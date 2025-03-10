ໃນທົ່ວບັນດາປະເທດເກາະ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ບັນດານັກຂ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງຕ້ານຢັນຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ ແລະ ຄະດີໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ແລະ ຊັ່ງຊາຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ເສລີພາບຂອງບັນນາທິການທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຈັສຊີກາ ສໂຕນ ມີລາຍງານສຳລັບວີໂອເອ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນເດືອນທັນວາ 2022. ຫຼັງຈາກດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ… ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອການປ່ຽນແປງໃນເກາະ ຟີຈີ ຢູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທີ່ຫາກໍຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ຊີຕີເວນີ ຣາບູກາ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະເຂົ້າຢາກຂອບໃຈປະຊາຊົນແຫ່ງ ຟີຈີ ແລະ ຂໍຍ້ອງຍໍເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ຣາບູກາ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກກົດໝາຍທີ່ອະນຸຍາດການປັບໃໝ ແລະ ການຂັງຄຸກນັກຂ່າວເປັນເວລາສອງປີ ສຳລັບການພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕໍ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຊາດ.

ທ່ານ ອິນດຣາ ຊິງ, ຈາກບໍລິສັດກະຈາຍສຽງ ຟີຈີ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມ ວ່າ “ທ່ານນາຍົກ ແລະ ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ບໍ່ຫຼາຍກໍໜ້ອຍ, ບໍ່ມີບັນຫາໃດໆກັບການຕອບຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆ.”

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນພາກພື້ນໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄະແນນເສລີພາບໃນການນຳສະເໜີຂ່າວຂອງ ຟີຈີ ຕິດຢູ່ອັນດັບນຶ່ງໃນຫ້າຂອງ 14 ປະເທດທີ່ຖືກສຳຫຼວດສຳລັບດັດສະນີເສລີພາບຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງບັນດາໝູ່ເກາະ ປາຊີຟິກ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາຕາລີນາ ໂຕຮີ, ຈາກອົງການ Pacific Freedom Forum ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນພຽງບາດກ້າວທຳອິດສຳລັບສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.”

ປະເທດເກາະ ປາລາວ ແມ່ນຢູ່ອັນດັບສູງສຸດໃນດັດສະນີນັ້ນ. ທ່ານນາງ ເລລານີ ເຣຄລາຍ ແມ່ນຮອງປະທານຂອງສະມາຄົມຂ່າວເກາະປາຊີຟິກ ແລະ ຫົວໜ້າໜັງສືພິມ Island Times.

ທ່ານນາງ ເລລານີ ເຣຄລາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັກຂ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງເປັນພິເສດພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍມີກົດໝາຍທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນສື່ມວນຊົນ.”

ແຕ່ການປົກປ້ອງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກທົດສອບ. ທ່ານນາງ ເຣຄລາຍ ແມ່ນມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໝິ່ນປະໝາດຂອງບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍພໍ່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເກາະປາລາວ ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ບໍລິສັດນັ້ນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນ “ການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຜິດ ແລະ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພິສູດ” ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຈ່າຍພາສີ. ທ່ານ ເຣຄລາຍ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຳລັງສົ່ງສັນຍານອອກໄປເໜືອກວ່າໜັງສືພິມ Island Times.

ທ່ານນາງ ເລລານີ ເຣຄລາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເພື່ອເນັ້ນໜັກໃຫ້ນັກຂ່າວຄິດຄືນສອງຄັ້ງ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕີພິມແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍຕາມ ຫຼື ກ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສະແດງສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່.”

ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ກໍຍັງແຜ່ຫຼາຍໃນປະເທດເກາະປາຊີຟິກ ທົງກາ. ທ່ານ ເມລີໂນ ມາກາ, ນັກບັນຍາຍຢູ່ອົງການຂ່າວ Tonga Independent, ຮູ້ຈັກນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ຖືກການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ມາກາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງພວກນີ້ຈະເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບໃນຈຸດອ່ອນອື່ນໆຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງວ່າ ການຂາດເງິນທຶນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆບາງຄັ້ງພະຍາຍາມຂໍຊາວ ທົງກາ ຫຼືແມ່ນກະທັ້ງລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ສຳລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ເຊິ່ງຈະສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫລະຂອງບັນນາທິການ.

ທ່ານ ເມລີໂນ ມາກາ ຈາກອົງການຂ່າວ Tonga Independent ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກົດດັນຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນມັກຈະຢູ່ສາກເບື້ອງຫຼັງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈບາງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສລັດຖະບານສຳລັບວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນເກືອບຄືກັບຍ່າງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ງລະເບີດຝັງດິນ.”

ກັບໄປໃນ ຟີຈີ, ທ່ານ ຊິງ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມຂອງທ່ານສາມາດທີ່ຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງການຮັບເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ ຈີນ ແລະ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຈ້າງທີ່ປຶກສາທົ່ວໄປ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການລາຍງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ບົນພື້ນຖານທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ທ່ານ ຊິງ ເວົ້າວ່າ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນການສິ້ນສຸດແນວໂນ້ມຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຕໍ່ການກວດກາຕົນເອງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເກືອບວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານຂ່າວທີ່ຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບໃດໆໃນຟີຈີ ມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 20 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອິນດຣາ ຊິງ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ “ຄືທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນມັນ, ຄົນໜຸ່ມສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ພວກນີ້ ແມ່ນຍັງປັບໂຕໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ທີ່ຫາກໍໄດ້ຮັບໃໝ່ນີ້ຢູ່.”

ເສລີພາບເປັນສິ່ງ ທີ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນພາກັນອິດສາ.

Across Pacific Island nations, journalists are pushing back on draconian laws and defamation cases, and weighing the cost of Chinese economic help against true editorial freedom.

Celebration in December 2022. After more than a decade under a restrictive media law … a vote for change in the Pacific island of Fiji. Newly elected Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka:

"I’d like to thank the people of Fiji and congratulate them.”

The Rabuka government repealed a law that allowed the fining and jailing of journalists for up to two years for publishing stories considered against the national interest.

“The prime minister and the ministers, more or less, do not have any issues with answering questions.”

Regional journalists rated Fiji’s press freedoms in the top five of 14 nations surveyed for the first-ever Pacific Islands Media Freedom Index.

“This is just the first step for a better media for our Pacific people.”

The island nation of Palau took the top spot in the index. Leilani Reklai is vice president of the Pacific Islands News Association …

and publisher of the Island Times.

“The journalists are protected specifically under the Constitution. And we also have laws that are in place to support the media.”

But those protections are being tested. Reklai is named in a defamation lawsuit brought by a company owned by the father of Palau’s president for what the company says are “false and unsubstantiated allegations" about tax payments. Reklai believes the lawsuit is sending a message beyond the Island Times.



“It serves to have the journalists think twice before they print anything or [before] they express what they feel is the story that's going on.”

Defamation lawsuits are also prevalent in the Pacific island of Tonga. Melino Maka, a commentator at the Tonga Independent, knows of many journalists entangled in them.

Maka says these lawsuits exploit another vulnerability of the media here: a lack of funding. He says outlets sometimes resort to asking the Tongan or even the Chinese government for financial help, risking their editorial independence.

“Chinese pressure is always there behind the scenes. //WHITE FLASH// I can understand some of those who are relying on [the] government for their work. Almost like walking in a mine field.”

Back in Fiji, Singh says his team has managed to avoid taking Chinese help … and they’ve recently decided to hire a general counsel to make sure their reporting is on solid legal ground.



Singh says the challenge now is ending the media’s tendency to self-censor after almost 20 years of little to no accountability reporting in Fiji.

“As I see it, most of these young ones are still adapting to this newfound freedom.”:48

A freedom that is the envy of journalists across the region.