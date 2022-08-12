ນຶ່ງປີຫຼັງຈາກການຖອນຕົວ ອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ບາງຄົນຜິດຫວັງ ກັບການຂາດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃນປະສົບການ

ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກົງ​ສຸນ ແລະເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກຽດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ວິ​ລະບຸລຸດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ124,000 ຄົນ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ 2021, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຄົນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຖາ​ວອນ ແລະ ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຫຼາຍ ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ, ແລະ ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ອື່ນໆ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ໂຄງ​ຮ່າງ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ ແລະ ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ ຮາ​ມິດ ຄາ​ໄຊ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວັນ​ທີ 15 ຫາ 30 ເດືອນ​ສິ​ງ​ຫາ.”

ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົງ​ອອກ​ຊື່ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ພິ​ທີ​ມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ກັບ “ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ບຳ​ບັດ​ລວມ​ກຸ່ມ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍລ​ວມ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ແລະ ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ສອງ​ອາ​ທິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຜິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ, ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເບິ່ງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ສົມ​ສ່ວນ, ​ແລະ ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄວ້.”

ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ, ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ບຳ​ບັດ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຫຼັງ​ຄວາມ​ເຈັບ​ຊ້ຳ​ທາງ​ຈິດ ແລະ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສະຫຼຸ​ບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ 20 ປີ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ທີ່​ສັບ​ສົນ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ, ນອງ​ເລືອດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ 180 ຄົນ ​ລວມ​ທັງ​ກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ 13 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ທາງຫຼັງ.

ທ່ານ ແລະ ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໆ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບົດ​ຮຽ​ນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮຽນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມື​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຮ້າຍຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ. ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ? ມັນ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ກ່ອນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ນັ້ນ.”

On July 21st, 41 consular and diplomatic security officers of the U.S. Department of State were presented with the agency’s prestigious Award for Heroism for assisting in the relocation of 124,000 people from Kabul in August 2021, including American citizens, legal permanent residents and tens of thousands of Afghan allies.

“They worked closely with the Department of Defense, and other key agencies, and provided the leadership structure that underpinned and facilitated the department’s operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport between August 15-30,” a State Department spokesperson told VOA.

One of the recipients, who is no longer with the department and spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity, likened the award ceremony to “group therapy” that helped put in context his feeling of helplessness during the grueling and dangerous two weeks of airlifting Americans and Afghans as Kabul swiftly fell to the Taliban.

“We really beat ourselves up,” he said. “You disproportionally look at what you couldn't do, the lives you couldn't save.”

The former officer said that after the operation ended, he worked through post-traumatic stress disorder therapy and spent much of the past year processing the sequence of events that capped the 20-year war with a chaotic withdrawal — bloodied by a suicide attack that killed 180 people including 13 American troops — and left tens of thousands of Afghan allies behind.

He and others involved in the massive airlift operation expressed frustration at what they see as the administration’s lack of transparency on the lessons learned from the U.S. military pullout after the country fell so swiftly into the hands of the Taliban.

“I'm really angry that we did that. We put so many people in harm's way,” he said. “How did that happen? There are so many things that failed leading up to it.”