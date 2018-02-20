ນັກອະນຸລັກທຳມະຊາດ ເລີ່ມໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນ GPS ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຊ້າງ ຈາກພວກລັກລອບລ່າສັດ

ໃນປ່າດົງດິບ ທີ່ຕຶບໜາຂອງສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ມິນເຄເບ Minkebe ໃນ

ພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ກາບົງ "Gabon" ນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກອະນຸລັກທຳມະຊາດ ກຳລັງ

ຫວັງວ່າ ອາວຸດໃໝ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຊ່ວຍ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເອົາຊະນະສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກ

ລັກລ່າຊ້າງໄດ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ ເອ ມາຣຽມມາ ດີອາໂລ “Mariama Diallo” ມີລາຍງານ

ເລື່ອງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດານັກອະນຸລັກທຳມະຊາດໃນປະເທດ ກາບົງ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈັບທີ່ຕັ້ງຕຳແໜ່ງ

GPS ໃສ່ໂຕຊ້າງ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງກັນມັນຈາກພວກລັກລ່າສັດ.

ທ່ານ ຈັອງ ບັບຕິສ ສກາຊີນີ "Jean Batiste Squarcini," ຈາກອົງການສວນອຸດທະ

ຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ກາບົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ເມື່ອ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ມັນມີ

ຄວາມກົດດັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກໂຕຊ້າງທັງຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃສ່ກັບການລັກລອບ

ຄ້າຂາຍງາຊ້າງຊະນິດນີ້ໃນບັນດາປະເທດ ເອເຊຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນປະເທດ ຫວຽດນາມ,

ໄທ ແລະ ຈີນ.”

ການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕິດຕັ້ງເຄື່ອງກວດ ກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃສ່ສັດທີ່ມີນໍ້າໜັກ 5

ໂຕນບໍ່ແມ່ນວຽກງານທີ່ງ່າຍ. ຊ້າງແຕ່ລະໂຕ ຈະຖືກຕາມຫາ ແລ້ວກໍຖືກວາງຢາສະ

ຫຼົບໃສ່ຊົ່ວຄາວ ຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດຕິດຕັ້ງເຄື່ອງ GPS ໃສ່ໄດ້. ຂັ້ນຕອນທັງໝົດໃຊ້ເວລາ

ປະມານ 20 ນາທີ. ທ່ານ ປາກແຟ ດັອງ ອົງໂດ "Parfait Ndong Ondo" ຈາກອົງ

ການສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ກາບົງ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງວິທີການເຮັດວຽກຂອງ

ລະບົບນີ້.

ທ່ານ ປາກແຟ ດັອງ ອົງໂດ ນັກເລຂາຄະນິດ ຈາກອົງການສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ

ກາບົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສູນປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮົາໃກ້ຊິດກັບກຸ່ມທິມງານຢູ່ໃນ

ສະໜາມ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນມັນກໍອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຕິດຕາມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ຂອງໂຕຊ້າງດ້ວຍປອກຄໍ.”

ພຽງ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາກອນຊ້າງຂອງປະເທດ ກາບົງ

ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນປະຊາກອນຊ້າງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນ ອາຟຣິກາກາງ, ມີຢູ່ປະມານ 45,000 ໂຕ.

ທ່ານ ຈັອງ ບັບຕິສ ສກາຊີນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄາດວ່າຊ້າງປະມານ 10,000 ແລະ

15,000 ໂຕໄດ້ສູນຫາຍໄປ ໃນສວນອຸດທະຍານ ມິນເຄເບ ໃນປະເທດ ກາບົງ, ເຊິ່ງ

ເປັນຕົວເລກທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ ຖ້າທຽບໃສ່ກັບ ປະຊາກອນໂດຍລວມຂອງຊ້າງຊະນິດນີ້.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກລັກລ່າສັດໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໄປໃນປະເທດ ກາບົງ ແລະ ບ່ອນ

ອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ບັນດາໜ່ວຍງານບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄົ້ນຫາວ່າ

ແມ່ນໃຜເປັນຄົນໃຊ້ມີດແທງນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນລະດັບສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ສືບສວນ

ເລື່ອງຄ້າງາຊ້າງ ແລະ ນໍແຮດຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບເສຍຊີວິດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້

ໃນບ້ານຂອງທ່ານທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນໂຣບີ ປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ.

In the dense tropical rainforests of the Minkebe national park in northern Gabon, conservationists are hoping a new weapon can help them win a war against elephant poaching. VOA's Mariama Diallo reports.





Conservationists in Gabon have started usingGlobal Positioning System (GPS) real time tracking devices on elephants to protect them against poachers.



"We realized…20 years ago there was a growing pressure on elephants linked to the ivory trafficking of this species to Asian countries for the most part, i.e. Vietnam, Thailand and China."



Trying to put a tracker on a five-ton animal is not an easy task. Each elephant is located and then drugged temporarily so the the GPS can be attached. The whole process takes ten minutes.Parfait Ndong Ondo from Gabon's National Parks' Agency explains how the system works.



"The operations center here allows us to be in contact with field teams. At the same time it allows us to track the movement of elephants with collars."



Just ten years ago, experts say Gabon's elephant population was one of the largest in central Africa at 45,000.



"It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 elephants have been lost in the Minkebe Park in Gabon, which is a staggering number compared to the overall population of this species."



As the fight against poachers continues in Gabon and elsewhere, law enforcement agencies are trying to figure out who fatally stabbed a top investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade, who was recently found dead in his Nairobi home.