ຊັອຟແວການປິດບັງສຽງ ມີເປົ້າໝາຍ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົນທະນາສໍາລັບສູນກາງໂທລະສັບ ມີຄວາມງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ກໍາລັງ ນໍາໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI, ເພື່ອປິດບັງສໍານຽງສຽງຂອງພະນັກງານໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ສູນ​ຮັບ​ແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດການເລືອກການ​ຈຳ​ແນກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກລົງ, ແຕ່ບາງຄົນກ່າວ ວ່າຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍແມ່ນກໍາລັງຖືກລຶບລ້າງອອກໄປ. ແມັດ ດິບໂບ (Matt Dibble) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນເສດຖະກິດໂລກ, ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຫາສູນບໍລິການລູກຄ້າ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຖືກຮັບ​ສາຍ​ໂດຍ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປຂອງໂລກ. ບັນດາພະນັກງານສູນ​ກາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ສາມາດຝຶກແອບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາສື່ສານ ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບກັບບັນດາລູກຄ້າທີ່ມີພາສາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ ວັດທະນະທໍາທີ່ ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ສກັອດ:

“ໂອເຄ ລອງເບິ່ງ: ‘ຊ່າງພາບ.’

‘ຊ່າງພາບ.’

ດີ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການຝຶກແອບ, ແຕ່ສໍານຽງສຽງກໍມັກຈະເປັນອຸປະສັກ, ກ່າວໂດຍ ຜູ້ພັດທະນາ ທ່ານຊາຣາດທ໌ ນາຣາຢານາ (Sharath Narayana).

ທ່ານຊາຣາດທ໌ ເກຊາວາ ນາຣາຢານາ, ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງປັນຍາປະດິດ ຊານາສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍບາງຕົວຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ຂອງຊີວິດຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ຫຼືແມ່ຍິງ ຄົນນັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າບາງລະດັບຂອງການຖືກ​ຈຳ​ແນກ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງກໍຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດໂດຍກົງ.”

ທ່ານ ນາຣາຢານາ ເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງປັນຍາປະດິດ ຊານາສ (Sanas AI), ມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງເທັກໂນໂລຈີສາມາດປັບວິ​ທີ​ທີ່ ສຽງຂອງ​ຜູ້ເວົ້າເວົ້າ​ອອກ​ມາ ດ້ວຍເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ນຽງສອດຄ່ອງໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານສກັອດ:

“ສະບາຍດີ, ຂ້ອຍຊື່ ອິກກີ້ (Iggy) ຂ້ອຍມາຈາກປາຣາຍາເກ (Parañaque).”

“ສະບາຍດີ, ຂ້ອຍຊື່ ອິກກີ້ (Iggy) ຂ້ອຍມາຈາກປາຣາຍາເກ (Parañaque).”

ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງອາດມີຄວາມບອບບາງ, ແຕ່ ທ່ານນາຣາຢານາ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານຈາກສູນກາງໂທລະ​ສັບ ຫຼີກລ້ຽງຈາກ ການຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດ.

ທ່ານນາຣາຢານາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນຄວາມຈິງວ່າຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ມາຈາກ ອິນເດຍ, ຫຼື ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ມາຈາກ ຟີລິບປິນ. ແຕ່ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ຈະຕ້ອງມີສຽງທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງດີ, ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈສູງ ແລະ ມີຊີວິດຊີວາທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນໆຕ້ອງການທີ່ ຈະສົນທະນານໍາລາວ.”

ການເລືອກປະຕິບັດ ຫຼືການລ່ວງລະເມີດໂດຍຜູ້ໂທ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍປັດໃຈທີ່ ນໍາໄປສູ່ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນບັນດາພະນັກງານສູນກາງໂທລະ​ສັບ. ທ່ານ ນາຣາຢານາເອງ ກໍເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງໂທລະ​ສັບ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ອ້າງຕໍ່ພຶດຕິກໍາຂອງຜູ້ໂທ, ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາຣາຢານາ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສໍານຽງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທໍາອິດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນແມ່ນ ນັ້ນຄືການຂາດຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຕໍ່ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ‘ເຮ!, ຂ້ອຍລໍຖ້າເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນ ຫາຂອງຂ້ອຍມາດົນແລ້ວໃດ. ບັດນີ້ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ ສາມາດເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ນຳ ຫຼື ສຽງຂອງລາວບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ​ໄດ້. ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ແທ້ໆບໍ?’”

ນັກສັງຄົມວິທະຍາ ທ່ານ ອານີສ ອານີສ (Aneesh Aneesh) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຄື ຊານາສ ສາມາດຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃຫ້ ແກ່ພະນັກງານສູນກາງໂທລະ​ສັບໄດ້.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານອານີສ ມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ສິ່ງນັ້ນມັນຍັງຈະແນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃສ່ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການບັ່ນທອນຄວາມເປັນມະນຸດທາງດ້ານເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີ, ແລະເປັນການລຶບລ້າງຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານອານີສ, ນັກສັງຄົມວິທະຍາຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂອເຣກອນ ກ່າວຜ່ານ ສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ການຄົມມະນາຄົມສື່ສານຂອງພວກເຮົາສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນຖືກ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອຜ່ານບາງ ລະບົບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອເທັກໂນໂລຈີເລີ້ມປ່ຽນແປງສໍານຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເອງ, ນັ້ນຄືການປ່ຽນແປງໂຕຂອງເຈົ້າ ສູ່ຮູບຮ່າງຂອງເຈົ້າເອງ. ປັດຈຸບັນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຜັກດັນບໍ່ໄດ້ພັດທະນາຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈລະຫວ່າງຄວາມ ເປັນມະນຸດ, ແຕ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຂັບເຂື່ອນ ແມ່ນການດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໃນຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ທີ່ວ່າ ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຈະຕ້ອງສໍາເລັດໜ້າທີ່ໃຫ້ສົມບູນ.”

ທ່ານນາຣາຢານາ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພະນັກງານພ້ອມດ້ວຍທາງເລືອກຂອງລະບົບ ຊານາສ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຕິດຕັ້ງແລ້ວ, 97 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນເລືອກທີ່​ຈະນໍາໃຊ້ມັນ ທຸກໆມື້.

ທ່ານສກັອດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຟັງສຽງຂອງນຶ່ງໃນການໂທລະ​ສັບຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໃຊ້ ຊານາສ ແລະ ວາວ!, ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ພາສາອັງກິດ ເປັນພາສາທໍາອິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ, ໃນເມື່ອຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນແນວນັ້ນເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາຣາຢານາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າເທັກໂນໂລຈີຄືທາງອອກຂອງມັນ ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງປ່ຽນລັກ ສະນະໃນການອອກສຽງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ແຕ່ຄົນອື່ນໆສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າແຈ່ມແຈ້ງດີທີ່ສຸດ. ແລ້ວເປັນຫຍັງມັນຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ງົດງາມໄດ້?”

ໃນຂະນະນີ້, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍຜູ້ຄົນໃນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັນ.

A California tech startup is using artificial intelligence, or AI, to mask the accents of call center workers to reduce discrimination, but some say diversity is being erased. Matt Dibble has the story.

In the global economy, a call to a customer service center will likely be answered by someone in a faraway part of the world. Call center workers can train for months to effectively communicate with customers whose native language and culture differ from theirs.

SOT

“Okay try that: ‘photographer’.

‘Photographer.’

Good.”

Despite this training, accents often get in the way, says developer Sharath Narayana.

Sharath Keshava Narayana, Sanas AI Co-founder

“There are at least a few instances every single day of his life or her life that they go through some level of discrimination and sometimes straight up abuse.”

Narayana is a co-founder of California-based Sanas AI, whose technology can adjust the way a speaker sounds with the goal of making an accent more relatable. A call center worker from the Philippines demonstrated.

SOT

“Hi, my name is Iggy, I am from Parañaque.”

“Hi, my name is Iggy, I am from Parañaque.”

The difference can be subtle, but Narayana says it is helping call center workers avoid abuse.

Sharath Keshava Narayana, Sanas AI Co-founder

“We're not trying to hide the fact that this person is from India, or this person is from the Philippines. But this person would sound so clear, so confident, and so crisp that the other person would like to have a conversation.”

Discrimination and abuse by callers are among the factors leading to high turnover among call center workers. Narayana himself once worked in such a center, and although he doesn’t excuse the behavior of callers, he says he understands what’s going on.

Sharath Keshava Narayana, Sanas AI Co-founder

“When they hear that accent, the first thing that I see is that lack of trust with this person. ‘Hey, I've waited so long for my problem to solve. Now I'm connected to somebody that I can't relate to or his voice that I cannot relate to. Can this person actually solve my problem?’”

Sociologist Aneesh Aneesh says tools like Sanas can help reduce the burden on call center agents.

Aneesh, however, worries that it also points to what he says are dehumanizing trends in technology, namely erasing diversity.

Aneesh Aneesh, University of Oregon Sociologist, Skype

“Most of our communication is mediated through some technology. But when technologies start changing our accent itself, that is transforming you into your own avatar. Now the driving force is not developing an understanding between human beings, but the driving force is transactional in the sense that things have to get functionally done.”

Narayana says that of the workers with the optional Sanas system installed, 97% of them are choosing to use it every day.

SOT: Sanas AI

“I was able to listen to one of my calls using Sanas and wow, it looks like English is my first language, where in fact it’s not.”

Sharath Keshava Narayana, Sanas AI Co-founder

“If there is a technology solution to it where I don't have to change the way I sound, but the other person can understand me very, very clearly. Why isn't it a beautiful thing?”

For now, the AI seems to be helping people connect.