ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເດືອນ​ທີ​ສາ​ມ ດ້ວຍ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ທັງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຍ້ອນ​ຖືກລູກຫຼົງ ຫຼື ຖືກ​ຍິງໃສ່ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກຸ່ມ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ສື່ມ​ວນ​ຊົນ​ສາ​ກົນຫຼື IPI.

​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 20 ຄົນ ​ອາ​ດ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທີ່​ລວມ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖື​ກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ປະ​ສົບ ກັບ​ການ​ລອດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫວຸດ​ຫວິດ​ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ດ​ຣີ ຊາ​ພ​ລຽນ​ໂກ ນັ້ນ, ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ​ ຊາ​ພ​ລຽນ​ໂກ, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຈາກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຊ່ອງ 1+1 ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເກັດ​ລະ​ເບີດ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ມີ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເສັ້ນ​ທາ​ງ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ ເຊີ​ນີຮິບ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ, ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ພ​ລຽນ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລາວ “ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວ.”

ການ​ໄດ້​ຂ່າວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງວຽກ​ງານ, ແຕ່​ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ລາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖ່າຍ​ພາບ​ຂ່າວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕ້ອງ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຕ້ອງ​ລະ​ວັງ​ຕົວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄວ, ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຖ່າຍ​ທຳ ແລະ ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ມາ ​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າຫຼາຍ.”

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third month with details of atrocities mounting, journalists covering the conflict are taking a more cautious approach.

Several journalists—foreign and Ukrainian—have been killed since February 24, and dozens more wounded, either by incoming fire or being shot at while on assignment, according to media groups including the International Press Institute, or IPI.

The national union of journalists in Ukraine reports as many as 20 reporters could have been killed—a figure that includes those victims where the circumstances of the deaths have not been determined.

For those who experienced near misses, such as Andriy Tsaplienko, the dangers of this conflict are making them reassess their approach.

Tsaplienko, a correspondent for the Ukrainian 1+1 news channel, was hit by shrapnel March 25, when he was covering a humanitarian corridor near the northern city of Chernihiv.

Speaking to VOA from Kyiv, Tsaplienko said he has “become more cautious, because a dead journalist has little use.”

Getting the story for journalists is the most important part of the job, but to do that they must stay alive, he said.

“What I have realized is that the approach to filming the stories should be different at war conditions,” he said. “A journalist must not just be cautious, but also fast, as quick as possible while filming and move around much faster.”