, prompting a global movement against sexual harassment.



But Native American advocacy groups say far too little attention is focused on the issue of sexual violence against native women, which has been going on since colonial times, and that the vast majority of abusers are never brought to justice.



2016 National Institute of Justice statistics back up their complaints:



* More than 4-in-5 American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime. That includes sexual violence, physical and/or emotional aggression by a partner, and stalking.



* Alaska Native women endure the highest rate of forced sexual assault and fall victim to domestic violence at a rate 10 times higher than anywhere else in the United States.



* Ninety-six percent of Native American victims of rape or sexual assault are attacked by non-native assailants.



Criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country (on reservations and other lands held in government trust) is shared by federal, state and local governments, depending on where crimes take place and what race the perpetrator is.