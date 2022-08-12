ນຶ່ງປີຫຼັງຈາກການຖອນຕົວ ອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ບາງຄົນຜິດຫວັງ ກັບການຂາດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃນປະສົບການ

ເມື່ອວັນທີ 21 ກໍລະກົດ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກົງສຸນ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພການທູດຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນທີ່ມີກຽດສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນວິລະບຸລຸດໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນ124,000 ຄົນ ອອກຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021, ລວມທັງຄົນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ຖາວອນ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດຊາວອັຟການິສຖານຫຼາຍ ສິບພັນຄົນ.
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ, ແລະ ອົງການທີ່ສຳຄັນອື່ນໆ, ແລະ ໄດ້ສະໜອງໂຄງຮ່າງການນຳພາທີ່ສົ່ງເສີມ ແລະ ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກການປະຕິບັດການຂອງກະຊວງຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນ ຮາມິດ ຄາໄຊ ໃນລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 15 ຫາ 30 ເດືອນສິງຫາ.”
ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບກະຊວງອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໂດຍບໍ່ປະສົງອອກຊື່ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ປຽບທຽບພິທີມອບລາງວັນກັບ “ການຮັກສາບຳບັດລວມກຸ່ມ” ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍລວມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ມີຜູ້ຊ່ວຍໃນລະຫວ່າງການຂົນສົ່ງທາງອາກາດສຳລັບຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ອັຟການິສຖານທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ແລະ ອັນຕະລາຍສອງອາທິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຢ່າງແຮງ, ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເບິ່ງສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດຢ່າງບໍ່ສົມສ່ວນ, ແລະ ຊີວິດທີ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄວ້.”
ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະຕິບັດການໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ລາວໄດ້ເຂົ້າບຳບັດຄວາມກົດດັນຫຼັງຄວາມເຈັບຊ້ຳທາງຈິດ ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການທີ່ໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບສົງຄາມ 20 ປີດ້ວຍການຖອນຕົວທີ່ສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ, ນອງເລືອດດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີສະຫຼະຊີບທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 180 ຄົນ ລວມທັງກອງທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ 13 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມພັນທະມິດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນໄວ້ຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງ.
ທ່ານ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການປະຕິບັດການຂົນສົ່ງທາງອາກາດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຜິດຫວັງ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວ່າ ການຂາດຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບົດຮຽນທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນຈາກການຖອນຕົວທາງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼັງຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃຈຮ້າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຄົນຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ. ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ແນວໃດ? ມັນມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວກ່ອນເຫດການນັ້ນ.”
On July 21st, 41 consular and diplomatic security officers of the U.S. Department of State were presented with the agency’s prestigious Award for Heroism for assisting in the relocation of 124,000 people from Kabul in August 2021, including American citizens, legal permanent residents and tens of thousands of Afghan allies.
“They worked closely with the Department of Defense, and other key agencies, and provided the leadership structure that underpinned and facilitated the department’s operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport between August 15-30,” a State Department spokesperson told VOA.
One of the recipients, who is no longer with the department and spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity, likened the award ceremony to “group therapy” that helped put in context his feeling of helplessness during the grueling and dangerous two weeks of airlifting Americans and Afghans as Kabul swiftly fell to the Taliban.
“We really beat ourselves up,” he said. “You disproportionally look at what you couldn't do, the lives you couldn't save.”
The former officer said that after the operation ended, he worked through post-traumatic stress disorder therapy and spent much of the past year processing the sequence of events that capped the 20-year war with a chaotic withdrawal — bloodied by a suicide attack that killed 180 people including 13 American troops — and left tens of thousands of Afghan allies behind.
He and others involved in the massive airlift operation expressed frustration at what they see as the administration’s lack of transparency on the lessons learned from the U.S. military pullout after the country fell so swiftly into the hands of the Taliban.
“I'm really angry that we did that. We put so many people in harm's way,” he said. “How did that happen? There are so many things that failed leading up to it.”