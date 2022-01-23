ໃນນຶ່ງປີ ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ວາລະຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານ ມີຫຼາຍແຜນການປົນກັນໄປ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຫາ​ກໍສິ້ນສຸດການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມ ໃນອັນດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳ ​ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຍ້ອນການຟື້ນໂຕ​ຄືນຂອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຕ່ຳລົງນັບມື້ ຍ້ອນພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ແລະໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ຍັງສູງຂຶ້ນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ໃນສະພາບການນີ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະບັນລຸຄວາມເຫັນພ້ອມ ຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ເພື່ອຮັບຜ່ານແຜນການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນ 9 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະຊຸດພື້ນຖານໂຄລ່າງ 1 ພັນ ຕື້ໂດລາກໍຕາມ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກສຳນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານສະຫລຸບນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຊຸດແຜນບັນເທົາໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນ 9 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຊຸກຍູ້ໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອບັນ ດາທຸລະກິດແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ ຜ່ານຜ່າຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ໃນຊ່ວງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຊຸດການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເງິນ 1,400 ໂດລາ ໃນການກະຕຸ້ນເສດຖະກິດ ໄປໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ແລະຈ່າຍເງິນໄປໃຫ້ໃນແຕ່ລະເດືອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.

ແຕ່ສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບເລັກນ້ອຍຕໍ່ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ນາງແທລລີເລຍ ສກັອຕ ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຍ້ອນພະ ຍາດໂຄວິດ ຄົນທັງຫຼາຍບໍ່ມີເງິນ. ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດວຽກ ແລະສິ່ງຕ່າງໆແບບນີ້. ອັນນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອເລີຍ ໂດຍລາຄານ້ຳມັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”

ລາຄາສິນຄ້າບໍລິໂພກ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງ 7 ເປີເຊັນ ສູງກວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະດຽວກັນປີກ່ອນນັ້ນ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍທີ່ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ 40 ປີ.

ພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຟື້ນໂຕ​ຄືນຂອງເສດຖະກິດບໍ່ດີຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນນຶ່ງປີ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານໜ້າວຽກໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານນາງເຈັນ ຊາກີ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເບິ່ງຈຳນວນຄົນຫວ່າງງານໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ. ມັນຢູ່ໃນອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍ 800 -- ມັນຢູ່ທີ່ 812,000 ຄົນ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ດຽວນີ້ ມັນຢູ່ທີ່ 210,000 ຄົນ. ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານ ແລະແນ່ນອນ ກໍມີການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໃນປີກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳ ແໜ່ງ ແລະໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາເບິ່ງປີກ່ອນພຸ້ນ ພຽງ 1 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນຄົບຖ້ວນ. ດຽວນີ້ 74 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນຄົບຖ້ວນ.”

ການເປີດໂຕຂອງຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ເປັນໄປຢ່າງລາບລື້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ລ້ານຄົນ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັັງສະໜອງໃຫ້ມີການກັບຄືນໄປເປັນປົກກະຕິໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້.

ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຈົນກວ່າໄວຣັສໂອໄມຄຣອນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອ ແລະການເຂົ້າຮັກສາໃນໂຮງໝໍ ສູງຂຶ້ນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ການແຜ່ລະບາດ ແລະພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ ເປັນປັດໄຈສຳຄັນສອງຢ່າງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ລະດັບຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈົມລົງໃນທ້າຍປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ຢູ່ທີ່ປະມານ 45 ເປີເຊັນ ອີງຕາມ ບໍລິສັດຄົ້ນຄວ້າການຕະຫຼາດ ອິບໂຊສ໌ (Ipsos).

ທ່ານນາງ ມາລລໍຣີ ນິວວອລ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Ipsos ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ປຸກລະດົມກ່ຽວກັບການລົບລ້າງໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ ແລະການເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາ ກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ປົກກະຕີ. ແລະການແຜ່ລະບາດຍືດເຍື້ອອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກ ພວກຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ກໍຈະມີຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະເວົ້າກົງໄປກົງມາ ພວກເຂົາກໍຈະຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ດີໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຍັງຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດຢູ່.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ວາລະຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງປະປົນກັນໄປ ໃນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດຽວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ກົດໝາຍ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ຜ່ານໄປໄດ້ ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ - ອັນເປັນການລົງທຶນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນວຽກງານດ້ານການ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ປະ​ເທດຊາດ ໃນຊົ່ວຄົນລຸ້ນນຶ່ງ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງຈະຕ້ອງຜ່ານ ແຜນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນດ້ານສັງຄົມ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າສ້າງຄືນໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ຫຼື Build Back Better ຂອງທ່ານ ມູນຄ່າ 1,750 ສິບຕື້ໂດລາ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຕັດລົງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແລ້ວກໍຕາມ ຈາກຂະໜາດໃນຕອນຕົ້ນ.

ວາລະຮ່າງກົດໝາຍແຕ່ລະພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆ ຍັງຄົງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່. ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍສິດໃນການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງສອງສະບັບ ທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ກວ້າງຂວາງອອກໄປ ແມ່ນຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ໃນສະພາສູງ ຍ້ອນການຄັດຄ້ານຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຕ້ອງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ໃນວາລະຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານແຄວິນ ໂຄຊາຣ ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງຖາມເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈະມີຄວາມສົນພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວໃນການຮ່ວມໄມ້ຮ່ວມມື ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນສູງນີ້ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າ ການທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຮ່ວມມືນຳ ທີ່ອາດສະສົມຂຶ້ນຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະເວລາຜ່ານໄປ ແລະໃນແບບຂອງການປ່ຽນຫົວຂໍ້ຈາກທີ່ວ່າ ‘ເຮ້ ຊາຍຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ປາກົດໂຕອອກມາ ແລະລາວໄດ້ຕີບານແລະກໍໄດ້ພາດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ’ ມາເປັນ ‘ຊາຍຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ປາກົດໂຕອອກມາ ແລະລາວໄດ້ລົມກັບພວກສາວໂສດຫຼາຍຄົນ’ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການປ່ຽນຫົວຂໍ້ຈາກທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ມີວາລະສອງອັນທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ແລະກໍປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ໄປເປັນທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແລະໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍໆຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.”

ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະປົວແປງ ປະ ເທດຊາດທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກກັນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ຄົນລະຟາກຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກການບຸກຢຶດລັດຖະສະພາ ໂດຍພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ພວກສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຍັງເຊື່ອການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ຊຸກ ຍູ້ໂດຍອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້ຖືກລັກຂະ ໂມຍໄປ.

President Joe Biden is ending his first year in office with low approval ratings largely due to an economic recovery dragged down by inflation and a pandemic that is surging yet again. This, despite reaching a bipartisan consensus to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and a $1 trillion infrastructure package. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this recap.

A 1.9 trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package pushed through by the Biden administration in March has helped American businesses and families weather the financial impact of the pandemic.

The package sent $1,400 in stimulus funding to millions of Americans, and monthly payments that have proven successful in reducing poverty

But for many, rising inflation has minimized the impact of that assistance.

(Telilia Scott, US Consumer)

“Due to the COVID, people don’t have money. We’re just starting back to work, and stuff like this. This is outrageous, with the prices of the gas today.”

Consumer prices in December were 7% higher than those of the year-ago period, marking the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

Inflation has dampened economic recovery in a year that the administration says has shown the biggest job growth in American history.

(Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary)

“Look at the initial unemployment claims. They’re on average 800 — they were at 812,000 a year ago. They’re now at 210,000. Unemployment rate and obviously job creation, the year before the president took office and the last year. As it relates to COVID, if we look to a year ago, only 1% of adults were fully vaccinated. 74% of adults are fully vaccinated now.”

A relatively smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has offered protection to more than 200 million Americans,

and even provided a brief return to normalcy last year.

That is, until omicron caused cases and hospitalizations to spike yet again.

The pandemic and inflation have been two major factors in President Joe Biden’s sinking approval ratings at the end of his first year, around 45 percent, according to Ipsos, a market research firm.

(Mallory Newall, Ipsos) (Skype)

“The president campaigned on eradicating COVID and getting the economy, getting America back to normal. And the longer that the pandemic goes on, the more uncertainty Americans have, and frankly, the more frustration they feel about the fact that they’re still dealing with the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s legislative agenda is also a mixed bag. He pushed through a $1 trillion infrastructure law with Republican support — the biggest investment in the nation’s public works in a generation.

But he has yet to pass Build Back Better, his $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change plan, even though it has already been cut in half from its original size.

Other legislative agenda items remain stuck. Two voting rights bills that would greatly expand federal control over elections are stalled in the Senate due to Republican opposition.

Some analysts say the administration and Democrats need to reset their agenda.

(Kevin Kosar, American Enterprise Institute)(Skype)

“They have to ask themselves, realizing that Republicans are going to have very little interest in playing ball ((cooperating)) on high salience issues, what are the smaller things that they could work on that might build up over time and kind of change the narrative from from Biden came with two ambitious agendas and failed, to he tried and achieved many smaller victories.”

And despite Biden’s promise to heal a divided nation, Americans are still deeply polarized following the Capitol siege by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. Polls suggest most Republicans still believe the baseless claim pushed by the former president, that the 2020 election was stolen.