ທ່່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າການແທ້ງລູກ ຢູ່ໃນການຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນປີ 2024, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ ແວ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບັນດາລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ ເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ

ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ​ແມ່ນ​ມີຢູ່ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນ​ປີ 2024, ໂດຍ​ຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ (Kamala Harris) ເດີນທາງ​ຂ້າມ​ໄປຂ້າມມາ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງລະຫວ່າງ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ດ້ວຍການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ແລະ ການຂະຫຍາຍສິດທິໃນການຈະເລີນພັນ, ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ຈາກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ທີ່ກ່າວ​ເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນ​ການ​ຫ້າມການ​ແທ້ງລູກ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ. ສີ່ງນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ໃຫ້ກັບບັນຫາທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ສຳລັບຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ, ອານິຕາ ພາວເວລ (Anita Powell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ​ຮ້ອນແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ ຕ່າງກໍກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມປະ​ທັບ​ໃຈ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້​ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ​ວ່າ ການ​ແທ້ງລູກ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ບັນຫາ​ທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນຄົບຮອບ 51 ປີຂອງຄໍາຕັດສິນ ໂຣ ວີ. ເວດ (Roe v. Wade) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຫດການທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ຄຸ້ມຄອງສິດທິໃນການແທ້ງລູກ, ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ (Kamala Harris) ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມລັດ ວິສຄັນຊິນ (Wisconsin) ເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢໍ້າໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງການດູແລການຈະເລີນພັນຢ່າງເຕັມຮູບແບບ, ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງການແທ້ງລູກ.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ:

“ຢູ່ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ, ສິດ​ເສລີ​ພາບ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ຮັບ. ມັນບໍ່ຄວນຈະໄດ້ຖືກມອບມາໃຫ້. ມັນເປັນຂອງພວກເຮົາໂດຍສິດ. ໂດຍສິດ. ແລະນັ້ນລວມເຖິງສິດເສລີພາບໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບຮ່າງກາຍຂອງຕົນເອງນໍາ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນລັດຖະບານທີ່ບອກພວກທ່ານວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງເຮັດຫຍັງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊາວກາໂຕລິກມາຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ, ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສ່ວນຕົວ ກ່ຽວກັບການແທ້ງລູກ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດ ໃນປີ 2022 ທີ່ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ຄຳຕັດສິນ ໂຣ ວີ. ເວດ (Roe v. Wade) ແລະໂຍນເລື່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄປໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະລັດ ວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທ່ານໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນລັດຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນການເຂົ້າເຖິງການແທ້ງລູກ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ:

“ບັນດາຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດໃນການຈະເລີນພັນ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການການຄຸ້ມຄອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນທຸກໆລັດ, ເພາະວ່າ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກທ່ານ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໄດ້ ມັນບໍ່ຄວນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບລະຫັດໄປສະນີຂອງທ່ານ."

ບັນດາຜູ້ຕິດຕາມຂອງຜູ້ສະມັກຊິງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີແຖວໜ້າຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນປັດຈຸບັນ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຄັດຄ້ານການແທ້ງລູກ, ແຕ່ຈຸດຢືນຂອງທ່ານ ມີຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ແລະບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງ. ເວັບໄຊທ໌ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງບັນຫານີ້. ການຂໍຄຳຄິດເຫັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຕອບໃນທັນທີ.

ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສ່ວນຕົວ ຕໍ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໃນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການແທ້ງລູກ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜົນຜະລິດຂອງການຖືພາໃນໄວໜຸ່ມ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ, ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳຂອງສະຫະລັດ:

"ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ແລະພວກເຮົາເດີນຂະບວນໃນມື້ນີ້ ເພາະວ່າມັນຕ້ອງໃຊ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຮູ້ວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເປັນມະນຸດທຸກຄົນ, ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເກີດທຸກຄົນ ມີຄຸນຄ່າທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງ ແລະປະເສີດ ເກີນກວ່າທີ່ຈະຖືກເບິ່ງຂ້າມ. ແລະ ເພື່ອນມິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ພວກເຮົາມີທຸກໆເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈະເບິ່ງໂລກໃນແງ່ດີ ວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນໄດ້."

ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ຕ້ານການແທ້ງລູກ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດີໃຈ ທີ່ສານສູງສຸດ ນຳເອົາຄໍາຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກັບຄືນໄປຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງລັດຕ່າງໆ. ​ແຕ່​ປະຈຸ​ບັນ, ​ພວກເຂົາ​ ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານໃດ ​ຈະ​ຂັບເຄື່ອນ​ບັນຫານີ້ ​ໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ.

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເອຣິກ ໄຊເລີ (Eric Scheidler), ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເດີນຂະບວນ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ, ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ "ຮຸນແຮງເກີນໄປ" ໃນການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງການແທ້ງລູກ ແຕ່ກ່າວວ່າບໍ່ມີສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ຄົນໃດ ທີ່ຖືກກັບທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ໄຊເລີ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດທິຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເກີດ ຈາກ Pro-Life Action League:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ຄືກັນວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຫຼືບໍ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ, ທ່ານ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດແກ່ພວກເຮົາທີ່ ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ຄຳຕັດສິນ ໂຣ (Roe). ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຕ່າວປີ້ນຄຳຕັດສິນ​ໂຣ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້​ເວົ້າບາງສິ່ງ​ທີ່ເປັນການ​ວິ​ພາກວິຈານ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສິດທິຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເກີດ ແລະ​ວິພາກວິຈານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຟລໍຣີດາ ທ່ານ ຣອນ ດີແຊນຕິສ ໃນ​ລັດ ຟລໍຣີດາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ແທ້ໆວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຢືນຢູ່ຈຸດໃດ, ເພາະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ທ່ານ ຈະເວົ້າອອກມາຈາກປາກທັງສອງຂ້າງຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫານີ້. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍສະຫງວນການວິພາກວິຈານ ຕໍ່ທັງ ທ່ານນາງ ເຮລີ ແລະ ທ່ານທຣຳ, ເພາະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກັງວົນວ່າ ທັງສອງທ່ານ ຈະຢືນຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດແທ້.”

ສິດທິໃນການແທ້ງລູກ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໂດຍຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນລັດຕ່າງໆ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍທີ່ມີແນວຄິດເສລີນິຍົມ ໄປຈົນເຖິງລັດແຄນຊັສ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ. ລັດ​ໂອ​ໄຮ​ໂອ ເຊິ່ງເປັນລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ອາດຈະອຽງໄປທາງໃດທາງນຶ່ງ ​ ເປັນລັດສຸດທ້າຍ, ໂດຍມີມະຕິເຫັນດີຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ ເຖິງ 57 ເປີເຊັນ ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸມັດ​ການ​ແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທຳ​ມະນູນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມສາມາດໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການແທ້ງລູກ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ອອກສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລູຸ່ມນີ້:

Abortion is on the ballot in 2024, the White House says, with Vice President Kamala Harris crisscrossing the country to equate the Biden campaign with protection and expansion of reproductive rights, and Republican candidates speaking of possible federal abortion bans. This leaves the ultimate choice on this sensitive issue to American voters. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

As the American presidential race heats up, candidates are impressing on voters that abortion is a key issue.

On Monday — the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that federally protected the right to have an abortion — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Wisconsin to highlight the Biden administration’s support of full access to reproductive care, including abortion.

Vice President Kamala Harris:

“In America, freedom is not to be given. It is not to be bestowed. It is ours by right. By right. And that includes the freedom to make decisions about one’s own body. Not the government telling you what to do.”

President Joe Biden, a devoted lifelong Catholic, has expressed personal reservations about abortion. On Monday, however, he described the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — and throw the matter to individual states — as unfair. Since that court ruling, he noted, voters in different states have repeatedly voted to uphold abortion access.

President Joe Biden:

“Voters have voted to protect reproductive rights. We need these protections in every state, because for your family to have access to health care should not depend on your zip code.”

Followers of the current Republican presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, say Trump opposes abortion, but his position has varied and is unclear. His campaign website does not address the issue. A request for comment was not immediately returned.

The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives gave his opposition a personal spin at a recent anti-abortion rally in Washington, where he said he was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy.

Rep. Mike Johnson, US House Speaker:

"We're passing these bills, and we're marching today because it takes a lot of work to convince people that every single human child, every unborn child, has a value that is too profound and precious to ignore. And we have every reason to be optimistic, my friends, that we can change public opinion."

Anti-abortion activists say they’re glad the Supreme Court put the decision back in states’ hands. But now, they must decide which national leader is going to move the issue forward.

Activist Eric Scheidler, who joined the Washington march, said Biden is “too extreme” in his support of abortion access but says none of the remaining Republicans fit his worldview.

Eric Scheidler, Pro-Life Action League:

“I also don't know if I trust Donald Trump. I mean, he gave us the Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe. Since the overturning of Roe, he has said some things critical of the pro-life movement and criticized [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis’ policy in Florida. I don't really know where Trump stands, because he seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth on the issue. So, I am reserving judgment on both Haley and Trump, because I've been concerned about where both of them stand.”

Abortion rights have won at the polls with voters in states from liberal California to conservative Kansas. The key swing state of Ohio was the latest, with a decisive 57% approving a constitutional amendment to ensure access to abortion late last year.



American voters will get their say this coming November.