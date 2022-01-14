ການສົ່ງ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນລັກ ສະນະສະເພາະທີ່ທໍາມະດາ ​ສຳ​ລັບ “ຖານ​ສົ່ງ​ຍານອະວະກາດສະເປກໂຄສທ໌” ໃນ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ, ທັງ​ນີ້​ກໍ​ເນື່ອງມາ​ຈາກ ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຂົນສົ່ງດ້ານການຄ້າທາງອະວະກາດ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ລິເລີ້ມຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫລື NASA ​ທີ່​ຈະສົ່ງນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ກັບຄືນໄປຍັງດວງເດືອນ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍອັນສຸດທ້າຍ ຄືໄປເຖິງດາວພະອັງຄານ. ເຄນ ຟາຣາບອຟ (Kane Farabaugh) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ​ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງ ທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ຈາກ​ເມື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ກ່ອນ ເວ​ລາ​ໂຄງ​ການ ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະກາດ​ໄປ​ກັບ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສ້າງຕົນເອງຂຶ້ນມາ ໃນຮູບແບບໃໝ່ ທ່າມກາງການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນລະດັບໂລກ ທີ່ດຸເດືອດຮຸນແຮງ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານເດລ ເຄັຕແຊມ (Dale Ketcham), ຮອງປະທານໂຄງ​ການອະວະກາດ ປະຈໍາ​ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍ້າຍມາທີ່ນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີການຍ່າງ ຢູ່ເທິງຊາຍຫາດໂກໂກ້ເປັນເວລາສາມປີ ກ່ອນທີ່​ອົງ​ການນາຊາຈະ​ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ.”

ທ່ານເດລ ເຄັຕ​ແຊມ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ມາກັບໂຄງການອະວະກາດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເຫັນການປ່ຽນແປງທາງເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງຊຸມຊົນໃນອ້ອມໆບໍລິເວນ ສູນກາງອະວະກາດ ເຄນເນດີ ຂອງນາຊາຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1950 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ບາລູຕາ (Brian Baluta), ຄະນະກໍາມະການພັດທະນາເສດ ຖະກິດ ແຫ່ງ ສະເປກໂຄສທ໌ ຂອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເປັນເວລາ 50 ປີໂດຍປະມານ, ຖ​ານສົ່ງອະວະກາດ ສະເປກໂຄສທ໌ ຂອງ ຟລໍຣິດາ ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສໍາລັບການສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດ.”

ບ່ອນ​ສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດ...ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນຜະລິດ. ອຸປະກອນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການຍານອະວະກາດ ອະ​ພອ​ລໂລ (Apollo) ແລະ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ

ກາດ​ໄປ​ກັບ ໃນຊ່ວງຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປຍັງລັດຟລໍຣິດາເພື່ອ​ທຳການປະກອບ. ເມື່ອຍານອະວະກາດແອັດແລນຕິສ (Atlantis) ລົງມາຈອດໃນປີ 2011 ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາລະກິດ ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ຂອງໂຄງ​ການ​ຍານ​ອະ

ວະ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ກັບນັ້ນ, ຖືເປັນການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງຍຸກການບິນໃນອະວະກາດຂອງມະ ນຸດ. ເມື່ອການປ່ອຍຍານອະວະກາດຫຼຸດລົງ, ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງຖານ​ສົ່ງສະເປກໂຄສທ໌ (Space Coast) ກໍປະສົບກັບບັນຫາ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ບາລູຕາ, ຄະນະກໍາມະການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ ແຫ່ງ ສະເປກ ໂຄສທ໌ ຂອງຟລໍຣິດາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນປີ 2011, ນະຈຸດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີການຫວ່າງງານເຖິງ 12 ເປີເຊັນ. ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ແລະວິໄສທັດຂອງທາງບໍລິສັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງພຽງພໍ.”

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ບາລູຕາ, ຮອງປະທານຄະນະກໍາມະການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ ຫຼື EDC ຂອງ ສະເປກ ໂຄສທ໌ ແຫ່ງລັດຟລໍຣິດາກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ອົງກອນຂອງທ່ານສະເໜີແນວຄິດທີ່ສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງໂຊກຊະຕາຂອງແຮງງານຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຢ່າງຖາວອນ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ບາລູຕາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການນໍາໃຊ້ຂັ້ນຕອນ ທີ່ບໍ່ທໍາມະດາ ໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງບັນດາບໍ ລິສັດຜູ້ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ສ້າງຜູ້ສືບທອດຕໍ່ຈາກຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ກັບ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ມັນຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ ລູກທີມການສໍາຫຼວດຍານພາຫະນະ ຫຼື Crew Exploration Vehicle ແລະຍັງບໍ່ມີການເຮັດສັນຍາ ສໍາລັບມັນເທື່ອ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ໄປຫາບໍລິສັດ ລັອກຮີດ ມາຣ໌ຕິນ (Lockheed Martin), ນອຣ໌ທຣັປ ກຣໍາແມນ (Northrup Grumman), ແລະ ໂບອິ້ງ (Boeing) ເຊິ່ງເປັນບັນ ດາບໍລິສັດທີ່ໜ້າຈະແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະເອົາຊະນະ ໃນສັນຍາຂອງການດໍາເນີນງານນັ້ນໄດ້ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ສະເໜີລາຄາໃຫ້ສູງແບບບໍ່ທໍາມະດາ, ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າຊະນະ ໃນການເຊັນສັນຍາ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າຈະພິຈາລະນາໃນການເປີດໂຕຈາກ ແຫຼມ ຄານາເວີຣາລ (Cape Canaveral), ແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າ ຍັງຈະຕ້ອງພິຈາລະນາໃນການປະກອບຍານອະວະກາດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານເຄລລີ ເດິຟາຊິໂອ, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ໂຄງ​ການ​ Orion ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ລັອກຮີດ ມາຣ໌ຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການກະຈາຍຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງຫຼັກຊັບ, ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າຫາກກະຈາຍຄວາມສ່ຽງຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ ແລະຜົນຜະລິດຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ພວກເຈົ້າສາມາດ ດໍາເນີນງານ ຜ່ານຈຸດທີ່ຕໍ່າເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານເຄລລີ ເດິຟາຊິໂອ ແມ່ນຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງບໍລິສັດ ລັອກຮີດ ມາຣ໌ຕິນ, ຜູ້ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເຮັດສັນຍາ ການສ້າງຍານອະວະກາດຮຸ້ນໃໝ່ໃນການນໍາສົ່ງມະນຸດໄປຍັງດວງເດືອນຂອງອົງການນາຊາ. ຍານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ນັກ

ບິນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ປັດຈຸບັນຮ້ອງວ່າ Orion, ຈະເປັນຍານອະວະກາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການອາຣ໌ເຕີມິສ (Artemis). ບາງ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ ຂອງ​ຍານ Orion ແມ່ນປະກອບເຂົ້າກັນຢູ່ສູນ​ກາງ​ໃໝ່ Star Center ຂອງບໍລິສັດລັອກຮີດ ໃກ້ໆກັບເມືອງທິຕັສວີລ (Titusville), ​ໃນລັດຟລໍລິດາ ລວມເຖິງການຄວບຄຸມການແລ່ນສາຍໄຟ ແລະການນໍາໃຊ້ແຜ່ນ​ກັນຄວາມຮ້ອນ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນ ຍານອະວະກາດ Orion.

ທ່ານ ເດິຟາຊິໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນກໍາລັງກໍ່ໂຕຂຶ້ນ. ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງພາມະນຸດ ໄປໄກກວ່າທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍໄປມາແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານເດລ ເຄັຕ​ແຊມ ຮອງປະທານໂຄງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດແຫ່ງລັດຟລໍຣິດາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາກັບບັນດານັກບິນອະວະກາດກຸ່ມທໍາອິດທັງ 7 ທ່ານ, ມັນເປັນເມືອງຊາຍ​ແດນແທ້ໆ.”

ຄໍາອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບເມືອງຊາຍແດນຂອງວາຍເວັສທ໌ນັ້ນ ເປັນວິທີທີ່ທ່ານເຄັຕແຊມ ກໍານົດລັກສະນະຂອງ ສະເປກໂຄສທ໌ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ດ້ວຍການເຮັດສັນ ຍາກັບລັດຖະບານ ແລະເປັນບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນເຊັ່ນ ສະເປກ ເອັກສ (Space X), ບລູ ອໍຣິຈີນ (Blue Origin), ແລະຮຸ້ນ​ສ່ວນແອບັສ ວັນ ເວັບ (Airbus One Web) ທ່າມກາງການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈໍານວນອົງການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເຮັດທຸລະກິດອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ແລະການເຂົ້າໄປໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດໃນການສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານເດລ ເຄັຕ​ແຊມ ຮອງປະທານ​ໂຄງ​ການອະວະກາດແຫ່ງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍໄດ້ປະກາດໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ຈະມີບໍລິສັດ​ສົ່ງຍານອະວະ ກາດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຊື່ວ່າ ອັສຕຣາ ມາທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງຈະຫຼວດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍສໍາລັບດາວທຽມຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງປະກອບໃໝ່ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງອຸດສາຫະກໍາອະວະກາດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີຄວາມສໍາພັນ ທີ່ເປັນອົງປະກອບ ນ້ອຍໆໂຕອື່ນໆ ກໍາລັງມາຕື່ມອີກຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ເຄັຕແຊມ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຍິ່ງ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຍິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ດີ. ເພາະມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຊຸກຍູ້ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດພາຍໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ແຕ່ມັນຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ ໃນ​ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານມອງວ່າ ເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງອະວະກາດ ໃນຮູບແບບໃໝ່.

Space launches are once again a regular feature on the “Space Coast” of Florida, thanks to a boom in commercial space transportation and a NASA initiative to return astronauts to the moon, with the eventual goal of reaching Mars. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, it’s a dramatic turnaround from a decade ago when the Space Shuttle program ended, forcing the industry to reinvent itself amid fierce global competition.

Dale Ketcham, Vice President, Space Florida

“I moved here and learned how to walk on Cocoa Beach three years before NASA was created.”

Not only has Dale Ketchum grown up with the U.S. space program, he’s watched it transform the economies of communities surrounding NASA’s Kennedy Space Center several times since the 1950s.

Brian Baluta, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast

“For 50 years roughly, Florida’s Space Coast was the place for launch.”

Launch… but not production. Most of the equipment used in the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs over those years was shipped to Florida for assembly. When Atlantis touched down in 2011 on the final shuttle mission, it marked the end of an era in human spaceflight. As launches decreased, the Space Coast’s economy suffered.

Brian Baluta, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast

“In 2011, unemployment was 12 percent at that point. // The economy and its outlook was not that strong.”

Brian Baluta, Vice President of the Economic Development Commission, or EDC of Florida’s Space Coast, says that’s when his organization offered a concept that could change the fortunes of the area’s workforce –permanently.

Brian Baluta, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast

“It started with taking the unusual step of reaching out to the companies who were likely to produce the successor to the Space Shuttle. At the time it was called the Crew Exploration Vehicle and there wasn’t a contract for it yet. But we reached out to Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, Boeing - the companies that would likely compete and win for that contract, and we made the unusual pitch of – if you win the contract not only should you consider launching from Cape Canaveral but you should consider assembling your spacecraft here.”

The concept took off.

Kelly DeFazio,, Lockheed Martin Orion Site Director

“Just like diversifying a portfolio, if you diversify the area and your products you can ride through those lows.”

Kelly Defazio is a site director with Lockheed Martin, who won the contract to create NASA’s next generation spacecraft transporting humans back to the moon. The Crew Exploration Vehicle, now called “Orion,” will be the capsule of the upcoming Artemis missions. Some of Orion’s components are pieced together at Lockheed’s new Star Center near Titusville, Florida, including wiring harnesses… and the application of thermal tiles that will protect the Orion capsule.

DeFazio says excitement is building.

Kelly DeFazio, Lockheed Martin Orion Site Director

“We’re going to take humans farther than they have ever gone before.”

Dale Ketcham, Space Florida Vice President

“When I was growing up with the original 7 astronauts, it was really a frontier town.”

That Wild West frontier town description is also how Ketcham characterizes the present day Space Coast, with government contractors and private companies like Space X, Blue Origin, and the Airbus One Web partnership among a growing number of organizations jockeying for real estate and launch access.

Dale Ketcham, Space Florida Vice President

“We just had an announcement this week that there will be a small launch company called Astra coming here to build small rockets for small satellites which is a big new component of the space industry. // But we’ve also got Firefly, Relativity coming and others will be coming after that.”

The more the merrier says Ketchum. Not only does it help the local economy, it also keeps the United States competitive globally in what he sees as a new space race.