ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເດືອນທີສາມ ດ້ວຍລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທີ່ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ໃຊ້ວິທີທີ່ລະມັດລະວັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍຄົນ ທັງຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຍ້ອນຖືກລູກຫຼົງ ຫຼື ຖືກຍິງໃສ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່, ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມສື່ມວນຊົນລວມທັງສະຖາບັນສື່ມວນຊົນສາກົນຫຼື IPI.
ສະຫະພັນນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດໃນຢູເຄຣນ ລາຍງານວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍເຖິງ 20 ຄົນ ອາດໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຕົວເລກທີ່ລວມມີຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ການເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາ.
ສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມີປະສົບ ກັບການລອດຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງຫວຸດຫວິດ ຄືທ່ານແອນດຣີ ຊາພລຽນໂກ ນັ້ນ, ອັນຕະລາຍຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເມີນວິທີການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນໃໝ່.
ທ່ານ ຊາພລຽນໂກ, ນັກຂ່າວຈາກໂທລະພາບຊ່ອງ 1+1 ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເກັດລະເບີດ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 25 ມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເວລາທີ່ລາວລາຍງານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສັ້ນທາງມະນຸດສະທຳໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ເຊີນີຮິບ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.
ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ, ທ່ານຊາພລຽນໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລາວ “ໄດ້ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເພາະວ່ານັກຂ່າວທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນມີປະໂຫຍດໜ້ອຍດຽວ.”
ການໄດ້ຂ່າວສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວນັ້ນແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງວຽກງານ, ແຕ່ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດສິ່ງນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມີຊີວິດຢູ່, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລາວ.
ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ວິທີການທີ່ຈະຖ່າຍພາບຂ່າວຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງແຕກຕ່າງໃນສະຖານະການສົງຄາມ. ນັກຂ່າວບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງລະວັງຕົວເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຕ້ອງໄວ, ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ໃນເວລາຖ່າຍທຳ ແລະ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາ ໄວກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ.”
As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third month with details of atrocities mounting, journalists covering the conflict are taking a more cautious approach.
Several journalists—foreign and Ukrainian—have been killed since February 24, and dozens more wounded, either by incoming fire or being shot at while on assignment, according to media groups including the International Press Institute, or IPI.
The national union of journalists in Ukraine reports as many as 20 reporters could have been killed—a figure that includes those victims where the circumstances of the deaths have not been determined.
For those who experienced near misses, such as Andriy Tsaplienko, the dangers of this conflict are making them reassess their approach.
Tsaplienko, a correspondent for the Ukrainian 1+1 news channel, was hit by shrapnel March 25, when he was covering a humanitarian corridor near the northern city of Chernihiv.
[[Insert link here: https://www.voanews.com/a/no-safe-place-in-ukraine-says-correspondent-hit-by-shrapnel-/6509833.html ]]
Speaking to VOA from Kyiv, Tsaplienko said he has “become more cautious, because a dead journalist has little use.”
Getting the story for journalists is the most important part of the job, but to do that they must stay alive, he said.
“What I have realized is that the approach to filming the stories should be different at war conditions,” he said. “A journalist must not just be cautious, but also fast, as quick as possible while filming and move around much faster.”
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ